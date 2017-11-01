You are here

Walter Lassally, cameraman: a tribute in pictures

Images from the great director of photography’s life behind the camera, from London to Crete.

Walter Lassally obituary: from British Free Cinema to ‘Walter the Greek’

 ‘Like a bakery that forswears dough’: Walter Lassally on the fetters of British filmmaking

A teenage Walter Lassally

Credit: Walter Lassally

Walter Lassally (left) shooting Saturday Night (unfinished) in 1949 with Derek York, Bryan Forbes and John Fletcher

Walter Lassally with his 16mm Bolex camera shooting Refuge England (1949) with Robert Vas in London’s West End

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally shooting the short documentary Three Installations (1952) with Lindsay Anderson

Walter Lassally and Karel Reisz shooting We Are the Lambeth Boys (1959)

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally and Karel Reisz shooting We Are the Lambeth Boys (1959)

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally and Karel Reisz shooting We Are the Lambeth Boys (1959)

Credit: Karel Reisz Estate

Walter Lassally with an improvised blimp on his 35mm Arriflex camera in order to shoot scenes with synchronised sound

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally with his agent Kate Campbell (later his partner) at the NFT in the early 1960s

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally on the set of Tony Richardson’s A Taste of Honey in Manchester (1961)

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally on the set of Tony Richardson’s A Taste of Honey in Manchester (1961)

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally filming for Michael Cacoyannis in Greece in the early 1960s

Credit: Walter Lassally

Walter Lassally filming for Michael Cacoyannis in Greece in the early 1960s

Credit: Walter Lassally

Walter Lassally on an unidentified location shoot in 1978

Credit: BFI National Archive / Walter Lassally and Kate Campbell

Former BFI director Dennis Forman, Lorenza Mazzetti, Karel Reisz and Walter Lassally at the NFT in 2001 during a special evening dedicated to Free Cinema

Credit: BFI

Walter Lassally with the Oscar he won for best blanc and white cinematography on Michael Cacoyannis’ Zorba the Greek in 1964, in his local taverna in Crete in 2006.

Credit: Christopher Dupin

Walter Lassally interviewed a radio station in 2007, in the local taverna on the Zorba the Greek beach, where his Oscar was on display

Credit: Christopher Dupin

Walter Lassally in Chania, Crete, where he lived from the late 1990s to his death

Credit: Christopher Dupin

Walter Lassally reading Sight and Sound in London in September 2007

Credit: Christopher Dupin

Walter Lassally in July 2013 in Brussels, posing in front a poster of Richard Linklater’s Before Midnight (2013) in which he played an old British writer settled in Greece

Credit: Christopher Dupin

Walter Lassally showing off the 16mm Bolex camera with which he shot several Free Cinema films in the 1950s, during a special event at the Cinémathèque de Toulouse in February 2016

Credit: Cinémathèque de Toulouse

Further reading

