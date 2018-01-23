Oscars 2018: the nominations in full





Guillermo del Toro’s romantic fantasy The Shape of Water has emerged as frontrunner for the 2018 Academy Awards, securing 13 nominations – one more than its recent BAFTA haul.

Other films with multiple nominations include the UK films/co-productions Dunkirk (with eight), Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri (with seven) and Darkest Hour (with six).

Making history, Rachel Morrison is the first woman ever to be nominated for the award for best cinematography, for her work on Mudbound, while Greta Gerwig has become only the fifth woman in history to be nominated as best director, for Lady Bird. Gerwig is also nominated for best original screenplay, among a total of five nods for Lady Bird.

Three British actors dominate the best actor category, Daniel Kaluuya for Get Out, Daniel Day-Lewis for Phantom Thread and Gary Oldman for Darkest Hour. Meanwhile, Sally Hawkins is up for best actress for her work in The Shape of Water and Lesley Manville is in contention for best supporting actress for Phantom Thread.

The Shape of Water, Three Billboards, Call Me by Your Name, Lady Bird and Mudbound were all first unveiled to UK audiences at the BFI London Film Festival. Other LFF alumni films include Loveless, A Fantastic Woman and Loving Vincent.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 4 March.

Best Picture

Call Me by Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Lead Actress

Sally Hawkins, The Shape of Water

Frances McDormand, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Margot Robbie, I, Tonya

Saoirse Ronan, Lady Bird

Meryl Streep, The Post

Lead Actor

Timothée Chalamet, Call Me by Your Name

Daniel Day-Lewis, Phantom Thread

Daniel Kaluuya, Get Out

Gary Oldman, Darkest Hour

Denzel Washington, Roman J. Israel, Esq.

Supporting Actress

Mary J. Blige, Mudbound

Allison Janney, I, Tonya

Lesley Manville, Phantom Thread

Laurie Metcalf, Lady Bird

Octavia Spencer, The Shape of Water

Supporting Actor

Willem Dafoe, The Florida Project

Woody Harrelson, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Richard Jenkins, The Shape of Water

Christopher Plummer, All the Money in the World

Sam Rockwell, Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

Director

Dunkirk, Christopher Nolan

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

Phantom Thread, Paul Thomas Anderson

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro

Animated Feature

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Animated Short

DeKalb Elementary

The Eleven O’Clock

My Nephew Emmett

The Silent Child

Watu Wote/All of Us

Adapted Screenplay

Call Me by Your Name, James Ivory

The Disaster Artist, Scott Neustadter & Michael H. Weber

Logan, Scott Frank & James Mangold and Michael Green

Molly’s Game, Aaron Sorkin

Mudbound, Virgil Williams and Dee Rees

Original Screenplay

The Big Sick, Emily V. Gordon & Kumail Nanjiani

Get Out, Jordan Peele

Lady Bird, Greta Gerwig

The Shape of Water, Guillermo del Toro, Vanessa Taylor

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Martin McDonagh

Cinematography

Blade Runner 2049, Roger Deakins

Darkest Hour, Bruno Delbonnel

Dunkirk, Hoyte van Hoytema

Mudbound, Rachel Morrison

The Shape of Water, Dan Laustsen

Best Documentary Feature

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men in Aleppo

Strong Island

Best Documentary Short Subject

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

Best Live Action Short Film

Dear Basketball

Garden Party

Lou

Negative Space

Revolting Rhymes

Best Foreign Language Film

A Fantastic Woman (Chile)

The Insult (Lebanon)

Loveless (Russia)

On Body and Soul (Hungary)

The Square (Sweden)

Film Editing

Baby Driver, Jonathan Amos, Paul Machliss

Dunkirk, Lee Smith

I, Tonya, Tatiana S. Riegel

The Shape of Water, Sidney Wolinsky

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Jon Gregory

Sound Editing

Baby Driver, Julian Slater

Blade Runner 2049, Mark Mangini, Theo Green

Dunkirk, Alex Gibson, Richard King

The Shape of Water, Nathan Robitaille

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Ren Klyce, Matthew Wood

Sound Mixing

Baby Driver, Mary H. Ellis, Julian Slater, Tim Cavagin

Blade Runner 2049, Mac Ruth, Ron Bartlett, Doug Hephill

Dunkirk, Mark Weingarten, Gregg Landaker, Gary A. Rizzo

The Shape of Water, Glen Gauthier, Christian Cooke, Brad Zoern

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Stuart Wilson, Ren Klyce, David Parker, Michael Semanick

Production Design

Beauty and the Beast

Blade Runner 2049

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

The Shape of Water

Original Score

Dunkirk, Hans Zimmer

Phantom Thread, Jonny Greenwood

The Shape of Water, Alexandre Desplat

Star Wars: The Last Jedi, John Williams

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, Carter Burwell

Original Song

‘Mighty River’ from Mudbound, Mary J. Blige

‘Mystery of Love’ from Call Me by Your Name, Sufjan Stevens

‘Remember Me’ from Coco, Kristen Anderson-Lopez, Robert Lopez

‘Stand Up for Something’ from Marshall, Diane Warren, Common

‘This Is Me’ from The Greatest Showman, Benj Pasek, Justin Paul

Makeup and Hair

Darkest Hour

Victoria and Abdul

Wonder

Costume Design

Beauty and the Beast

Darkest Hour

Phantom Thread

The Shape of Water

Victoria and Abdul

Visual Effects

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2

Kong: Skull Island

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

War for the Planet of the Apes