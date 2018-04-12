Cannes 2018 competition line-up announced





The Cannes Film Festival has announced the line-up for 2018’s official competition section, promising new films from Spike Lee, Jean-Luc Godard, Alice Rohrwacher, Jia Zhang-Ke and Hirokazu Koreeda.

Among the 17 selected films competing for the Palme d’Or is Cold War, the new film from My Summer of Love and Ida director Pawel Pawlikowski, which is backed by the BFI.

As previously announced, Cate Blanchett will serve as the competition’s jury president.

Also announced is the festival’s Un Certain Regard section, recognising daring but less established filmmakers.

New works by Apichatpong Weerasethakul and Wim Wenders are among the films announced for special screenings, while Ron Howard’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will screen out of competition.

Opening with Asghar Farhadi’s Everybody Knows, starring Javier Bardem and Penelope Cruz, the festival will run from 8-18 May 2018.

Official competition

Ash Is Purest White, Jia Zhangke

Blackkklansman, Spike Lee

Buh-Ning (Burning), Lee Chang-dong

Capharnaüm, Nadine Labaki

Dogman, Matteo Garrone

En guerre (At War), Stéphane Brizé

Les Filles du soleil (Girls of the Sun), Eva Husson

Lazzaro Felice, Alice Rohrwacher

Leto, Kirill Serebrennikov

Le Livre d’image, Jean-Luc Godard

Netemo Sametemo, Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Plaire aimer et courir vite (Sorry Angel), Christophe Honoré

Shoplifters, Hirokazu Koreeda

3 Faces, Jafar Panahi

Under the Silver Lake, David Robert Mitchell

Yomeddine, A.B Shawky

Zimna Wojna (Cold War), Pawel Pawlikowski

Out of competition

Solo: A Star Wars Story, Ron Howard

Le Grand Bain, Gilles Lellouche

Un Certain Regard

À genoux les gars (Sextape), Antoine Desrosières

El angel, Luis Ortega

Border, Ali Abbasi

Euphoria, Valeria Golino

The Gentle Indifference of the World, Adilkhan Yerzhanov

Girl, Lukas Dhont

Gueule d’ange (Angel Face), Vanessa Filho

In My Room, Ulrich Köhler

Long Day’s Journey into Night, Bi Gan

Manto, Nandita Das

Mon tissu préféré (My Favorite Fabric), Gaya Jiji

Rafiki (Friend), Wanuri Kahiu

Die Stropers (The Harvesters), Etienne Kallos

Special screenings

À tous vents (To the Four Winds), Michel Toesca

O grande circo místico (Le Grand Cirque mystique), Carlo Diegues

Les Mes mortes (Dead Souls), Wang Bing

Pope Francis: A Man of His Word, Wim Wenders

The State against Mandela and the Others, Nicolas Champeaux & Gilles Porte

Ten Years in Thailand, Apichatpong Weerasethakul

La Traversée, Romain Goupil

Midnight screenings

Arctic, Joe Penna

Gongjak (The Spy Gone North), Yoon Jong-bing