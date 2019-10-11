You are here

Home / Explore film & TV / Latest from the BFI / BFI news, features and opinion / Features

14 of the best film posters at the BFI London Film Festival 2019

The art of a great film poster is alive and well at this year’s Festival. Here are some of the best.

&lt;strong&gt;Jojo Rabbit &lt;/strong&gt; Taika Waititi delivers an exuberant and irreverent comedy about challenging dogma and hate

Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi delivers an exuberant and irreverent comedy about challenging dogma and hate

&lt;strong&gt;Miles Davis: Birth of Cool&lt;/strong&gt; All that jazz (and so much more): 20th century music&amp;rsquo;s trumpet-playing prince of darkness receives the candid documentary his controversial genius deserves

Miles Davis: Birth of Cool All that jazz (and so much more): 20th century music’s trumpet-playing prince of darkness receives the candid documentary his controversial genius deserves

&lt;strong&gt;Bombay Rose&lt;/strong&gt; This animated feature is both epic and personal, and a glorious love letter to life and love in Mumbai

Bombay Rose This animated feature is both epic and personal, and a glorious love letter to life and love in Mumbai

&lt;strong&gt;Scales&lt;/strong&gt; The story of a fishing village in thrall to mysterious sea creatures makes for a spellbinding feature debut from Shahad Ameen

Scales The story of a fishing village in thrall to mysterious sea creatures makes for a spellbinding feature debut from Shahad Ameen

&lt;strong&gt;Walking with Shadows &lt;/strong&gt; In coming to terms with his sexuality, Adrian is forced to choose between a compromised existence and the life that he would like to lead

Walking with Shadows In coming to terms with his sexuality, Adrian is forced to choose between a compromised existence and the life that he would like to lead

&lt;strong&gt;You Don&amp;#8217;t Nom&lt;/strong&gt;i Paul Verhoeven&amp;rsquo;s much-maligned masterpiece is placed under the microscope in this fascinating rumination on the one and only Showgirls

You Don’t Nomi Paul Verhoeven’s much-maligned masterpiece is placed under the microscope in this fascinating rumination on the one and only Showgirls

&lt;strong&gt;Maggie&lt;/strong&gt; Prepare to have your pants charmed off by this quirky freeform journey through a Seoul beset by mysteriously appearing sinkholes &amp;ndash; all narrated by a catfish

Maggie Prepare to have your pants charmed off by this quirky freeform journey through a Seoul beset by mysteriously appearing sinkholes – all narrated by a catfish

&lt;strong&gt;The Sharks&lt;/strong&gt; An intriguing coming-of-age tale is presented through the allegorical prism of an environmental incident

The Sharks An intriguing coming-of-age tale is presented through the allegorical prism of an environmental incident

&lt;strong&gt;Cold Case Hammarskj&amp;ouml;ld&lt;/strong&gt; This wild, stranger-than-fiction documentary depicts the most disturbing true-crime investigation you&amp;rsquo;re likely to have seen in recent years

Cold Case Hammarskjöld This wild, stranger-than-fiction documentary depicts the most disturbing true-crime investigation you’re likely to have seen in recent years

&lt;strong&gt;I Am (Not) a Monster&lt;/strong&gt; In this thought-provoking and playful documentary, ebullient director Nelly Ben Hayoun-St&amp;eacute;panian (Disaster Playground) takes you on a journey to find the origins of knowledge

I Am (Not) a Monster In this thought-provoking and playful documentary, ebullient director Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian (Disaster Playground) takes you on a journey to find the origins of knowledge

&lt;strong&gt;Miller &lt;span class=&quot;amp&quot;&gt;&amp;amp;&lt;/span&gt; Son&lt;/strong&gt; A mechanic is doing a good job of living two lives until an unexpected out-of-hours encounter, in this powerful study of identity

Miller & Son A mechanic is doing a good job of living two lives until an unexpected out-of-hours encounter, in this powerful study of identity

&lt;strong&gt;Nest&lt;/strong&gt; A bird of prey is keen to make a special friend

Nest A bird of prey is keen to make a special friend

&lt;strong&gt;What Do You Know about the Water and the Moon &lt;/strong&gt; During an abortion, 17-year-old Yang gives birth to a live jellyfish in her bathroom

What Do You Know about the Water and the Moon During an abortion, 17-year-old Yang gives birth to a live jellyfish in her bathroom

&lt;strong&gt;Lost Lives&lt;/strong&gt; This poignant testament to the physical and emotional cost of war, centres on the Troubles in Northern Ireland

Lost Lives This poignant testament to the physical and emotional cost of war, centres on the Troubles in Northern Ireland

Read more

You are here

Home / Explore film & TV / Latest from the BFI / BFI news, features and opinion / Features

Back to the top

See something different

Subscribe now for exclusive offers and the best of cinema.
Hand-picked.