Rare images of Jean-Luc Godard hanging out with The Rolling Stones

In the late 1960s, Jean-Luc Godard was making films at an astonishing rate. In 1967 alone, he made no less than three feature films, including his explosive Week End.

1968, the year of the May revolution in Paris, saw him spurred on by the political upheaval – as documented in the new biopic Redoubtable. In the immediate aftermath of the events in May, however, Godard moved to London to make his first film in Britain: Sympathy for the Devil, his infamous document of The Rolling Stones.

Mixing together political tracts, fiction and music documentary, Godard made a one-of-a-kind avant-garde collage, a perfect time-capsule of the revolutionary end of the decade.



