Top up your watchlist... 21 films about working-class Britain

The Arbor (2010)
Director Clio Barnard
Clio Barnard’s film about Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar mixes reconstruction, interviews (performed by actors) and scenes from the plays.
The Bill Douglas Trilogy (1972-78)
Director Bill Douglas
Bill Douglas’s poetic and profoundly stirring autobiographical trilogy about Jamie growing up in a Scottish mining village in 1945, ending up in a children’s home, later conscripted in the RAF and finally feeling at home.
- Watch Part 1: My Childhood online on BFI Player
- Watch Part 2: My Ain Folk online on BFI Player
- Watch Part 3: My Way Home online on BFI Player
Billy Liar (1963)
Director John Schlesinger
Tom Courtenay is the clerk whose overactive fantasies compensate for a dull provincial life, in this classic film from the British New Wave.
Bronco Bullfrog (1969)
Director Barney Platts-Mills
A fascinating record of 1960s suedehead youth culture, largely improvised by a non-professional cast of teenagers from east London.
Bullet Boy (2004)
Director Saul Dibb
Ashley Walters impresses in this hard-hitting Hackney drama that’s still one of the best of Britain’s black urban crime films.
Burning an Illusion (1981)
Director Menelik Shabazz
Menelik Shabazz’s pioneering first feature traces the emotional and political growth of a young black couple in Thatcher’s London.
Deep End (1970)
Director Jerzy Skolimowski
A darkly comic and compelling coming-of-age story set during a time of social change.
Duffer (1972)
Directors Joseph Despins and William Dumaresq
A bizarre study of obsession focusing on a teenage boy who is torn between the charms of a fleshly female prostitute and the sadism of an older man.
Face (1997)
Director Antonia Bird
Robert Carlyle and Ray Winstone are members of a criminal gang that tears itself apart after a heist goes wrong, in Antonia Bird’s stylish thriller.
Hell Is a City (1960)
Director Val Guest
Punchy crime thriller with a realist streak as Stanley Baker pursues a fugitive through the streets of Manchester.
It Always Rains on Sunday (1947)
Director Robert Hamer
Austerity noir? Ealing’s downbeat but compelling East End thriller.
Lunch Hour (1962)
Director James Hill
Shirley Anne Field stars in this stylish, highly enjoyable story of simmering tensions and sexual conflict in the work place.
The Moon over the Alley (1976)
Director Joseph Despins
The Moon over the Alley is a bizarre and compelling musical exploring the problems of multicultural Notting Hill residents in the early 1970s.
My Brother the Devil (2012)
Director Sally El Hosaini
Sally El Hosaini’s feature debut tells of the love and disenchantment of two British-Egyptian brothers. Gangs, drugs and sexuality come between them.
Pressure (1975)
Director Horace Ové
Hailed as Britain’s first black feature film, Pressure is a hard-hitting, honest document of the plight of disenchanted black youths in 1970s London.
Prick Up Your Ears (1987)
Director Stephen Frears
A celebration of outrageous British playwright Joe Orton’s irreverent and charismatic talent, starring Gary Oldman and Alfred Molina.
Red Road (2006)
Director Andrea Arnold
Andrea Arnold’s highly acclaimed film, winner of top prizes at Cannes and the BFI London Film Festival, is a haunting drama about a woman confronting past demons.
The Terence Davies Trilogy (1976-83)
Director Terence Davies
Terence Davies’ Liverpool-set trilogy explores the development of Robert Tucker’s life from victimised schoolboy, through middle age to death.
- Watch Part 1: Children online on BFI Player
- Watch Part 2: Madonna and Child online on BFI Player
- Watch Part 3: Death and Transfiguration online on BFI Player
That Sinking Feeling (1979)
Director Bill Forsyth
Before Gregory’s Girl, Bill Forsyth mate this equally hilarious caper about a group of unemployed teenagers who hatch a plan to steal a job lot of stainless steel sinks.
This Sporting Life (1963)
Director Lindsay Anderson
Lindsay Anderson’s fantastic first feature masterfully dissects the brutal life struggles of a rough-edged rugby footballer on and off the field.
Under the Skin (1997)
Director Carine Adler
Carine Adler’s sexy and dark debut, starring Samantha Morton in her first major feature film role.
Discover classic cinema on BFI Player
Enjoy landmark classic and cult films from across the decades. Free for 14 days, then £4.99 a month — cancel any time
-
Where to begin with kitchen sink drama
Your next obsession: the unvarnished grit of Britain’s kitchen sink classics
Wednesday 22 June 2016