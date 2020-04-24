Al Pacino at 80: 10 essential films





One of Hollywood’s most dramatic on-screen forces, and perhaps the most essential American actor of his generation, Al Pacino is the man behind some of modern cinema’s most memorably volatile creations.

With a grand career spanning more than five decades, the Oscar-winning legend has created an unrivalled legacy of method acting, playing rebels on either side of the law in such landmark films as The Godfather (1972), Serpico (1973), Dog Day Afternoon (1975), Scarface (1983) and, most recently, Martin Scorsese’s The Irishman (2019).

Renowned for his intense style, punctuated with bombastic and reckless outbursts, Pacino is endlessly watchable. Even in brazen, scenery-chewing roles, he floods the screen with raw humanity. There’s an electrifying ferocity to his performances.

To celebrate Pacino’s 80th birthday on 25 April, here are 10 of his most remarkable turns.

The Panic in Needle Park (1971)

Director Jerry Schatzberg

After appearing in a small role in Me, Natalie (1969), it was Pacino’s explosive and stirring performance as the fast-talking junkie, Bobby, in The Panic in Needle Park that made audiences take notice.

After Bobby hooks up with complex loner Helen (Kitty Winn), we follow their misadventures, scoring and turning tricks in a traffic-choked corner of Manhattan’s Upper West Side. The two struggle to keep their romance intact amid the chaos, but neither is above betrayal when their habit is put on the line. Bleak and intimate, visceral and gutting, Jerry Schatzberg’s film speaks volumes about the fragile lives of addicts.

Serpico (1973)

Director Sidney Lumet

After his career-making turn as Michael Corleone in The Godfather, Pacino cemented his reputation playing the eponymous Frank Serpico in this Sidney Lumet drama about a whistleblowing cop who exposed corruption in the NYPD in the early 1970s.

Throwing himself into the part with the intensity and focus for which he was quickly becoming known, Pacino makes this one of his most haunting and inhabited performances. His Serpico is a man tormented by his decisions, as he fights not only City Hall but his own inner fears and frustrations.

The Godfather Part II (1974)

Director Francis Ford Coppola

Cold-blooded, ruthless, smart and determined, Michael Corleone is one of the most captivating characters in American cinema, and the role only deepens in this second part of Francis Ford Coppola’s gangster saga. Spanning two generations, while moving from Sicily to New York to Cuba, Coppola’s epic of violence and remembrance digs deep into the grey area between love and loyalty, family and business.

Pacino radiates danger and a calm, chilling reserve, as we see Michael’s subtle yet drastic transformation over time, from conflicted son to shrewd and calculating mafia don in a world he once wanted no part of.

Dog Day Afternoon (1975)

Director Sidney Lumet

After their triumphant collaboration in Serpico, Lumet and Pacino reteamed for Dog Day Afternoon, a tense heist drama set in an overheated New York. Lumet’s masterful recreation of a real-life hostage incident centres around Pacino’s gripping performance as Sonny Wortzik, who attempts to rob a bank to pay for his lover’s (Chris Sarandon) gender reassignment surgery. As Sonny tries desperately to remain in control, the situation soon spirals into a tense police standoff and media circus.

Scarface (1983)

Director Brian De Palma

Garish, graphic, bleakly funny and compulsively watchable, Brian De Palma’s blood-drenched thug opera, a scorching update of Howard Hawks’ 1932 classic, follows the meteoric rise and inevitable fall of Pacino’s Cuban refugee turned coke-snorting kingpin, Tony Montana, as he claws his way to the top of Miami’s drug scene.

In his most gloriously deranged and cultishly revered performance, Pacino essays both flawed hero and cruel villain, while never wholly coming down on either side. Framed by De Palma’s slick visuals and Giorgio Moroder’s pulsating synthesiser score, Scarface is an unabashed portrayal of delirious consumerism and egomania.

Carlito’s Way (1993)

Director Brian De Palma

As much a love story as a street-level epic, Carlito’s Way brought Pacino and De Palma back together for one of the finest crime dramas of the 1990s. The actor plays Puerto Rican ex-con Carlito Brigante, a damaged dreamer who stuns the Latino underworld by vowing to go straight. But his desire for a legitimate life is undermined at every turn by ruthless former associates. Flamboyant, operatic and humanistic, Pacino has astonishing presence, underscored with a melancholy composure that darkens the film by several shades.

Heat (1995)

Director Michael Mann

With its poetically heightened dialogue and fascination with flawed men, Michael Mann’s sprawling Los Angeles crime saga, Heat, divides our attention equally between criminal mastermind Neil McCauley (Robert De Niro) and the brash, obsessive cop on his tail, Vincent Hanna (Pacino).

Notable for its grand scope and expertly staged set pieces, this is a genre movie of epic ambition. It was the first film to bring Pacino and De Niro on screen together (they starred together in The Godfather Part II but never shared a scene), and watching these big-screen heavyweights play off against each other is a flat-out thrill. Pacino more than holds his corner: his turn as the obsessive and dedicated lieutenant is meticulously controlled.

Donnie Brasco (1997)

Director Mike Newell

In this fact-based gangster tale, Pacino plays an ageing hitman, Benjamin ‘Lefty’ Ruggiero, who befriends Joseph D. Pistone (Johnny Depp), otherwise known as ‘Donnie Brasco,’ an FBI agent sent undercover to infiltrate the mafia.

In this tense, sharp and compelling character study about crime, friendship and loyalty, Pacino’s chemistry with the younger Depp shines through, making the eventual betrayal all the more devastating. His nuanced portrait of a simple man in decline is another demonstration of how peerless he can be when he loses himself inside a character.

Insomnia (2002)

Director Christopher Nolan

In Christopher Nolan’s dark and fidgety psychological thriller, Pacino plays Will Dormer, an acclaimed veteran LAPD detective with a guilty conscience and a wavering moral compass. He’s dispatched to a small Alaskan town, where the sun never sets, to investigate the murder of a schoolgirl.

At his most stripped back and muted, Pacino delivers a surprisingly internal turn as the gruff, tormented cop struggling with sleep deprivation and headed for a meltdown. He weighs the film down with a kind of relentless fatigue – as much existential as it is physical.

The Irishman (2019)

Director Martin Scorsese

Although the titular character of Martin Scorsese’s enthralling mob epic The Irishman is Robert De Niro’s subdued and introspective Frank Sheeran, the film arguably belongs to Pacino’s belligerent tactician and union leader, Jimmy Hoffa. Few can play hot-headedness and larger-than-life machismo like Pacino, and in his debut collaboration with genre master Scorsese, he’s the best he’s been in years. Together with De Niro and Joe Pesci, he delivers an exceptional portrait of a man bound by his own terrible choices.