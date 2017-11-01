Lady Macbeth leads nominations for 2017 British Independent Film Awards

Theatre director William Oldroyd’s feature debut Lady Macbeth has swept up 15 nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). Actors Florence Pugh, Naomi Ackie and Cosmo Jarvis are all in the running for awards, with Ackie also nominated as most promising newcomer.
Developed with the support of the BFI, BBC Films and Creative England through iFeatures, Lady Macbeth leads a strong year for UK debut features, with I Am Not a Witch (13 nominations) and God’s Own Country (11 nominations) also much recognised in the BIFA lineup.
These three debuts will all compete for the award for best British indie film, alongside Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, which received a total of 13 nominations, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Closing Night film, LFF17), which grabbed 11.
Among the nominated films backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund are Lady Macbeth, I Am Not a Witch, God’s Own Country, Journeyman, Pin Cushion, Breathe, Daphne, Even When I Fall, Dark River and Kingdom of Us.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Mark Gatiss on 10 December.
Best British independent film
THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun
GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson
I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan
LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly
THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin
Best international independent film
THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou
GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick
I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety
LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky
THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff
Best director
ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Best screenplay
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Best actress
EMILY BEECHAM Daphne
FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch
FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth
RUTH WILSON Dark River
Best actor
JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country
ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country
Best supporting actress
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party
KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin
ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin
JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best supporting actor
SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin
STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin
WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
IAN HART God’s Own Country
SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Most promising newcomer
NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth
HARRY GILBY Just Charlie
COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth
HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny
LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion
The Douglas Hickox Award (best debut director)
DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth
Debut screenwriter
ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth
GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest
JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone
FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country
RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch
Breakthrough producer
GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion
EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch
BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut
FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth
JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country
The Discovery Award
EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar
HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson
IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans
ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague
MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright
Best documentary
ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter
HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson
KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard
UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro
WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton
Best British short film (supported by BFI NETWORK)
1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay
FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing
THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee
WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell
WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon
Best cinematography
BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch
TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone
THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind
ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth
Best casting
SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth
SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country
SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin
SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best costume design
DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel
SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin
SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties
HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch
HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth
Best editing
JOHNNY BURKE Williams
DAVID CHARAP Jawbone
JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin
JOE MARTIN Us and Them
Best effects
NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual
LUKE DODD Journeyman
EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin
DAN MARTIN Double Date
CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest
Best makeup & hair design
JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch
JAN SEWELL Breathe
NADIA STACEY Journeyman
NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin
SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth
Best music
CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind
MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch
PAUL WELLER Jawbone
CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin
Best production design
JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth
CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin
JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait
NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch
EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool
Best sound
ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country
MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch
ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone
JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
SOUND TEAM Breathe