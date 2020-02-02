BAFTAs 2020: the winners in full

Sam Mendes’ First World War drama 1917 has dominated the 2020 BAFTAs, winning both best film and best British film. With seven awards, it was the most garlanded film of the night, also winning best director for Mendes and best cinematography.
Of its pack-leading 11 nominations going into the event, Joker made good on three prizes, including Joaquin Phoenix as best actor. Renée Zellweger was named best actress for her turn as Judy Garland in Judy, while the supporting acting categories went to Laura Dern for Marriage Story and Brad Pitt for Once upon a Time… in Hollywood.
Mark Jenkin’s low-budget Cornish drama Bait, which was distributed by the BFI, won the award for outstanding British debut.
Prize-winning films that first screened at the BFI London Film Festival include Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, the latter of which won the award for best adapted screenplay.
Best original screenplay went to Bong Joon Ho’s Parasite, which also wins the award for best film not in the English language.
Best film
Winner: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood
Parasite
Best director
Winner: 1917 – Sam Mendes
The Irishman – Martin Scorsese
Joker — Todd Phillips
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Parasite – Bong Joon-ho
Best British film
Winner: 1917
Bait
For Sama
Rocketman
Sorry We Missed You
The Two Popes
Best actress
Winner: Renée Zellweger – Judy
Jessie Buckley – Wild Rose
Scarlett Johansson — Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Best actor
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Taron Egerton – Rocketman
Winner: Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Best supporting actress
Winner: Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Margot Robbie – Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best supporting actor
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins The Two Popes
Al Pacino — The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Winner: Brad Pitt – Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Outstanding debut by a British writer, director or producer
Winner: Bait – Mark Jenkin (writer/director), Kate Byers, Linn Waite (producers)
For Sama – Waad Al-Kateab (director/producer), Edward Watts (director)
Maiden – Alex Holmes (director)
Only You – Harry Wootliff (writer/director)
Retablo – Álvaro Delgado-Aparicio (writer/director)
Film not in the English language
The Farewell
For Sama
Pain and Glory
Winner: Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
Best documentary
American Factory
Apollo 11
Diego Maradona
Winner: For Sama
The Great Hack
Best animated film
Frozen II
Winner: Klaus
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Toy Story 4
Best original screenplay
Booksmart — Susanna Fogel, Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins, Katie Silberman
Knives Out – Rian Johnson
Marriage Story – Noah Baumbach
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood – Quentin Tarantino
Winner: Parasite – Han Jin Won, Bong Joon-ho,
Best adapted screenplay
The Irishman -Steven Zaillian
Winner: Jojo Rabbit – Taika Waititi
Joker – Todd Phillips, Scott Silver
Little Women – Greta Gerwig
The Two Popes – Anthony Mccarten
Best score
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Winner: Joker
Little Women
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best casting
Winner: Joker
Marriage Story
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Two Popes
Best cinematography
Winner: 1917
The Irishman
Joker
Le Mans ’66
The Lighthouse
Best editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Winner: Le Mans ’66
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best production design
Winner: 1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best costume design
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Judy
Winner: Little Women
Once upon a Time… in Hollywood
Best make up & hair
1917
Winner: Bombshell
Joker
Judy
Rocketman
Best sound
Winner: 1917
Joker
Le Mans ’66
Rocketman
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best special visual effects
Winner: 1917
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
Star Wars: the Rise of Skywalker
Best British short animation
Winner: Grandad Was a Romantic
In Her Boots
The Magic Boat
Best British short film
Azaar
Goldfish
Kamali
Winner: Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You’re a Girl)
The Trap
EE Rising Star award (voted for by the public)
Awkwafina
Jack Lowden
Kaitlyn Dever
Kelvin Harrison Jr
Winner: Micheal Ward
BAFTA fellowship
Kathleen Kennedy
Outstanding British contribution to cinema
Andy Serkis