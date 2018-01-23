Oscars 2018: the nominations in full

Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy The Shape of Water has emerged as frontrunner for the 2018 Academy Awards, securing 13 nominations – one more than its recent BAFTA haul.
Other films with multiple nominations include the UK films/co-productions Dunkirk (with eight), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (with seven) and Darkest Hour (with six).
Making history, Rachel Morrison is the first woman ever to be nominated for the award for best cinematography, for her work on Mudbound, while Greta Gerwig has become only the fifth woman in history to be nominated as best director, for Lady Bird. Gerwig is also nominated for best original screenplay, among a total of five nods for Lady Bird.
Three British actors dominate the best actor category, Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out, Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread and Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour. Meanwhile, Sally Hawkins is up for best actress for her work in The Shape of Water and Lesley Manville is in contention for best supporting actress for Phantom Thread.
The Shape of Water, Three Billboards, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and Mudbound were all first unveiled to UK audiences at the BFI London Film Festival. Other LFF alumni films include Loveless, A Fantastic Woman and Loving Vincent.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 4 March.
Best Picture
Call Me by Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Lead Actress
Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water
Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Margot Robbie, I, Tonya
Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird
Meryl Streep, The Post
Lead Actor
Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name
Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread
Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out
Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour
Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.
Supporting Actress
Mary J. Blige, Mudbound
Allison Janney, I, Tonya
Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread
Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird
Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water
Supporting Actor
Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project
Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water
Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World
Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
Director
Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro
Animated Feature
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Animated Short
DeKalb Elementary
The Eleven O’Clock
My Nephew Emmett
The Silent Child
Watu Wote/All of Us
Adapted Screenplay
Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory
The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber
Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green
Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin
Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees
Original Screenplay
The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani
Get Out, Jordan Peele
Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig
The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh
Cinematography
Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins
Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel
Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema
Mudbound, Rachel Morrison
The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen
Best Documentary Feature
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men in Aleppo
Strong Island
Best Documentary Short Subject
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
Best Live Action Short Film
Dear Basketball
Garden Party
Lou
Negative Space
Revolting Rhymes
Best Foreign Language Film
A Fantastic Woman (Chile)
The Insult (Lebanon)
Loveless (Russia)
On Body and Soul (Hungary)
The Square (Sweden)
Film Editing
Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss
Dunkirk, Lee Smith
I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel
The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory
Sound Editing
Baby Driver, Julian Slater
Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green
Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King
The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood
Sound Mixing
Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin
Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill
Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo
The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick
Production Design
Beauty and the Beast
Blade Runner 2049
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
The Shape of Water
Original Score
Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer
Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood
The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat
Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell
Original Song
‘Mighty River’ from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige
‘Mystery of Love’ from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens
‘Remember Me’ from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez
‘Stand Up for Something’ from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common
‘This Is Me’ from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul
Makeup and Hair
Darkest Hour
Victoria and Abdul
Wonder
Costume Design
Beauty and the Beast
Darkest Hour
Phantom Thread
The Shape of Water
Victoria and Abdul
Visual Effects
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2
Kong: Skull Island
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
War for the Planet of the Apes