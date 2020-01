When critics talk about films being ‘uncinematic’, one of the go-to examples to cite are dialogue-heavy films in limited, interior locations. It’s a set-up that lends itself more to the stage and therefore could be seen as the antithesis of a ‘good movie’: a static rather than moving picture.

The counter argument, for over 60 years, has been Sidney Lumet’s 1957 debut feature 12 Angry Men. Set almost entirely in a jury room where the eponymous dozen deliberate, attack one another and expose their own prejudices over the fate of a young man accused of murder – and facing the death penalty if found guilty – it’s a textbook example of how to exploit supposedly limited resources and use camera, lighting, framing and editing to make a classic film.

This feature gives away the film’s plot