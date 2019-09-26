You are here

Every female filmmaker at the 63rd BFI London Film Festival

Senior Programmer Kate Taylor introduces the list of women in the director’s chair at this year’s Festival.

Kate Taylor

Judy &amp; Punch (2019)

Judy & Punch (2019)

The programme has been announced, the statistics digested, and now the good stuff starts, the chance to see and discuss the films in the Festival. Forty percent of the films in the LFF may have female directors, but who are all these women and what have they made?

An exciting trend across the Festival is the high number of feature films from first- and second-time directors, which gives the whole programme an energy, even more so when considering the bold directions this filmmaking is taking. Exemplifying this crop, Mirrah Foulkes’ extraordinary debut Judy & Punch slides feminist separatist politics into a thrilling fairytale romp, Mati Diop’s hotly anticipated Atlantics pushes forward genre to electrifying effect, and Rose Glass’s Scarborough-set saviour-complex stunner Saint Maud is set to make your jaw drop.

These firestarters join established talents such as Haifaa Al-Mansour, Jessica Hausner, Marielle Heller, Agnieszka Holland, Kasi Lemmons, Anocha Suwichakornpong and Rebecca Zlotowski, who have each built a body of work that defies convention. And we are chuffed that visionaries Kim Longinotto and Céline Sciamma will be surveying their careers in dedicated Screen Talk events, while Nina Menkes, in town to present the restoration of underground classic Queen of Diamonds, will be giving a free performance of her barn-storming lecture ‘Sex & Power: The Visual Language of Oppression’.

In Vitro (2019)

In Vitro (2019)

Internationally, South Korea sees a particularly strong year for female-directed work, with four films in the Festival which consider the lives of girls and women in wildly divergent ways: House of Hummingbird, Heart, Maggie, and The House of Us. And looking beyond the auteurist fixation on directors, French cinematographers Hélène Louvart and Claire Mathon delight with two films apiece, while an especially exciting DoP talent to watch is Anna Valdez-Hanks who lenses both Hope Gap in bold inviting tones and Experimenta/Short Film Competition sci-fi In Vitro in stunning monochrome framing. While Rocks sees an abundance of female talent, including many heads of department, and an approach to collaborative screenwriting that puts the film’s charismatic Hackney schoolgirls at its core.

Rocks (2019)

Rocks (2019)

The Treasures section includes the restoration world premiere of Unheimlich II: Astarti, which is a monumental 2k restoration of Maria Klonaris and Katerina Thomadaki’s Super8 opus, and in a break with our own tradition of only screening new restorations, the Treasures strand is screening a new print of Wanda Tuchok’s Finishing School – because really, who could resist a pre-Code girls’ school romp with Ginger Rogers, condemned by the Legion of Decency?

And so below we present every film in the Festival with a female director. Many of these films have tickets still available, and there is a Discovery Pass for Female Filmmakers if you would like to try three films for £30. We hope you enjoy experiencing a multitude of perspectives over the 12 days of the Festival.

  1. #21xoxo / short / Sine Ozbilge and Imge Ozbilge
  2. 37 Seconds / feature / Hikari
  3. A Beautiful Day in the Neighbourhood / feature / Marielle Heller
  4. A Family Affair / short / Florence Keith-Roach
  5. A Line Was Drawn / short / Mairead McClean
  6. A Love / short / Anne-Marie Copestake
  7. A Thief’s Daughter / feature / Belén Funes
  8. Abominable / feature / Jill Culton
  9. Again Once Again / feature / Romina Paula
  10. Algo-rhythm / short / Manu Luksch
  11. An Easy Girl / feature / Rebecca Zlotowski
  12. Antarctic Traces / short / Michaela Grill
  13. Apart / short / Diana / Van Nguyen
  14. Arab Blues / feature / Manele Labidi
  15. Atlantics / feature / Mati Diop
  16. Babyteeth / feature / Shannon Murphy
  17. Be Still My Beating Heart / short / Ruth Paxton
  18. Big Toast / short / Sacha Beeley
  19. Black Bus Stop / short / Claudrena N. Harold and Kevin Jerome Everson
  20. Bombay Rose / feature / Gitanjali Rao
  21. Breast Friends / short / Caitlin Young
  22. Child / short / Talia Zucker
  23. Chlorine / short / Melissa Anastasi
  24. Circus of Books / feature / Rachel Mason
  25. Clemency / feature / Chinonye Chukwu
  26. Cloudberries / short / Ruth Maclennan
  27. Cunningham / feature / Alla Kovgan
  28. Dawn in the Dark / short / Runyararo Mapfumo
  29. Dawn of a New Gay / short / Rosie Gaunt-Mathieson
  30. The Deathless Woman / feature / Roz Mortimer
  31. Desrances / feature / Apolline Traoré
  32. Duck Daze / short / Alison Piper
  33. Duerrenwaid 8 / short / Kirsten Ines Geißer and Carina Ines Geißer
  34. Eastern State / short / Talena Sanders
  35. Entre / short / Ana Bárbara / Marinho Carolina Santos
  36. Exchange Student / short / Natalie Nourigat
  37. Eyes on the Road / short / Stefanie Kolk
  38. The Father / feature / Kristina Grozeva and Peter Valchanov
  39. Fi Dem II / short / Zinzi Minott
  40. The Finishing School / feature / Wanda Tuchock and George Nichols Jr
  41. The Friend / feature / Gabriela Cowperthwaite
  42. Ghost Dance / short / Emilia Izquierdo
  43. Good Heart / short / Evgeniya Jirkova
  44. Grandad Was a Romantic / short / Maryam Mohajer
  45. Harriet / feature / Kasi Lemmons
  46. Heart / feature / Ga-young Jeong
  47. Home Sweet Home / short / Maria Robertson
  48. Honey Boy / feature / Alma Har’el
  49. Hope Frozen / feature / Pailin Wedel
  50. Hot and Tasty / short / Laura Hodkin
  51. House of Hummingbird / feature / Bora Kim
  52. The House of Us / feature / Ga-eun Yoon
  53. Humblebrag / short / Sinéad O’Shea
  54. I Am Mackenzie / short / Artemis Anastasiadou
  55. I Am (Not) a Monster / feature / Nelly Ben Hayoun
  56. I Die of Sadness Crying for You / feature / Nina Danino
  57. If You Knew / short / Stroma Cairns
  58. In Vitro / short / Larissa Sansour and Soren Lind
  59. Instinct / feature / Halina Reijn
  60. Instructions on How to Make a Film / short / Nazli Dincel
  61. Jericho / short / Sarah Andrews and Aaron Hopwood
  62. Judy & Punch / feature / Mirrah Foulkes
  63. The Juniper Tree / feature / Nietzchka Keene
  64. The Kingmaker / feature / Lauren Greenfield
  65. Kitchen Beets / short / Bea Haut
  66. Krabi, 2562 / feature / Anocha Suwichakornpong and Ben Rivers
  67. The Lamb / short / Nina Violić
  68. Lingua Franca / feature / Isabel Sandoval
  69. Little Joe / feature / Jessica Hausner
  70. The Lodge / feature / Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala
  71. Losing Pace / short / Naomi Soneye-Thomas
  72. Lost Tune / short / Shahnaz Sattar
  73. Love Me Tender / feature / Klaudia Reynicke
  74. Love the Sinner / short / Jennifer Sheridan
  75. Lucky Grandma / feature / Sasie Sealy
  76. Made in Bangladesh / feature / Rubaiyat Hossain
  77. Maggie / feature / Yi Ok-seop
  78. Mahalia Melts in the Rain / short / Emilie Mannering and Carmine Pierre-Dufour
  79. Make Up / feature / Claire Oakley
  80. Making Waves: The Art of Cinematic Sound / feature / Midge Costin
  81. Maternal / feature / Maura Delpero
  82. Mensch Maschine or Putting Parts Together / short / Adina Camhy
  83. Miller & Son / short / Asher Jelinsky
  84. Mother of Fire / short / Farah Al Qasimi
  85. Mr. Jones / feature / Agnieszka Holland
  86. Muybridge’s Disobedient Horses / short / Anna Vasof
  87. Nest / short / Sonja Rohleder
  88. Nocturnal / feature / Nathalie Biancheri
  89. Noura’s Dream / feature / Hinde Boujemaa
  90. Oh My Homeland / short / Stephanie Barber
  91. Olla / short / Ariane Labed
  92. Ordinary Love / feature / Lisa Barros and Glenn Leyburn
  93. The Orphanage / feature / Shahrbanoo Sadat
  94. The Other Lamb / feature / Malgorzata Szumowska
  95. Our Sister / short / Rosie Westhoff
  96. Overseas / feature / Sung-A Yoon
  97. Pattaki / short / Everlane Moraes
  98. Pelourinho: They Don’t Really Care about Us / short / Akosua Owusu
  99. The Perfect Candidate / feature / Haifaa Al-Mansour
  100. Perfect 10 / feature / Eva Riley
  101. Portrait of a Lady on Fire / feature / Celine Sciamma
  102. Queen of Diamonds / feature / Nina Menkes
  103. Rain, Rain, Run Away / short / Clémentine Carrié
  104. Rare Beasts / feature / Billie Piper
  105. Rehearsal / short / Courtney Thérond
  106. Relativity / feature / Mariko Minoguchi
  107. Rocks / feature / Sarah Gavron
  108. Roots / short / Hussina Raja
  109. Rose Plays Julie / feature / Christine Molloy and Joe Lawlor
  110. Ruptures / feature / Brad Butler and Noor Afshan Mirza
  111. Saint Maud / feature / Rose Glass
  112. The Sasha / short / Maria Molina Peiró
  113. Scales / feature / Shahad Ameen
  114. The Sharks / feature / Lucía Garibaldi
  115. Shooting the Mafia / feature / Kim Longinotto
  116. Sister / feature / Svetla Tsotsorkova
  117. The Sky Is Pink / feature / Shonali Bose
  118. Sojourner / short / Cauleen Smith
  119. Something in the Closet / short / Nosa Eke
  120. Staff Only / feature / Neus Ballus
  121. Stand Still / short / Isabella Wing-Davey
  122. The Stroker / short / Pilvi Takala
  123. Suicide by Sunlight / short / Nikyatu Jusu
  124. System Crasher / feature / Nora Fingscheidt
  125. Tertiary Sound / short / Solomia Dzhurovska and Luca Struijk
  126. That Which Is to Come Is Just a Promise / short / Flatform
  127. They / short / Louisa Rechenbach
  128. Transnistra / feature / Anna Eborn
  129. The Trap / short / Lena Headey
  130. Trouble / feature / Mariah Garnett
  131. Under Covers / short / Michaela Olsen
  132. Unheimlich II: Astarti / feature / Katerina Maria and Klonaris Thomadaki
  133. Us Among the Stones / feature / Dictynna Hood
  134. Video Home System / short / Sharlene Bamboat
  135. Walking with Shadows / feature / Aoife O’Kelly
  136. Watermelon Juice / short / Irene Moray
  137. What Do You Know about the Water and the Moon / short / Jian Luo
  138. White Girl / short / Nadia Latif
  139. White Riot / feature / Rubika Shah

