The Personal History of David Copperfield leads nominations for British Independent Film Awards 2019





The Personal History of David Copperfield has emerged as the frontrunner for this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). Armando Iannucci’s Dickens adaptation has picked up 11 nominations, including Dev Patel for best actor and both Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton in supporting categories.

Close behind with 10 nominations is Wild Rose, featuring Jessie Buckley in a best actress-nominated turn as the cleaner who dreams of making it as a country star.

Peter Strickland’s haunted-dress horror In Fabric follows with nine nominations, while Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir – based on Hogg’s years as a film student in 1980s London – has eight.

With five nominations a piece are the rave drama Beats, Judy Garland biopic Judy and Asif Kapadia’s documentary Diego Maradonna.

The Personal History of David Copperfield, Wild Rose and The Souvenir all compete to be named best British independent film, alongside the documentary For Sama and Mark Jenkin’s debut feature Bait.

A total of 38 different British films were nominated, with films with backing from the BFI Film Fund including Wild Rose, In Fabric, The Souvenir, Bait, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Beats and Eternal Beauty.

The Personal History of David Copperfield was the opening night gala of this year’s BFI London Film Festival.

The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1 December.

Best British Independent Film

Bait

For Sama

The Personal History of David Copperfield

The Souvenir

Wild Rose

Best Director

Waad Al-kateab and Edward Watts (For Sama)

Oliver Hermanus (Moffie)

Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir)

Mark Jenkin (Bait)

Asif Kapadia (Diego Maradona)

Best Screenplay

Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir)

Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Paul Laverty (Sorry We Missed You)

Peter Strickland (In Fabric)

Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose)

Best Actress

Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose)

Holliday Grainger (Animals)

Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty)

Vicky Knight (Dirty God)

Renee Zellweger (Judy)

Best Actor

Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree)

Tom Burke (The Souvenir)

Kris Hitchen (Sorry We Missed You)

Josh O’Connor (Only You)

Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessica Barden (Scarborough)

Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree)

Elizabeth Debicki (Vita & Virginia)

Tilda Swinton (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Julie Walters (Wild Rose)

Best Supporting Actor

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)

Hugh Laurie (The Personal History of David Copperfield)

Edlison Manuel Olbera Núñez Yuli (The Carlos Acosta Story)

Peter Mullan (The Vanishing)

Bluey Robinson (Dirty God)

The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)

Will Becher, Richard Phelan (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)

Fyzal Boulifa (Lynn + Lucy)

Ninian Doff (Boyz in the Wood)

Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)

Harry Wootliff (Only You)

Breakthrough Producer

Finn Bruce (Tucked)

Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Bait)

Joy Gharoro-akpojotor (Blue Story)

Becky Read (Three Identical Strangers)

Jack Sidey (Moffie)

Debut Screenwriter

Kieran Hurley (Beats)

Lisa Owens (Days of the Bagnold Summer)

Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose)

Emma Jane Unsworth (Animals)

Harry Wootliff (Only You)

Most Promising Newcomer

Sam Adewumni (The Last Tree)

Vicky Knight (Dirty God)

Lorn Macdonald (Beats)

Roxanne Scrimshaw (Lynn + Lucy)

Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir)

Best Documentary

Coup 53

Diego Maradona

For Sama

Seahorse

Tell Me Who I Am

Best International Independent Film

Ash Is Purest White

Marriage Story

Monos

Parasite

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

The Raindance Discovery Award

A Bump Along the Way

Children of the Snow Land

Here for Life

Muscle

The Street

Best British Short Film

Anna

Boiling Point

The Devil’s Harmony

Goldfish

Serious Tingz