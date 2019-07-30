Five essential extras on our Do Not Adjust Your Set box set

As well as presenting every episode of the groundbreaking 1960s comedy show known still to exist – from both the Rediffusion and Thames series – and in correct chronological order for the very first time, our upcoming fully-adjusted DVD Collector’s Edition box set includes five episodes that have never been available before and a host of exciting extras.

Here’s our top five special features to look out for:

1. Articulate Adjusters

Brand-new interviews with show creator and producer Humphrey Barclay, star writer and performer Michael Palin, At Last the 1948 Show writer and performer John Cleese, recalling how Do Not Adjust Your Set was “the funniest show on British television”, and Tim Brooke-Taylor on his appearance as an ‘uninvited’ guest star.

2. Bonzos on the box

A brand-new hour long documentary celebrating those merry madcap music-makers The Bonzo Dog Doo-Dah Band and the intergral part they played in the programme, featuring in-depth new interviews with key players Neil Innes, Rodney Slater, Roger Ruskin Spear and ‘Legs’ Larry Smith. Also included: the Doo-Dah Discotheque, a Bonzos video jukebox feature, allowing you to select and play their most terrific live performances.

3. Lost listens

Rare, precious audio sequences from missing Series Two episodes, officially released here for the very first time, provide a tantalising taste of what’s gone but not forgotten.

4. Gilliam graphics

Brand new scans of three hilarious Terry Gilliam animations, originally shown on the programme, now zingily remastered from Terry’s own 35mm film masters and never previously seen on DVD: The Christmas Card, Beware of the Elephants and Learning to Live With an Elephant.

5. Bumper booklet

Jam-packed with new writing by star David Jason, legendary producer Humphrey Barclay, Bonzo’s Neil Innes and ‘Legs’ Larry Smith; writing on the show and episode notes by the BFI’s Vic Pratt; Bonzo background from music historian David Christie of Doo-Dah Diaries; notes by Chris Perry of Kaleidoscope and comedy context from TV historian Dick Fiddy.