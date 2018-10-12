Pictured: Women in film at the BFI London Film Festival

Earlier today the BFI London Film Festival gathered many of the talented female filmmakers premiering work at this year’s LFF, together with London film professionals and Artistic Director of the Festival Tricia Tuttle and Chief Executive of the BFI Amanda Nevill. In total over 80 women joined together in celebration.

Tricia Tuttle — Artistic Director of the BFI London Film Festival said “I’m so proud to celebrate more female filmmakers at LFF 2018 than ever before, and the talented women working at the heart of London’s film industry”;

Please see below a full list of the incredible women who joined Tricia Tuttle in celebrating this moment at the Festival, acknowledging the contribution of all women working in our industry around the globe.

Abosede Afolashade Ajao ENTITLED Lead Cast

Aga Baranowska BFI LFF Programming team

Aimara Reques AQUARELA Producer

Alexandra Breede BENJAMIN Producer

Amanda Jenkas BEEN SO LONG Producer

Amanda Nevill BFI CEO

Amaya Bañuelos Marco BFI LFF Programming team

Anais Canmels SEVANA FILMS Producer

Andrea Riseborough LFF JUROR

Anna Smith Film Journalist

Anne Gartside STXINTERNATIONAL Publicity Director

Ashanti Omkar BBC Film Journalist

Brenda Emmannus BBC Film and Entertainment Journalist

Briony Hanson BRITISH COUNCIL Director of Film

Cairo Cannon LFF JUROR

Carol Morley OUT OF BLUE Director

Caroline Levy COLETTE Co-Producer

Catherine Derry BEEN SO LONG Cinematographer

Christine Vachon COLETTE Producer

Claire Fowler SALAM Writer-Director

Clare Binns PICTUREHOUSE ENTERTAINMENT-Joint Managing Director

Corrina Antrobus BECHDEL TEST FEST Founder

Deborah Davis THE FAVOURITE Screenwriter

Denise Gough COLETTE Actor

Dr Stacy L. Smith ANNENBERG INCLUSION INITIATIVE Founder and Director

Elaine Wong BFI LFF Programming team

Elhum Shakerifar OF LOVE & LAW Producer

Elizabeth Karlsen COLETTE Producer

Emma Duffy MARI Producer

Erica Edwards LUSH Producer and Director

Eva Yates BBC FILM New Talent Commissioner

Faye Ward STAN & OLLIE / WILD ROSE Producer

Finn Hailligan Film Journalist

Georgia Parris MARI Director

Gina Powell AFTER THE SCREAMING STOPS Creative Producer

Harry Wootliff ONLY YOU Director

Heather Greenwood AFTER THE SCREAMING STOPS Co-Producer

Huda Abuzeid FREEDOM FIELDS Producer

Jayisha Patel CIRCLE Director

Jessica Hynes THE FIGHT Director/ Screenwriter/Actor

Jo Faruggia STAN & OLLIE / WILD ROSE Filmmaker

Joanna Abeyie HYDEN TALENT Managing Director

Joanna Natasegara EVELYN Producer

Joanne Dixon COLETTE Production supervisor

Julia Horcajo THE FIGHT Producer

Kate Muir Film Journalist

Kate Pieper Kate Stonehill FAKE NEWS FAIRYTALE Director

Laura Hastings Smith THE LITTLE DRUMMER GIRL Producer

Leena Yadav RAJMA CHAWAL Writer/Director/Producer

Lindsey Dryden BFI FLARE MENTEE

Lorna Mann LIONSGATE Senior Vice President of Publicity

Louise Simpson BENJAMIN Producer

Louise Tutt Film journalist

Lucinda Englehart THE ELEPHANT QUEEN Producer

Lucy Cohen LFF JUROR

Lynn Nwokorie BFI LFF Programming team

Madeleine Molyneaux DOOZY, GODESS Producer

Maria Delgado BFI LFF Programming team

Maria Djurkovic LFF JUROR

Marina De Tavira ROMA Actor

Melissa Silverstein WOMEN AND HOLLYWOOD Founder

Molly Rees THE FIGHT Producer

Nadine Marsh-Edwards BEEN SO LONG Producer

Nandita Das MANTO Director

Naziha Arebi FREEDOM FIELDS Director

Nicole Taylor WILD ROSE Screenwriter

Pip Eldridge TIMES UP

Rebecca Ashdown TOGETHER FILMS Campaign Manager

Rebecca Ladbury TIMES UP

Rebecca Mark-Lawson IRENE’S GHOST Director

Rosamund Pike A PRIVATE WAR Actor

Rosanagh Griffiths SPINSTER FILMS Director

Sarah Lutton BFI LFF Programming team

Séverine Tibi SEVANA FILMS Producer

Sophie Brown BFI LFF Programming team

Sorcha Bacon Producer

Soudade Kaadan THE DAY I LOST MY SHADOW Director

Swati Shetty RAJMA CHAWAL Producer

Sylvia Stevens THE PLAN THAT CAME Producer

Thais Fernandes A FEMALE BODY Director

Tinge Krishnan BEEN SO LONG Director

Tricia Tuttle BFI LONDON FILM FESTIVAL Artistic Director

Valerie Steinberg HAIR WOLF Producer

Wendy Mitchell Film Journalist

Jen Smith BFI Head of Diversity

Anne-Marie Flynn BFI Managing Director of BFI Festivals

Anna Bogutskaya BFI LFF Programming Team