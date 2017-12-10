BIFAs 2017: the winners in full

Francis Lee’s God’s Own Country has been named best British independent film at this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). The Yorkshire-set tale of the romance between two sheep farmers also nabbed the best actor prize for Josh O’Connor, best screenwriter for Francis Lee and best sound.
The night’s biggest tally, however, went to another acclaimed northern drama, William Oldroyd’s Lady Macbeth. Among its five wins were recognition for Florence Pugh as best actress and Naomi Ackie as best newcomer, best screenplay for Alice Birch and the awards for best cinematography and best costume design.
There was a double win for Rungano Nyoni, who took both best director and best debut director for her first feature, I Am Not a Witch.
Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin won in four categories: best supporting actor for Simon Russell Beale, best casting, best production design and best make-up/hair.
The winner of the award for best British short, a prize supported by BFI NETWORK, went to Fish Story, directed by Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray and Anthony Ing.
God’s Own Country, Lady Macbeth and I Am Not a Witch were all backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund. Lady Macbeth, I Am Not a Witch and other winning films including Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri and The Party all first screened in the UK at the BFI London Film Festival.
The winners were announced at a ceremony hosted by Mark Gatiss.
Best British independent film
Winner: GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun
I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan
LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Best international independent film
Winner: GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick
THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky
THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff
Best director
Winner: RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Best screenplay
Winner: ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Best actress
Winner: FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth
EMILY BEECHAM Daphne
FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch
RUTH WILSON Dark River
Best actor
Winner: JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country
JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country
Best supporting actress
Winner: PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin
JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best supporting actor
Winner: SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin
STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin
WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
IAN HART God’s Own Country
SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most promising newcomer
Winner: NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
HARRY GILBY Just Charlie
COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth
HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny
LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion
The Douglas Hickox Award (best debut director)
Winner: RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Debut screenwriter
Winner: FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Breakthrough producer
Winner: EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch
GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion
BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut
FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth
JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award
Winner: IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans
EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
Best documentary
Winner: ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter
HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson
KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
Best British short film (supported by BFI NETWORK)
Winner: FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay
THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best cinematography
Winner: ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth
BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch
TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone
THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind
Best casting
Winner: SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin
SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth
SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country
SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best costume design
Winner: HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth
DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel
SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin
SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties
HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch
Best editing
Winner: JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
JOHNNY BURKE Williams
DAVID CHARAP Jawbone
PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin
JOE MARTIN Us and Them
Best effects
Winner: NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual
LUKE DODD Journeyman
EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin
DAN MARTIN Double Date
CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest
Best makeup & hair design
Winner: NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin
JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch
JAN SEWELL Breathe
NADIA STACEY Journeyman
SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth
Best music
Winner: CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind
MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch
PAUL WELLER Jawbone
CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin
Best production design
Winner: CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin
JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth
JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait
NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch
EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best sound
Winner: ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country
MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch
ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone
JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SOUND TEAM Breathe