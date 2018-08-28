Top up your watchlist... 21 films about working-class Britain

The Arbor (2010)

Director Clio Barnard

Clio Barnard’s film about Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar mixes reconstruction, interviews (performed by actors) and scenes from the plays.

The Bill Douglas Trilogy (1972-78)

Director Bill Douglas

Bill Douglas’s poetic and profoundly stirring autobiographical trilogy about Jamie growing up in a Scottish mining village in 1945, ending up in a children’s home, later conscripted in the RAF and finally feeling at home.

Billy Liar (1963)

Director John Schlesinger

Tom Courtenay is the clerk whose overactive fantasies compensate for a dull provincial life, in this classic film from the British New Wave.

Bronco Bullfrog (1969)

Director Barney Platts-Mills

A fascinating record of 1960s suedehead youth culture, largely improvised by a non-professional cast of teenagers from east London.

Bullet Boy (2004)

Director Saul Dibb

Ashley Walters impresses in this hard-hitting Hackney drama that’s still one of the best of Britain’s black urban crime films.

Burning an Illusion (1981)

Director Menelik Shabazz

Menelik Shabazz’s pioneering first feature traces the emotional and political growth of a young black couple in Thatcher’s London.

Deep End (1970)

Director Jerzy Skolimowski

A darkly comic and compelling coming-of-age story set during a time of social change.

Duffer (1972)

Directors Joseph Despins and William Dumaresq

A bizarre study of obsession focusing on a teenage boy who is torn between the charms of a fleshly female prostitute and the sadism of an older man.

Face (1997)

Director Antonia Bird

Robert Carlyle and Ray Winstone are members of a criminal gang that tears itself apart after a heist goes wrong, in Antonia Bird’s stylish thriller.

Hell Is a City (1960)

Director Val Guest

Punchy crime thriller with a realist streak as Stanley Baker pursues a fugitive through the streets of Manchester.

It Always Rains on Sunday (1947)

Director Robert Hamer

Austerity noir? Ealing’s downbeat but compelling East End thriller.

Lunch Hour (1962)

Director James Hill

Shirley Anne Field stars in this stylish, highly enjoyable story of simmering tensions and sexual conflict in the work place.

The Moon over the Alley (1976)

Director Joseph Despins

The Moon over the Alley is a bizarre and compelling musical exploring the problems of multicultural Notting Hill residents in the early 1970s.

My Brother the Devil (2012)

Director Sally El Hosaini

Sally El Hosaini’s feature debut tells of the love and disenchantment of two British-Egyptian brothers. Gangs, drugs and sexuality come between them.

Pressure (1975)

Director Horace Ové

Hailed as Britain’s first black feature film, Pressure is a hard-hitting, honest document of the plight of disenchanted black youths in 1970s London.

Prick Up Your Ears (1987)

Director Stephen Frears

A celebration of outrageous British playwright Joe Orton’s irreverent and charismatic talent, starring Gary Oldman and Alfred Molina.

Red Road (2006)

Director Andrea Arnold

Andrea Arnold’s highly acclaimed film, winner of top prizes at Cannes and the BFI London Film Festival, is a haunting drama about a woman confronting past demons.

The Terence Davies Trilogy (1976-83)

Director Terence Davies

Terence Davies’ Liverpool-set trilogy explores the development of Robert Tucker’s life from victimised schoolboy, through middle age to death.

That Sinking Feeling (1979)

Director Bill Forsyth

Before Gregory’s Girl, Bill Forsyth mate this equally hilarious caper about a group of unemployed teenagers who hatch a plan to steal a job lot of stainless steel sinks.

This Sporting Life (1963)

Director Lindsay Anderson

Lindsay Anderson’s fantastic first feature masterfully dissects the brutal life struggles of a rough-edged rugby footballer on and off the field.

Under the Skin (1997)

Director Carine Adler

Carine Adler’s sexy and dark debut, starring Samantha Morton in her first major feature film role.

