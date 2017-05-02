Where to begin with Lars von Trier





Why this might not seem so easy

Among the most influential and misunderstood directors of the last 25 years, Lars von Trier remains one of the most admired, fervently debated and artistically inspiring figures in contemporary cinema. The most important Danish film director since Carl Theodor Dreyer, von Trier sets himself fresh challenges with every film he makes. He’s both prankster and wilful iconoclast, and his films have always thrived on the tension between chaos and control, where he has sought to defy and disrupt what he regards as conformist norms of filmmaking.

Getting to grips with von Trier’s world is often a provocative and confronting experience. Challenging his audience emotionally and psychologically, the director has focused predominantly on female characters enduring incredible social duress, which he documents through a brutal yet deeply fascinated lens. Von Trier is well known for intimidating his actors on the film set: Björk – who worked with him on Dancer in the Dark (2000) – and Nicole Kidman – the central player in Dogville (2003) – both described their collaborations as a punishing experience.





However, he has also helped his female leads deliver unforgettable performances. As with the women who dominate, shape and haunt the films of Douglas Sirk and Rainer Werner Fassbinder, von Trier drives his female characters to the brink of self-destruction and social horror. As much as the women suffer in von Trier’s films, it would be a mistake to regard their misfortune simply as a source of sadistic pleasure for the filmmaker. It’s important to note that von Trier is working in an extremely heightened melodramatic format, where the female character’s misery is often generated – directly or indirectly – by misguided and controlling men. The male characters largely represent the brutality of the world: reason, authority and domination, while the women are the embodiment of sacrifice, suffering, and the battle with patriarchy.

Such representations have, unsurprisingly, often been criticised for implicitly denying women any subjectivity or creative agency of their own, yet von Trier has recently offered a galvanising first taste of rebellion and imaginative freedom in his later female protagonists, as represented by ‘She’ (Charlotte Gainsbourg) in Antichrist, Justine (Kirsten Dunst) in Melancholia and Nymphomaniac’s Joe (Gainsbourg/Stacy Martin), who are all characterised by their refusal to conform to what society considers the feminine ideal. Certainly, one of the aspects that makes these women so problematic is that they are complex, unlike von Trier’s prior virtuous heroines. They are real people, and writhing masses of contradictions.





The best place to start – Melancholia

Part apocalyptic science fiction, part psychological drama, Melancholia is perhaps von Trier’s most accessible film to date. Eschewing the deliberate provocations and gritty realism of the director’s earlier works, Melancholia instead delivers a cinematic symphony of rapturous sound and imagery. An intimate character study told in two parts, the film focuses on a pair of sisters and their choices leading up to a cataclysmic event – the result of a hurtling rogue planet (Melancholia) on a collision course with Earth.

Having recently sabotaged her own farcical wedding reception and alienated her husband, the catatonically depressed Justine (Kirsten Dunst) calmly awaits the catastrophe, while her terrified sibling Claire (Charlotte Gainsbourg) denies and rejects it. By the end of the film, Justine – unrestrained by all hindrances, including her job and spouse – is the only character who remains in control in the face of a chaotic cosmic disaster.

Featuring a superb ensemble cast, including Kiefer Sutherland, Charlotte Rampling, John Hurt, Alexander Skarsgard, Stellan Skarsgard and Udo Kier, and spectacularly photographed by Manuel Alberto Claro, the effect is nothing less than captivating.

What to watch next

Backtrack to the hauntingly atmospheric Medea (1988), which demonstrates von Trier’s early aesthetic choices and themes. Utilising a soft-focus, high-contrast style, von Trier created a low-budget masterpiece, through his impressionistic study of the witch, Medea (Kirsten Olesen), who murders her children in revenge for her husband’s betrayal. Here, the director casts the imbalance of the sexes at the heart of the film – a conflict between the enraged wife who rejects the domestic shackles of her maternal role, and the coldly rational and detached husband. These issues would later be carried over into Antichrist.





Next, see von Trier’s astonishing Breaking the Waves (1996), which formed the first instalment of his ‘Golden Heart’ trilogy, being followed by The Idiots (1998) and Dancer in the Dark. Comparable in many respects to Medea and Antichrist, the film is divided into chapters and focuses on a woman driven to extremities by her husband. Portraying themes of religion, misogyny and the supernatural, von Trier deliberately indulges the audience to a prologue of lush formalism that clearly revels in the affecting potential of a powerful score. Breaking the Waves became an arthouse hit and earned Emily Watson an Oscar nomination for best actress.

For Nymphomaniac, von Trier plunges us into contextually richer terrain, where female desire and despair is complicated not only by love but also by a deep need for autonomy and pride. In a climactic scene near the end of the film, Joe (Gainsbourg) rejects the idea of sex addiction, in an all-female support group, and proudly declares herself a nymphomaniac. With this, we are introduced to a radically different heroine, situated outside the laws of patriarchal control, and who is beyond the possibilities of sacrificial annihilation, which was so central to von Trier’s earlier representations of women.