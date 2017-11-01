Lady Macbeth leads nominations for 2017 British Independent Film Awards





Theatre director William Oldroyd’s feature debut Lady Macbeth has swept up 15 nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). Actors Florence Pugh, Naomi Ackie and Cosmo Jarvis are all in the running for awards, with Ackie also nominated as most promising newcomer.

Developed with the support of the BFI, BBC Films and Creative England through iFeatures, Lady Macbeth leads a strong year for UK debut features, with I Am Not a Witch (13 nominations) and God’s Own Country (11 nominations) also much recognised in the BIFA lineup.

These three debuts will all compete for the award for best British indie film, alongside Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, which received a total of 13 nominations, and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards outside Ebbing, Missouri (Closing Night film, LFF17), which grabbed 11.

Among the nominated films backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund are Lady Macbeth, I Am Not a Witch, God’s Own Country, Journeyman, Pin Cushion, Breathe, Daphne, Even When I Fall, Dark River and Kingdom of Us.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony hosted by Mark Gatiss on 10 December.

Best British independent film

THE DEATH OF STALIN Armando Iannucci, David Schneider, Ian Martin, Yann Zenou, Kevin Loader, Nicolas Duval Adassovsky, Laurent Zeitoun

GOD’S OWN COUNTRY Francis Lee, Jack Tarling, Manon Ardisson

I AM NOT A WITCH Rungano Nyoni, Juliette Grandmont, Emily Morgan

LADY MACBETH William Oldroyd, Alice Birch, Fodhla Cronin O’Reilly

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI Martin McDonagh, Graham Broadbent, Pete Czernin

Best international independent film

THE FLORIDA PROJECT Sean Baker, Chris Bergoch, Kevin Chinoy, Andrew Duncan, Alex Saks, Francesca Silvestri, Shih-Ching Tsou

GET OUT Jordan Peele, Jason Blum, Edward H Hamm Jr, Sean McKittrick

I AM NOT YOUR NEGRO Raoul Peck, James Baldwin, Hébert Peck, Rémi Grellety

LOVELESS Andrey Zvyaginstev, Oleg Negin, Gleb Fetisov, Sergey Melkumov, Alexander Rodnyansky

THE SQUARE Ruben Östlund, Erik Hemmendorff

Best director

ARMANDO IANNUCCI The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Best screenplay

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

ARMANDO IANNUCCI, DAVID SCHNEIDER, IAN MARTIN The Death of Stalin

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

MARTIN McDONAGH Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Best actress

EMILY BEECHAM Daphne

FRANCES McDORMAND Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

MARGARET MULUBWA I Am Not a Witch

FLORENCE PUGH Lady Macbeth

RUTH WILSON Dark River

Best actor

JAMIE BELL Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

PADDY CONSIDINE Journeyman

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

JOSH O’CONNOR God’s Own Country

ALEC SECAREANU God’s Own Country

Best supporting actress

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

PATRICIA CLARKSON The Party

KELLY MACDONALD Goodbye Christopher Robin

ANDREA RISEBOROUGH The Death of Stalin

JULIE WALTERS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best supporting actor

SIMON RUSSELL BEALE The Death of Stalin

STEVE BUSCEMI The Death of Stalin

WOODY HARRELSON Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

IAN HART God’s Own Country

SAM ROCKWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Most promising newcomer

NAOMI ACKIE Lady Macbeth

HARRY GILBY Just Charlie

COSMO JARVIS Lady Macbeth

HARRY MICHELL Chubby Funny

LILY NEWMARK Pin Cushion

The Douglas Hickox Award (best debut director)

DEBORAH HAYWOOD Pin Cushion

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

THOMAS NAPPER Jawbone

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

WILLIAM OLDROYD Lady Macbeth

Debut screenwriter

ALICE BIRCH Lady Macbeth

GABY CHIAPPE Their Finest

JOHNNY HARRIS Jawbone

FRANCIS LEE God’s Own Country

RUNGANO NYONI I Am Not a Witch

Breakthrough producer

GAVIN HUMPHRIES Pin Cushion

EMILY MORGAN I Am Not a Witch

BRENDAN MULLIN, KATY JACKSON Bad Day for the Cut

FODHLA CRONIN O’REILLY Lady Macbeth

JACK TARLING, MANON ARDISSON God’s Own Country

The Discovery Award

EVEN WHEN I FALL Sky Neal, Kate McLarnon, Elhum Shakerifar

HALFWAY Ben Caird, Jonny Paterson

IN ANOTHER LIFE Jason Wingard, Hannah Stevenson, Rebecca Clare Evans

ISOLANI R Paul Wilson, Lisa Hague

MY PURE LAND Sarmad Masud, Bill Kenwright

Best documentary

ALMOST HEAVEN Carol Salter

HALF WAY Daisy-May Hudson

KINGDOM OF US Lucy Cohen, Julia Nottingham, Lucas Ochoa, Thomas Benski, Bill Rudgard

UNCLE HOWARD Aaron Brookner, Paula Vaccaro

WILLIAMS Morgan Matthews, Hayley Reynolds, Sarah Hamilton

Best British short film (supported by BFI NETWORK)

1745 Gordon Napier, Morayo Akandé, John McKay

FISH STORY Charlie Lyne, Catherine Bray, Anthony Ing

THE ENTERTAINER Jonathan Schey, Jodie Brown, Jun Bung Lee

WORK Aneil Karia, Scott O’Donnell

WREN BOYS Harry Lighton, John Fitzpatrick, Sorcha Bacon

Best cinematography

BEN DAVIS Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DAVID GALLEGO I Am Not a Witch

TAT RADCLIFFE Jawbone

THOMAS RIEDELSHEIMER Leaning Into the Wind

ARI WEGNER Lady Macbeth

Best casting

SHAHEEN BAIG Lady Macbeth

SHAHEEN BAIG, LAYLA MERRICK-WOLF God’s Own Country

SARAH CROWE The Death of Stalin

SARAH HALLEY FINN Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

DEBBIE McWILLIAMS Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best costume design

DINAH COLLIN My Cousin Rachel

SUZIE HARMAN The Death of Stalin

SANDY POWELL How to Talk to Girls at Parties

HOLLY REBECCA I Am Not a Witch

HOLLY WADDINGTON Lady Macbeth

Best editing

JOHNNY BURKE Williams

DAVID CHARAP Jawbone

JON GREGORY Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

PETER LAMBERT The Death of Stalin

JOE MARTIN Us and Them

Best effects

NICK ALLDER, BEN WHITE The Ritual

LUKE DODD Journeyman

EFFECTS TEAM The Death of Stalin

DAN MARTIN Double Date

CHRIS REYNOLDS Their Finest

Best makeup & hair design

JULENE PATON I Am Not a Witch

JAN SEWELL Breathe

NADIA STACEY Journeyman

NICOLE STAFFORD The Death of Stalin

SIAN WILSON Lady Macbeth

Best music

CARTER BURWELL Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

FRED FRITH Leaning into the Wind

MATT KELLY I Am Not a Witch

PAUL WELLER Jawbone

CHRISTOPHER WILLIS The Death of Stalin

Best production design

JACQUELINE ABRAHAMS Lady Macbeth

CRISTINA CASALI The Death of Stalin

JAMES MERIFIELD Final Portrait

NATHAN PARKER I Am Not a Witch

EVE STEWART Film Stars Don’t Die in Liverpool

Best sound

ANNA BERTMARK God’s Own Country

MAIKEN HANSEN I Am Not a Witch

ANDY SHELLEY, STEVE GRIFFITHS Jawbone

JOAKIM SUNDSTRÖM Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

SOUND TEAM Breathe