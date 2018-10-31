Nominations announced for the 2018 British Independent Film Awards





The Favourite dominates the nominations for this year’s British Independent Film Awards (BIFAs). Set in the court of Queen Anne, Yorgos Lanthimos’s dark period comedy is up for prizes in 13 categories, including best British independent film, best director and best screenplay. Its three leads are all nominated: Olivia Colman for best actress and Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone for best supporting actress.

Bart Layton’s heist film American Animals follows with 11 nominations, with the indie thriller Beast grabbing 10 and Lynne Ramsay’s hitman drama You Were Never Really Here on eight.

The nominations are spread across a total of 37 different British feature films, with BIFA claiming a record year for female representation, with 40% of the nominations recognising women working across the industry.

Both Beast and You Were Never Really Here were backed with National Lottery funding via the BFI Film Fund. Other BFI-supported films with nominations include Apostasy (up for six awards) and Ray & Liz (up for three).

The winners will be announced on 2 December.