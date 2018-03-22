Five masterpieces of Japanese widescreen... and how they use the frame

Giants and Toys (1958)

Director Yasuzo Masumura

The new scope era in Japanese cinema coincided with the country’s postwar economic miracle, marked by massive urban reconstruction, ruthless corporate competitiveness and rampant consumerism – at least in the cynical eyes of Yasuzo Masumura.

In Giants and Toys, the director celebrated the shock of the new in a biting and flamboyantly staged satire based around the exploits of the marketing men of rival confectionery companies and their increasingly absurd attempts to gain the lion’s share of the market.

The team of one such player, World Caramel, looks like it has stolen a march on its competitors after it plucks a perky young gamine named Kyoko from the slums and grooms her as its campaign girl. She has other plans, however, mutating into a grotesque caricature of celebrity as the nation takes her into its heart.





















An Actor’s Revenge (1963)

Director Kon Ichikawa

Kon Ichikawa’s celebrated comic melodrama is a remake of a 1935 film by Teinosuke Kinugasa. Celebrating his 300th film appearance, Kazuo Hasegawa reprises his role as the famed female impersonator Yukinojo, who uses his feminine wiles to bring down those responsible for the death of his parents.

Hasegawa began his career on the kabuki stage before making his name as a silent movie star in the 1920s, while Ichikawa himself started out in live-action puppet animation. No surprise then that the director, in recreating the self-contained world of Edo theatre, should go all out on the camp kabuki-esque theatrics. He treats the scope screen as a blank canvas to be filled with abstract forms and lurid Agfacolor hues.

























Fighting Elegy (1966)

Director Seijun Suzuki

Some have attributed Seijun Suzuki’s eccentric approach to composition and editing as a way of overcoming the breakneck shooting schedules he was restricted to while making B-movies at Nikkatsu in the 1960s.

In reality, his films were meticulously planned prior to filming, his scripts rewritten in conjunction with his regular production designer, Takeo Kimura, and his cinematographers (in this case Kenji Hagiwara).

To this end, the team radically reworked Kaneto Shindo’s original screenplay for Fighting Elegy, an allegorical tale about the rise of fascism in the 1930s. It follows the misadventures of high-school bruiser Kiroku Nanbu and the gang of surly adolescents with whom he’s drawn into rambunctious bouts of fisticuffs outside of school hours.





















Kuroneko (1968)

Director Kaneto Shindo

Kaneto Shindo’s hyper-stylised take on Japan’s classic ghost cat formula does for bamboo what the director’s previous supernatural parable Onibaba (1964) did for bulrushes. Their towering, swaying forms picked out among the abyssal darkness dominate the aesthetic.

Set during a time of civil war in the medieval Heian era, it’s a tale of rape, murder and revenge in which the restless spirits of a mother and her daughter-in-law return from the grave, reincarnated with the spirit of a black cat, to seduce and murder the unruly mob of soldiers responsible for their deaths.

The masterful use of light and shadow, and the repetition and re-staging of key sequences with subtle variations, create a minimalistic dreamscape in which emptiness becomes a crucial thematic and compositional component.





















Retaliation (1968)

Director Yasuharu Hasebe

Produced at a transitional stage in Nikkatsu’s history, Yasuharu Hasebe’s portrait of renegade mobsters rallying to protect a farming community’s ancestral lands from a ruthless land-grab by their yakuza gang bosses reflects internal struggles then occurring within the company itself.

Retaliation boasts the studio’s full roster of top action guys, including Akira Kobayashi, Jo Shishido, Tamio Kawachi and Hideaki Nitani, all of whom would have their contracts terminated within the next year or so due to company restructuring. Stylistically, it marks a turning point from the more classical approach of the yakuza genre to the agitated documentary approach characterised by Kinji Fukasaku’s Battles without Honour and Humanity films of the early 1970s, full of moving cameras, jarring edits and frantic zooms and pans.

Nevertheless, Hasebe’s shows a masterful degree of control within the film’s seemingly chaotic aesthetic.





















10 more Japanese scope films that make dazzling use of the format

10 great films shot in CinemaScope