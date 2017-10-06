Six films to see for £5 at the London Film Festival

1) Professor Marston & The Wonder Women





Luke Evans, Rebecca Hall and Bella Heathcote star in a truth-is-stranger-than-fiction story of the man who invented Wonder Woman and the two women who inspired him. A sexy funny biopic that celebrates feminist heroes and kinky sex!

2) Thelma





Fancy a coming of age tale with a difference? Check out Joachim Trier’s story of a college student whose long-dormant supernatural powers are triggered when she falls for her classmate. Part teen drama, part slow-burn horror – this smart, sexy surprise is completely unforgettable.

3) Wonderstruck





Based on the brilliant young adult novel, Todd Haynes’ exhilarating film tells the story of two very different kids searching for the same thing – happiness. This is playful, rule-breaking cinema, quite unlike anything else you’ve ever seen.

4) Saturday Church





Manhattan’s queer black youth take centre stage in this delightful musical, a NYC-set teenage love story for people who appreciate gender is fluid. Take a punt on this if you like the sound of a film that’s a little bit Glee and a little Moonlight!

5) Thoroughbreds





Two of Britain’s fastest rising young stars, Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) and Olivia Cooke (Me and Earl and the Dying Girl) star in this tale of two teenage girls plotting a murder. Taut, tense and deliciously nasty – Thoroughbreds is meaner than Mean Girls, hotter than Heathers, and a million miles from My Little Pony.

6) A Fantastic Woman





Destined to be one of the year’s break-out indie hits – a dazzlingly shot and female-centred story about a trans woman (played by brilliant trans actress Daniela Vega) taking no prisoners in her quest for respect.

