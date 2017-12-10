You are here

Home / Explore film & TV / Latest from the BFI / BFI news, features and opinion / Features

BIFAs 2017: the winners in full

God’s Own Country is named best British independent film, while Lady Macbeth sweeps up a tally of five awards.

God’s Own Country (2017)

God’s Own Country (2017)

Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country has been named best British independent film at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). The Yorkshire-set tale of the romance between two sheep farmers also nabbed the best actor prize for Josh O’Connor, best screenwriter for Francis Lee and best sound.

The night’s biggest tally, however, went to another acclaimed northern drama, William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth. Among its five wins were recognition for Florence Pugh as best actress and Naomi Ackie as best newcomer, best screenplay for Alice Birch and the awards for best cinematography and best costume design.

There was a double win for Rungano Nyoni, who took both best director and best debut director for her first feature, I Am Not a Witch.

Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin won in four categories: best supporting actor for Simon Russell Beale, best casting, best production design and best make-up/hair.

The winner of the award for best British short, a prize supported by BFI NETWORK, went to Fish Story, directed by Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray and Anthony Ing.

God’s Own Country, Lady Macbeth and I Am Not a Witch were all backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund. Lady Macbeth, I Am Not a Witch and other winning films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Party all first screened in the UK at the BFI London Film Festival.

The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by Mark Gatiss.

Best British independent film

Winner: GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun
I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan
LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Best international independent film

Winner: GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick

THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky
THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff

Best director

Winner: RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Best screenplay

Winner: ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Best actress

Winner: FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

EMILY BEECHAM Daphne
FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch
RUTH WILSON Dark River

Best actor

Winner: JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country

Best supporting actress

Winner: PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin
JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best supporting actor

Winner: SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin
WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
IAN HART God’s Own Country
SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most promising newcomer

Winner: NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

HARRY GILBY Just Charlie
COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth
HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny
LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion

The Douglas Hickox Award (best debut director)

Winner: RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Debut screenwriter

Winner: FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough producer

Winner: EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion
BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut
FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth
JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award

Winner: IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best documentary

Winner: ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson
KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British short film (supported by BFI NETWORK)

Winner: FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay
THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best cinematography

Winner: ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth

BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch
TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone
THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

Best casting

Winner: SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth
SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country
SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best costume design

Winner: HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth

DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel
SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin
SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties
HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

Best editing

Winner: JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

JOHNNY BURKE Williams
DAVID CHARAP Jawbone
PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin
JOE MARTIN Us and Them

Best effects

Winner: NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

LUKE DODD Journeyman
EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin
DAN MARTIN Double Date
CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest

Best makeup & hair design

Winner: NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch
JAN SEWELL Breathe
NADIA STACEY Journeyman
SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth

Best music

Winner: CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind
MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch
PAUL WELLER Jawbone
CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin

Best production design

Winner: CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth
JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait
NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch
EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best sound

Winner: ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch
ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone
JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SOUND TEAM Breathe

Read more

Further reading

You are here

Home / Explore film & TV / Latest from the BFI / BFI news, features and opinion / Features

Back to the top

See something different

Subscribe now for exclusive offers and the best of cinema.
Hand-picked.