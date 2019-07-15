90 great films of the 1990s: part one





How do you even begin to choose just 90 films to represent an entire decade of cinema? That’s the question we’ve been asking ourselves ever since BFI Southbank announced its two-month retrospective, Nineties: Young Cinema Rebels.

With the season casting a very specific eye on the new voices that emerged between 1989 and 1999, we thought we’d cast our net a little wider, in a squabble-inducing attempt to shine a light on some of the very best films the decade produced.

There’s no scientific method applied to the selection process here, and this isn’t a Sight & Sound poll involving hundreds of critics or filmmakers. It’s more a chance for us to highlight some of our favourite films from around the world.

This list of 90s greats could very easily have been at least double the size (in early drafts it was), but with only 90 spots available, some favourites – both ours and yours – are bound to be missing, the hope being that any frustration at omissions will be juxtaposed with a few new discoveries.

To keep things as varied as possible, we’ve allowed for only one film per director – in itself leading to some impossible choices. Take the ranking with as little or large a pinch of salt as you see fit; every film on this list is terrific as far as we’re concerned, but these things are always going to be subjective, with any and all grievances or nods of approval welcome.

We’re running 20 a day Monday to Thursday, with 10 of our absolute favourites saved for Friday.

90. Under the Skin (1997)

Director Carine Adler

Before Morvern Callar, Samantha Morton was shining in another study of grief. Torn between conventional narration and sensorial impressions, Under the Skin centres on a young woman struggling to keep her feet on the ground. Following the death of her mother, Iris (Morton) enters into a self-destructive spiral, alienating everyone around her. Sleeping with strangers and spending all her money, she tries desperately to hold on to whoever will hold her. The film does not hesitate to go to extremely dark places, but Morton is our guiding light through this raucous, raw and emotional adventure.

Elena Lazic

89. I Can No Longer Hear the Guitar (1991)

Director Philippe Garrel

“Love comes and goes, you don’t know why.” It’s difficult to choose any single film by Philippe Garrel as representative of his work, given how inextricably intertwined his entire filmography is; how the films bleed and repeat into and across one another. They’re all, in one way or another, about his drug-fuelled relationship with German singer Nico and his disillusionment with the fallout from the summer of ’68. I Can No Longer Hear the Guitar is one of the most explicit in those terms, and a great place to start for Garrel newcomers. Charting the agonies of a love affair bedevilled by heroin, it’s as achingly introspective and haltingly poetic as anything he’s made.

Matthew Thrift

88. One False Move (1992)

Director Carl Franklin

The American crime picture has always traded in the price of getting rich. But it’s also been a tool for social critique, which was certainly the case in 1992, when three films seemed to be offering veiled commentary on America in the year of the Rodney King case. Of Ernest Dickerson’s Juice, Bill Duke’s Deep Cover and Carl Franklin’s One False Move, the latter might be the most elegiac, its tale of three criminals heading for an Arkansas showdown featuring great turns from Bill Paxton, co-writer Billy Bob Thornton and Cynda Williams. But it’s the tinderbox atmosphere created by Franklin that truly resonates, the film’s quieter moments carrying deeper themes of racial prejudice, class conflict and violence. Speaking to the present while retaining the tragic arc of the best thrillers, One False Move proves that despite being the land of opportunity, nowhere does fatalism quite like America.

Andrew Simpson

87. Divorce Iranian Style (1998)

Directors Kim Longinotto, Ziba Mir-Hosseini

A milestone study in gender politics, Kim Longinotto’s and Ziba Mir-Hosseini’s 1998 film follows a series of Iranian couples through the legal arrangements at the end of their respective marriages. Unfolding inside a Tehran court, where we hear that girls can get married at nine years old, Divorce Iranian Style champions a distinct subject-camera reliance, climaxing with the women’s attempts to negotiate their rights in an oppressive society. The directors re-teamed in 2001 for Runaway, a story about girls escaping their abusive homes, while Longinotto’s unique observational style and tenacity for capturing extraordinary female lives has proclaimed her prominence in documentary filmmaking.

Georgia Korossi

86. Lessons of Darkness (1992)

Director Werner Herzog

Beginning with the devastation of the Gulf War, the 90s marked the largest full-scale international crisis since the Cold War began. Saddam Hussein’s invasion of his oil-rich neighbour Kuwait was succeeded by George H.W. Bush’s ‘Operation Desert Storm’, wreaking havoc on Kuwait’s small communities and destroying the country’s natural reserves. Herzog said of his near-wordless, expressionistic work: “The film has not a single frame that can be recognised as our planet, and yet we know it must have been shot here.” Filmed a year after the US operation, Lessons of Darkness presents a vision of hell on earth, documenting the environmental disaster that followed in the wake of the war.

Georgia Korossi

85. Out of Sight (1998)

Director Steven Soderbergh

Steven Soderbergh’s best film – there, I’ve said it – is a gorgeous noir of thwarted dreams and unwise love, scored to an Isley Brothers’ riff. Elmore Leonard’s characters are made flesh in Scott Frank’s zingy script, frontloading a hapless bank robber (George Clooney) and the gutsy U.S. Marshal (Jennifer Lopez, never better) he charms. On the margins sit the losers and thugs, including a rich man with a bad wig who taints all he touches. The highlight is a bar room seduction, symphonic in effect thanks to editor Anne V. Coates who worked on Lawrence of Arabia.

Peter Hill

84. Princess Mononoke (1997)

Director Hayao Miyazaki

Nobility and demons do battle in a Studio Ghibli classic animation, mostly hand-drawn and wholly bewitching. In it, a prince tries to ensure peace between a human settlement and the creatures of the forest around. In doing so, he is cursed and so begins another heroic journey, which may be his last. As a Hayao Miyazaki feature, it throbs with humanity, the director fuelled by anger as yet another war – this one in the former Yugoslavia – convinced him to go darker in theme and content. John Ford is another influence, his championing of those at the edges mirrored by the depiction of Irontown.

Peter Hill

83. The Suspended Step of the Stork (1991)

Director Theo Angelopoulos

Eternity and a Day may be the most celebrated of Theo Angelopoulos’s 90s pictures, earning him the Palme d’Or in 1998, but there’s every bit as much of a case to be made for the Greek master’s 1991 marvel The Suspended Step of the Stork, an explicitly humanist meditation on national, social and journalistic boundaries. A reporter covering the ghettoisation of immigrants at the Albanian border meets a stranger (Marcello Mastroianni), who may or may not be a radical politician who disappeared some years back. Shot through with Angelopoulos’s trademark, extended takes, these sequence shots find their apotheosis in a wordless pick-up scene across a crowded bar, an extraordinary wedding party on the divided banks of a river, and in the breathtaking majesty of a final shot for the ages.

Matthew Thrift

82. Center Stage (1991)

Director Stanley Kwan

The brief, fast life of Ruan Lingyu, the major star of Chinese silent films, bears analysis. She had only eight years on screen, starting with one-dimensional roles before more challenging, progressive material arrived. Her private life became fodder for the media, driving her to suicide in 1935, aged 24. Stanley Kwan foregoes the norms to recreate her life with clips, interviews and recreations. The casting of Maggie Cheung in the lead is inspired, evoking the magic and glamour that would create ‘The Chinese Garbo’, a figure of female agency who was so nearly lost to collective memory.

Peter Hill

81. Cure (1997)

Director Kiyoshi Kurosawa

The word ‘Cure’ might have earned a place in our glossary of terror next to ‘Ring’ and ‘Audition’ if Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s serial-killer thriller had ever been released in the UK. Our distributors missed a trick not trailing it as the ‘Japanese Se7en’. It’s a chilling mystery in which a spate of identically grisly killings are traceable to the malign influence of a former psychology student with apparent memory loss. With slow tracking shots down empty corridors, eerie videotape recordings featuring shadowy figures, and small details like spilt water inching its way over tiles that are amped for inexplicable creepiness, Cure is a sustained concerto of unease that gave an early warning of the millennial J-horror boom.

Sam Wigley

80. Ladybird Ladybird (1994)

Director Ken Loach

Ken Loach’s best work contains unvarnished truths that few filmmakers are honest and steadfast enough to produce. Ladybird Ladybird is no exception. A naturalistic look at a troubled working-class woman’s struggle to get her four children back from social services, this harrowing drama features a nuanced, unsentimental lead performance by Crissy Rock as scouser-in-London Maggie (Rock won best actress at Berlin Film Festival). Through flashbacks we see Maggie grow up watching her mother become a victim of domestic violence and see the cycle repeat itself with Maggie’s own abusive partner. There’s hope when Maggie and kindly Paraguayan boyfriend Jorge (Vladimir Vega) have a daughter together, but her story is based on real life and inevitably stings as remorselessly as tales of the downtrodden tend to.

Lou Thomas

79. Perfect Blue (1997)

Director Satoshi Kon

Reading like a trashy, oh-so-90s thriller on its surface – a pop star-turned-actress becomes psychologically unmoored when it seems there’s a connection between her online stalker and a spate of bloody murders – the late Satoshi Kon’s cult anime has fascinatingly modern concerns: obfuscation of truth and loss of privacy in the digital age, the relentless pursuit of fame in a world full of wannabe celebs, and above all toxic masculinity. Pre-dating #MeToo by some 20 years, Perfect Blue reserves particular scorn for the way young female stars are so often depicted one of two ways before their public – the victim or the whore – while being treated as studio property in private.

Brogan Morris

78. Traps (1998)

Director Vera Chytilová

Don’t let its somewhat ludicrous premise fool you: like Vera Chytilová’s best-known work Daisies (1966), Traps is only a giddy and irreverent farce on a most superficial level. The film follows the disastrous attempts of two men – one government official and another working in advertising – to return to their normal lives after they are castrated in their sleep by the woman they raped. An uncomfortable, purposely enraging comedy, the film brilliantly unveils the complex web of ignorance, sexism and hypocrisy which indeed traps women at every turn, even in a supposedly ‘modern’ society.

Elena Lazic

77. Hyenas (1992)

Director Djibril Diop Mambéty

Senegalese director Djibril Diop Mambéty’s second and final feature adapts Friedrich Dürrenmatt’s play, The Visit, turning a tragi-comic tale about how money corrupts into an allegorical farce about neo-colonialism. When rich Linguere Ramatou (Ami Diakhate) returns to the small hometown of Colobane she offers the impoverished locals wealth if they murder local grocer Dramaan Drameh (Mansour Diouf), a man who ditched her after their love affair left her pregnant decades earlier. Mambéty continues his exploration of Touki Bouki’s themes, particularly the worrying effects of power in the wrong hands. Colobane was also Mambéty’s hometown and it shows in the clear empathy with his characters and careful gaze of the camera across sun-baked vistas and dusty streets. The quizzical, almost magic-realist finale is not easily forgotten.

Lou Thomas

76. Clueless (1995)

Director Amy Heckerling

Film fans watching Look Who’s Talking Too at the dawn of the 90s might never have guessed that writer-director Amy Heckerling’s next film – a full five years later – would be one of the decade’s great Hollywood comedies. “As if!” as Cher Horowitz (Alicia Silverstone) might have put it. But in refitting the matchmaking plot of Jane Austen’s Emma for the super rich kids of modern Beverly Hills (like a west-coast cousin to Whit Stillman’s Metropolitan), Heckerling arrived at one of the glories of the high-school-movie golden age. Clueless is such a smart and sweet-natured take on the tribulations of teenhood and privilege that even the genre’s time-honoured virginity-losing imperative is seen through a sharp satire on consumerism: “You see how picky I am about my shoes,” says Cher, “and they only go on my feet!”

Samuel Wigley

75. Being John Malkovich (1999)

Director Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze cut his filmmaking teeth with indelible music videos for Weezer, Daft Punk and Fatboy Slim before going bananas with Being John Malkovich, his debut feature, written by Charlie Kaufman. John Cusack plays office drone Craig, who finds a portal into the head of the eponymous actor in an NYC office building and rents it out to curious punters at $200 for 15 minutes. Craig’s co-worker Maxine (Catherine Keener) becomes obsessed with the Malkovich experience as it enables her to live out her transgender fantasies before Malkovich (playing a version of himself) finds out about the portal and things get even weirder. Kaufman’s script is his finest to date, and Jonze keeps things intelligible even as the plot takes increasingly wild psychological detours. Challenging but essential.

Lou Thomas

74. The Last Bolshevik (1993)

Director Chris Marker

Chris Marker described his documentary as “a Citizen Kane-like inquest whose purpose would be not so much to achieve a biography, however fascinating, but to draw the portrait of an era through the portrait of a man.” The era was Soviet Russia, the man was Aleksandr Medvedkin, a forgotten filmmaker of the 1930s that Marker brought back into the spotlight almost by accident. A chance encounter and a shared passion for politics and cinema make Medvedkin slowly open up about his past. Marker explores Medvedkin’s artistic playfulness and perceptiveness — from his entertaining horse theatre to his movie-train, which travelled across the country for a year, creating films with and about the disgruntled workers in the kolkhozs — all serving to reveal how Medvedkin’s exceptionally firm belief in communism made him unprepared for the harsh realities of its botched execution.

Manuela Lazic

73. Crumb (1994)

Director Terry Zwigoff

Terry Zwigoff’s revealing portrait of American underground comic-book artist Robert Crumb has the spectre of death looming over it. For three years during the documentary’s nine-year making, Zwigoff claimed he slept with a pistol under his pillow, as a potential remedy for his extreme back pain. Even more troubling, a year after he was filmed, Robert’s brother Charles committed suicide. In this candid work, Crumb’s family, the youthful fondness for psychedelic drugs, and sexual proclivities prove to be the chief influences on his distinct oeuvre. There’s quiet intimacy in almost every scene as we follow the artist as he works and walks the streets of San Fransisco. We meet his wife, former girlfriends and colleagues, as well as his mother and second brother Maxon. Crumb ultimately appears as a bizarre, yet affable man. He refuses great riches and never sells out. Whatever his faults, we can’t help but admire his principles.

Lou Thomas

72. Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai (1999)

Director Jim Jarmusch

Jim Jarmusch is a conscientious punk, making films about outsiders who rebel against systemic injustice even as they firmly believe in humanistic principles that many would deem old-fashioned. Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) is thus a hitman who follows the samurai rule and communicates with his Italian-American contractor Louie (the great John Tormey) only via carrier pigeon. The New Jersey mafia, however, is getting old, and as the new millennium approaches it has little patience for, and a racist distrust of, the antics of an efficient but secretive operator they hired for a job that didn’t go as planned. Jarmusch doesn’t pity his anachronistic hero but admires him, showing how his ideas, far from being obsolete, matter even more in a world in transition. One wishes more people had thought so too at the time.

Manuela Lazic

71. Husbands and Wives (1992)

Director Woody Allen

It’s difficult to separate Husbands and Wives from the context of its production, during which the Allen-Farrow scandal made worldwide headlines. The film signals its temperament from the get-go, as Carlo Di Palma’s abrasively interrogative camera charts the fallout from an announcement of separation by Jack (Sydney Pollack) and Sally (Judy Davis) to their friends Gabe (Woody Allen) and Judy (Mia Farrow). It’s one of Allen’s most punishing examinations of disintegrating relationships; the nervous, jagged approach to form and disavowal of stylistic pleasantries effectively conveys the emotional bruises these characters routinely inflict on each other. “What is this thing called love?” the opening credits croon. Indeed. Up there among Allen’s best.

Matthew Thrift

Tune in tomorrow for part two of our list of 90s greats.