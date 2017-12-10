BIFAs 2017: the winners in full





Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country has been named best British independent film at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). The Yorkshire-set tale of the romance between two sheep farmers also nabbed the best actor prize for Josh O’Connor, best screenwriter for Francis Lee and best sound.

The night’s biggest tally, however, went to another acclaimed northern drama, William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth. Among its five wins were recognition for Florence Pugh as best actress and Naomi Ackie as best newcomer, best screenplay for Alice Birch and the awards for best cinematography and best costume design.

There was a double win for Rungano Nyoni, who took both best director and best debut director for her first feature, I Am Not a Witch.

Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin won in four categories: best supporting actor for Simon Russell Beale, best casting, best production design and best make-up/hair.

The winner of the award for best British short, a prize supported by BFI NETWORK, went to Fish Story, directed by Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray and Anthony Ing.

God’s Own Country, Lady Macbeth and I Am Not a Witch were all backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund. Lady Macbeth, I Am Not a Witch and other winning films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Party all first screened in the UK at the BFI London Film Festival.

The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by Mark Gatiss.

Best British independent film

Winner: GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun

I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan

LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Best international independent film

Winner: GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick

THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety

LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky

THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff

Best director

Winner: RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Best screenplay

Winner: ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Best actress

Winner: FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

EMILY BEECHAM Daphne

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch

RUTH WILSON Dark River

Best actor

Winner: JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country

Best supporting actress

Winner: PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin

JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best supporting actor

Winner: SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

IAN HART God’s Own Country

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most promising newcomer

Winner: NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

HARRY GILBY Just Charlie

COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth

HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny

LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion

The Douglas Hickox Award (best debut director)

Winner: RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Debut screenwriter

Winner: FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough producer

Winner: EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion

BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut

FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth

JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award

Winner: IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best documentary

Winner: ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British short film (supported by BFI NETWORK)

Winner: FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best cinematography

Winner: ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth

BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch

TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone

THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

Best casting

Winner: SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth

SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country

SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best costume design

Winner: HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth

DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel

SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin

SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties

HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

Best editing

Winner: JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

JOHNNY BURKE Williams

DAVID CHARAP Jawbone

PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin

JOE MARTIN Us and Them

Best effects

Winner: NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

LUKE DODD Journeyman

EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin

DAN MARTIN Double Date

CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest

Best makeup & hair design

Winner: NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch

JAN SEWELL Breathe

NADIA STACEY Journeyman

SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth

Best music

Winner: CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind

MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch

PAUL WELLER Jawbone

CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin

Best production design

Winner: CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth

JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait

NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch

EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best sound

Winner: ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch

ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SOUND TEAM Breathe