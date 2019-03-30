Scott Walker’s favourite films





In 2000, Scott Walker, the enigmatic singer and composer who has died aged 76, curated the eighth Meltdown festival at the Southbank Centre, programming live performances by the likes of Radiohead, Blur, Jarvis Cocker, Evan Parker, Jim O’Rourke and early music group Ensemble Organum.

As part of the festival, he made a selection of his favourite films to be screened at the National Film Theatre (now BFI Southbank). “Film is really an obsession with me,” he wrote. “These films are mostly European because that’s what I’m interested in”.

This is his selection.















































