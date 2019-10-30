The Personal History of David Copperfield leads nominations for British Independent Film Awards 2019

The Personal History of David Copperfield has emerged as the frontrunner for this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). Armando Iannucci’s Dickens adaptation has picked up 11 nominations, including Dev Patel for best actor and both Hugh Laurie and Tilda Swinton in supporting categories.
Close behind with 10 nominations is Wild Rose, featuring Jessie Buckley in a best actress-nominated turn as the cleaner who dreams of making it as a country star.
Peter Strickland’s haunted-dress horror In Fabric follows with nine nominations, while Joanna Hogg’s The Souvenir – based on Hogg’s years as a film student in 1980s London – has eight.
With five nominations a piece are the rave drama Beats, Judy Garland biopic Judy and Asif Kapadia’s documentary Diego Maradonna.
The Personal History of David Copperfield, Wild Rose and The Souvenir all compete to be named best British independent film, alongside the documentary For Sama and Mark Jenkin’s debut feature Bait.
A total of 38 different British films were nominated, with films with backing from the BFI Film Fund including Wild Rose, In Fabric, The Souvenir, Bait, The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind, Beats and Eternal Beauty.
The Personal History of David Copperfield was the opening night gala of this year’s BFI London Film Festival.
The winners will be announced at a ceremony on 1 December.
Best British Independent Film
Bait
For Sama
The Personal History of David Copperfield
The Souvenir
Wild Rose
Best Director
Waad Al-kateab and Edward Watts (For Sama)
Oliver Hermanus (Moffie)
Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir)
Mark Jenkin (Bait)
Asif Kapadia (Diego Maradona)
Best Screenplay
Joanna Hogg (The Souvenir)
Armando Iannucci and Simon Blackwell (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Paul Laverty (Sorry We Missed You)
Peter Strickland (In Fabric)
Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose)
Best Actress
Jessie Buckley (Wild Rose)
Holliday Grainger (Animals)
Sally Hawkins (Eternal Beauty)
Vicky Knight (Dirty God)
Renee Zellweger (Judy)
Best Actor
Sam Adewunmi (The Last Tree)
Tom Burke (The Souvenir)
Kris Hitchen (Sorry We Missed You)
Josh O’Connor (Only You)
Dev Patel (The Personal History Of David Copperfield)
Best Supporting Actress
Jessica Barden (Scarborough)
Ruthxjiah Bellenea (The Last Tree)
Elizabeth Debicki (Vita & Virginia)
Tilda Swinton (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Julie Walters (Wild Rose)
Best Supporting Actor
Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)
Hugh Laurie (The Personal History of David Copperfield)
Edlison Manuel Olbera Núñez Yuli (The Carlos Acosta Story)
Peter Mullan (The Vanishing)
Bluey Robinson (Dirty God)
The Douglas Hickox Award (Debut Director)
Will Becher, Richard Phelan (A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon)
Fyzal Boulifa (Lynn + Lucy)
Ninian Doff (Boyz in the Wood)
Chiwetel Ejiofor (The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind)
Harry Wootliff (Only You)
Breakthrough Producer
Finn Bruce (Tucked)
Kate Byers, Linn Waite (Bait)
Joy Gharoro-akpojotor (Blue Story)
Becky Read (Three Identical Strangers)
Jack Sidey (Moffie)
Debut Screenwriter
Kieran Hurley (Beats)
Lisa Owens (Days of the Bagnold Summer)
Nicole Taylor (Wild Rose)
Emma Jane Unsworth (Animals)
Harry Wootliff (Only You)
Most Promising Newcomer
Sam Adewumni (The Last Tree)
Vicky Knight (Dirty God)
Lorn Macdonald (Beats)
Roxanne Scrimshaw (Lynn + Lucy)
Honor Swinton Byrne (The Souvenir)
Best Documentary
Coup 53
Diego Maradona
For Sama
Seahorse
Tell Me Who I Am
Best International Independent Film
Ash Is Purest White
Marriage Story
Monos
Parasite
Portrait of a Lady on Fire
The Raindance Discovery Award
A Bump Along the Way
Children of the Snow Land
Here for Life
Muscle
The Street
Best British Short Film
Anna
Boiling Point
The Devil’s Harmony
Goldfish
Serious Tingz