Ruben Östlund’s The Square wins the Palme d’Or: complete Cannes 2017 awards and comment

So Ruben Östlund’s The Square, a black comedy about rich people’s problems, wins the Palme d’Or?
It’s true, but my tone is a deliberate miscue. Since I wanted Lynne Ramsay’s impressionistic thriller You Were Never Really Here to win, I could be snarky about the likelihood of The Square appealing to a well-heeled jury – but that would be very churlish. Pedro Almodóvar and his colleagues have done a pretty steady job of rewarding the right films. After all, Ramsay’s film came away with the Best Actor prize for Joaquin Phoenix and a shared Best Screenplay prize split with Yorgos Lanthimos’s beautifully made Greek tragedy bore The Killing of a Sacred Deer.
The Square, which sees its Art Curator protagonist fall down a rabbit hole of bizarre consequences after he seeks revenge for a mugging, was unquestionably the most idea-packed film in a below-average selection, so the win is deserved (though our reviewer would certainly demur). It was heartening, too, to see Robin Campillo’s 1990s ACT UP tribute 120 Beats per Minute (BPM) win the Grand Prix with such an emotionally powerful political testament.
I found Fatih Akin’s terrorist bomb aftermath drama In the Fade crude in ways that if explained would spoil its plot, but Diane Kruger (Best Actress) was at full intensity throughout. Whether she was better than, say, Maryana Spivak as the steely divorcee in Andrey Zvyagintsev’s Loveless or Nicole Kidman as the cursed wife in Sacred Deer didn’t matter because Loveless, my second favourite film, won the (third-place) Jury Prize, and Kidman was awarded a special Cannes 70th Anniversary prize – which was apt given that she was in four projects shown during the festival.
Sofia Coppola’s Best Director win for her remake of The Beguiled, a film that was more popular with women critics than men, came as a small but welcome surprise. The Camera d’Or jury also got it right by giving that first-feature prize to Léonor Serraille’s Montparnasse Bienvenue (Jeune Femme), easily the most promising film in the Un Certain Regard section this year. With three women directors thus rewarded (though no mention for Valeska Grisebach’s much admired Western in Un Certain Regard), Cannes could take another load off its back this year. And, after last year’s Toni Erdmann snub debacle (discreetly compensated for by Maren Ade’s seat on the jury) we can be grateful that we weren’t critics on the verge of a nervous breakdown this year… except, perhaps, for those flying home by British Airways.
The prizes
Competition
Jury: Pédro Almodóvar, director-writer-producer (president); Maren Ade, director-writer-producer; Jessica Chastain, actor-producer; Fan Bingbing, actor-producer; Agnès Jaoui, actor-writer-director; Park Chan-wook, director-writer-producer; Will Smith, actor-producer-musician; Paolo Sorrentino, writer-director; Gabriel Yared, composer.
Palme d’Or
The Square (Sweden/Germany/France/Denmark) by Ruben Östlund
70th Anniversary Prize
Nicole Kidman (for The Beguiled, The Killing of a Sacred Deer, How to Talk to Girls at Parties and Top of the Lake: China Girl)
Grand Prize
120 Beats per Minute (BPM) (France) by Robin Campillo
Best Director
Sophia Coppola for The Beguiled (USA)
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix for You Were Never Really Here (UK) by Lynne Ramsay
Best Actress
Diane Kruger for In the Fade (Aus dem Nichts, Germany) by Fatih Akin
Jury Prize
Loveless (Russia/France/Belgium/Germany) by Andrey Zvyagintsev
Best Screenplay
(tie)
Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthimis Filippou for The Killing of a Sacred Deer (Ireland/UK)
Lynne Ramsay for You Were Never Really Here (UK)
Cinéfondation and short films
Jury: Cristian Mungiu, director (president); Clotilde Hesme, actor; Barry Jenkins, writer-director; Eric Khoo, director-writer-producer; Athina Rachel Tsangari, director-writer-producer
Palme d’Or for Short Film
A Gentle Night (Xiao Cheng Er Yue, China) by Qiu Yang
Special mention for Short Film
Katto (The Ceiling) by Teppo Airaksinen
Cinéfondation 1st prize
Paul Is Here (Paul est là, Belgium) by Valentina Maurel
Cinéfondation 2nd prize
Animal (Heyvan, Iran) by Bahman and Bahram Ark
Cinéfondation 3rd prize
Two Youths Died (Deux Égarés sonts mort, France) by Tommaso Usberti
Un Certain Regard
Jury: Uma Thurman, actor (president); Mohamed Diab, director; Reda Kateb, actor; Joachim Lafosse, director; Karel Och, artistic director of the Karlovy Vary Film Festival.
Un Certain Regard prize
Lerd (A Man of Integrity, Iran) by Mohammad Rasoulof
Best Actress
Jasmine Trinca for Fortunata (Italy) by Sergio Castellitto
Best Poetic Narrative
Barbara (France) by Mathieu Amalric
Best Direction
Taylor Sheridan for Wind River (USA)
Jury Prize
April’s Daughter (Mexico) by Michel Franco
Caméra d’Or
Jury: Sandrine Kiberlain, actor/director (president); Patrick Blossier, cinematographer; Elodie Bouchez, actor; Guillaume Brac, writer-director; Thibault Carterot; Fabien Gaffez, critic and writer; Michel Merkt, producer.
Montparnasse Bienvenue (Jeune Femme) (France) by Léonor Serraille
L’Œil d’or Documentary Prize
Jury: Sandrine Bonnaire, actress (president); Lucy Walker, director; Lorenzo Codelli, critic; Dror Moreh, director; Thom Powers, programmer and festival director.
Visages Villages (Faces Places, France) by Agnès Varda
Directors’ Fortnight
Art Cinema Award
The Rider (USA) by Chloe Zhao
Europa Cinemas Label Award
A Ciambra (Italy/Brazil/USA) by Jonas Carpignano
Society of Dramatic Authors and Composers (SACD) Prize
(tie)
Let the Sunshine In (France) by Claire Denis
Lover for a Day (France) by Philippe Garrel
Illy Short Film Prize
Back to Genoa City (France) by Benoit Grimalt
Critics’ Week
Jury: Kleber Mendonça Filho (president), Diana Bustamante Escobar, Eric Kohn, Hania Mroué, Niels Schneider.
Nespresso Grand Prize
Makala by Emmanuel Gras
France 4 Visionary Award
Gabriel and the Mountain by Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa
Leica Cine Discovery Prize for Short Film
Los Desheredados by Laura Ferrés
Gan Foundation Support for Distribution Award
Gabriel and the Mountain by Fellipe Gamarano Barbosa
SACD Award
Ava by Léa Mysius
Canal+ Award
The Best Fireworks by Aleksandra Terpińska
FIPRESCI Critics’ prize
Jury: Alissa Simon (USA, president), Thomas Aidan (France), Barbara Lorey de Lacharrière (France), Rodrigo Fonseca (Brazil), Vidyashankar Jois (India), Pierre Pageau (Canada), Eva Peydró (Spain), Silvana Silvestri (Italy), Mode Steinkjer (Norway).
Competition
120 Beats per Minute (BPM) (France) by Robin Campillo
Un Certain Regard
Closeness (Russia) by Kantemir Balagov
Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week
The Nothing Factory (Portugal) by Pedro Pinho
