BAFTAs 2018: the nominations in full





Guillermo Del Toro’s romantic fantasy The Shape of Water leads the way going into the 2018 British Film Academy Awards (BAFTAs), taking 12 nominations including nods for best film and best director. Sally Hawkins is up for leading actress and Octavia Spencer for supporting actress. Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and Darkest Hour follow with nine nominations a piece, with Blade Runner 2049 and Dunkirk grabbing eight.

Two films backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund, God’s Own Country and Lady Macbeth, are in the running for the award for outstanding British film, with Darkest Hour, Paddington 2, Three Billboards and The Death of Stalin also competing. Lady Macbeth is also up for outstanding debut, along with I Am Not a Witch and Kingdom of Us, both also with BFI backing.

Other films with multiple nominations include I, Tonya with five, Phantom Thread and Call Me by Your Name both on four, and Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool and Lady Bird both on three. Receiving two nominations each are Baby Driver, Beauty and the Beast, The Death of Stalin, Get Out, Lady Macbeth and Star Wars: The Last Jedi.

The Shape of Water and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri both first screened to UK audiences at the BFI London Film Festival. Other nominated films to screen at the LFF include Call Me by Your Name, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool, Lady Bird, Lady Macbeth, Loving Vincent, My Life as a Courgette, Jane, Loveless, Kingdom of Us, The Florida Project, The Ghoul, The Salesman, Elle and The Handmaiden.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 18 February at the Royal Albert Hall, London, with Joanna Lumley assuming host duties from long-time host Stephen Fry.

This page is being updated

Best film

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding British film

Darkest Hour

The Death of Stalin

God’s Own Country

Lady Macbeth

Paddington 2

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

The Ghoul – Gareth Tunley (writer/director/producer), Jack Healy Guttman and Tom Meeten (producers)

I Am Not a Witch – Rungano Nyoni (writer/director), Emily Morgan (producer)

Jawbone – Johnny Harris (writer/producer), Thomas Napper (director)

Kingdom of Us – Lucy Cohen (director)

Lady Macbeth – Alice Birch (writer), William Oldroyd (director), Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly (producer)

Best film not in the English language

Elle

First They Killed My Father

The Handmaiden

Loveless

The Salesman

Best documentary

City of Ghosts

I Am Not Your Negro

Icarus

An Inconvenient Sequel

Jane

Best animated film

Coco

Loving Vincent

My Life as a Courgette

Best director

Denis Villeneuve, Blade Runner 2049

Luca Guadagnino, Call Me by Your Name

Christopher Nolan, Dunkirk

Guillermo Del Toro, The Shape of Water

Martin McDonagh, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best original screenplay

Get Out

I, Tonya

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best adapted screenplay

Call Me by Your Name

The Death of Stalin

Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Molly’s Game

Paddington 2

Best actress

Annette Bening, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Best actor

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Jamie Bell, Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Best supporting actress

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Kristin Scott Thomas, Darkest Hour

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Best supporting actor

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Hugh Grant, Paddington 2

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best original music

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best cinematography

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best editing

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Best production design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Best costume design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Best make-up and hair

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

I, Tonya

Victoria & Abdul

Wonder

Best sound

Baby Driver

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Best special visual effects

Blade Runner 2049

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes

Best British short animation

Have Heart

Mamoon

Poles Apart

Best British short film

Aamir

Cowboy Dave

A Drowning Man

Work

Wren Boys

The EE Rising Star Award

Daniel Kaluuya

Florence Pugh

Josh O’Connor

Timothée Chalamet

Tessa Thompson