Cannes 2018 competition line-up announced

The Cannes Film Festival has announced the line-up for 2018’s official competition section, promising new films from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard, Alice Rohrwacher, Jia Zhang-Ke and Hirokazu Koreeda.
Among the 17 selected films competing for the Palme d’Or is Cold War, the new film from My Summer of Love and Ida director Pawel Pawlikowski, which is backed by the BFI.
As previously announced, Cate Blanchett will serve as the competition’s jury president.
Also announced is the festival’s Un Certain Regard section, recognising daring but less established filmmakers.
New works by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Wim Wenders are among the films announced for special screenings, while Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen out of competition.
Opening with Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows, starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, the festival will run from 8-18 May 2018.
Official competition
Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhangke
Blackkklansman, Spike Lee
Buh-Ning (Burning), Lee Chang-dong
Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki
Dogman, Matteo Garrone
En guerre (At War), Stéphane Brizé
Les Filles du soleil (Girls of the Sun), Eva Husson
Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher
Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov
Le Livre d’image, Jean-Luc Godard
Netemo Sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi
Plaire aimer et courir vite (Sorry Angel), Christophe Honoré
Shoplifters, Hirokazu Koreeda
3 Faces, Jafar Panahi
Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell
Yomeddine, A.B Shawky
Zimna Wojna (Cold War), Pawel Pawlikowski
Out of competition
Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard
Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche
Un Certain Regard
À genoux les gars (Sextape), Antoine Desrosières
El angel, Luis Ortega
Border, Ali Abbasi
Euphoria, Valeria Golino
The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov
Girl, Lukas Dhont
Gueule d’ange (Angel Face), Vanessa Filho
In My Room, Ulrich Köhler
Long Day’s Journey into Night, Bi Gan
Manto, Nandita Das
Mon tissu préféré (My Favorite Fabric), Gaya Jiji
Rafiki (Friend), Wanuri Kahiu
Die Stropers (The Harvesters), Etienne Kallos
Special screenings
À tous vents (To the Four Winds), Michel Toesca
O grande circo místico (Le Grand Cirque mystique), Carlo Diegues
Les Mes mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing
Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders
The State against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte
Ten Years in Thailand, Apichatpong Weerasethakul
La Traversée, Romain Goupil
Midnight screenings
Arctic, Joe Penna
Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-bing