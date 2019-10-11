14 of the best film posters at the BFI London Film Festival 2019

Text size: A A A
The art of a great film poster is alive and well at this year’s Festival. Here are some of the best.
11 October 2019
Jojo Rabbit Taika Waititi delivers an exuberant and irreverent comedy about challenging dogma and hate
Miles Davis: Birth of Cool All that jazz (and so much more): 20th century music’s trumpet-playing prince of darkness receives the candid documentary his controversial genius deserves
Bombay Rose This animated feature is both epic and personal, and a glorious love letter to life and love in Mumbai
Scales The story of a fishing village in thrall to mysterious sea creatures makes for a spellbinding feature debut from Shahad Ameen
Walking with Shadows In coming to terms with his sexuality, Adrian is forced to choose between a compromised existence and the life that he would like to lead
You Don’t Nomi Paul Verhoeven’s much-maligned masterpiece is placed under the microscope in this fascinating rumination on the one and only Showgirls
Maggie Prepare to have your pants charmed off by this quirky freeform journey through a Seoul beset by mysteriously appearing sinkholes – all narrated by a catfish
The Sharks An intriguing coming-of-age tale is presented through the allegorical prism of an environmental incident
Cold Case Hammarskjöld This wild, stranger-than-fiction documentary depicts the most disturbing true-crime investigation you’re likely to have seen in recent years
I Am (Not) a Monster In this thought-provoking and playful documentary, ebullient director Nelly Ben Hayoun-Stépanian (Disaster Playground) takes you on a journey to find the origins of knowledge
Miller & Son A mechanic is doing a good job of living two lives until an unexpected out-of-hours encounter, in this powerful study of identity
Nest A bird of prey is keen to make a special friend
What Do You Know about the Water and the Moon During an abortion, 17-year-old Yang gives birth to a live jellyfish in her bathroom
Lost Lives This poignant testament to the physical and emotional cost of war, centres on the Troubles in Northern Ireland
