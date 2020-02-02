BAFTAs 2020: the winners in full





Sam Mendes’ First World War drama 1917 has dominated the 2020 BAFTAs, winning both best film and best British film. With seven awards, it was the most garlanded film of the night, also winning best director for Mendes and best cinematography.

Of its pack-leading 11 nominations going into the event, Joker made good on three prizes, including Joaquin Phoenix as best actor. Renée Zellweger was named best actress for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy, while the supporting acting categories went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Brad Pitt for Once upon a Time… in Hollywood.

Mark Jenkin’s low-budget Cornish drama Bait, which was distributed by the BFI, won the award for outstanding British debut.

Prize-winning films that first screened at the BFI London Film Festival include Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, the latter of which won the award for best adapted screenplay.

Best original screenplay went to Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which also wins the award for best film not in the English language.

Best film

Winner: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood

Parasite

Best director

Winner: 1917 – Sam Mendes

The Irishman – Martin Scorsese

Joker — Todd Phillips

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Parasite – Bong Joon-ho

Best British film

Winner: 1917

Bait

For Sama

Rocketman

Sorry We Missed You

The Two Popes

Best actress

Winner: Renée Zellweger – Judy

Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose

Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Best actor

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Taron Egerton – Rocketman

Winner: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Best supporting actress

Winner: Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Margot Robbie – Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best supporting actor

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes

Al Pacino — The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Winner: Brad Pitt – Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer

Winner: Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)

For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)

Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)

Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)

Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)

Film not in the English language

The Farewell

For Sama

Pain and Glory

Winner: Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

Best documentary

American Factory

Apollo 11

Diego Maradona

Winner: For Sama

The Great Hack

Best animated film

Frozen II

Winner: Klaus

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Toy Story 4

Best original screenplay

Booksmart — Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman

Knives Out – Rian Johnson

Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino

Winner: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,

Best adapted screenplay

The Irishman -Steven Zaillian

Winner: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi

Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver

Little Women – Greta Gerwig

The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten

Best score

1917

Jojo Rabbit

Winner: Joker

Little Women

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best casting

Winner: Joker

Marriage Story

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Two Popes

Best cinematography

Winner: 1917

The Irishman

Joker

Le Mans ’66

The Lighthouse

Best editing

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Winner: Le Mans ’66

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best production design

Winner: 1917

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best costume design

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Judy

Winner: Little Women

Once upon a Time… in Hollywood

Best make up & hair

1917

Winner: Bombshell

Joker

Judy

Rocketman

Best sound

Winner: 1917

Joker

Le Mans ’66

Rocketman

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

Best special visual effects

Winner: 1917

Avengers: Endgame

The Irishman

The Lion King

Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker

Best British short animation

Winner: Grandad Was a Romantic

In Her Boots

The Magic Boat

Best British short film

Azaar

Goldfish

Kamali

Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)

The Trap

EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)

Awkwafina

Jack Lowden

Kaitlyn Dever

Kelvin Harrison Jr

Winner: Micheal Ward

BAFTA fellowship

Kathleen Kennedy

Outstanding British contribution to cinema

Andy Serkis