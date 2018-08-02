Top up your watchlist… 23 cult films of the 1980s

Bad Timing (1980)

Director Nicolas Roeg

Nic Roeg’s complex, elusive cult classic is a Vienna-set tale of all-consuming passion, starring Art Garfunkel, Theresa Russell and Harvey Keitel.

Betty Blue (1986)

Director Jean-Jacques Beineix

Jean-Jacques Beineix’s story of a volatile, highly sexual relationship was one of the most successful French films of the 1980s.

The Beyond (1981)

Director Lucio Fulci

Lucio Fulci’s Italian zombie-horror classic about a New Orleans hotel built on one of the seven gateways to Hell.

Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire (1987)

Director Alan Clarke

Alan Clarke’s once derided feature is surely the only vampire snooker musical in cinema history and a genuine cult artefact ripe for rediscovery.

Burning an Illusion (1981)

Director Menelik Shabazz

Menelik Shabazz’s pioneering first feature traces the emotional and political growth of a young black couple in Thatcher’s London.

The Company of Wolves (1984)

Director Neil Jordan

Angela Carter and Neil Jordan’s magical, radical take on Little Red Riding Hood.

Crimes of Passion (1984)

Director Ken Russell

Ken Russell’s second Hollywood film is a deliriously excessive erotic thriller with Kathleen Turner as an imperilled prostitute.

Dead Ringers (1988)

Director David Cronenberg

David Cronenberg’s multi award-winning psychological thriller explores the bizarre lives of identical twins Elliot and Beverly, both played by Jeremy Irons.

The Draughtsman’s Contract (1982)

Director Peter Greenaway

Peter Greenaway became a director of international status with this witty, stylised, erotic country-house murder mystery.

The Elephant Man (1980)

Director David Lynch

David Lynch’s moving true-life tale of the severely deformed Joseph Merrick and his rescue from the hell of a Victorian circus sideshow.

Fitzcarraldo (1982)

Director Werner Herzog

One of Werner Herzog’s most acclaimed and audacious films, Fitzcarraldo tells the incredible story of Brian Sweeney Fitzgerald, an opera-loving fortune hunter who dreams of bringing opera to the heart of the Peruvian jungle.

Flight to Berlin (1984)

Director Chris Petit

Chris Petit’s sparse moody thriller begins with a mysterious death. “They asked me the wrong question,” says murder suspect Susannah after being interrogated by the police.

Inferno (1980)

Director Dario Argento

Dario Argento’s baroque, operatic horror follows a student who discovers a powerful witch living in a New York City apartment block.

Melancholia (1989)

Director Andi Engel

Cerebral thriller about a German art critic who reconnects with his radical past when he agrees to be involved with an assassination attempt.

Millennium (1989)

Director Michael Anderson

Flight crash investigator Bill Smith (Kris Kristofferson) discovers that time travellers from the future are visiting the present day and stealing passengers from doomed aircraft to repopulate a future, infertile human race.

Night of the Hunted (1980)

Director Jean Rollin

Jean Rollin’s stylish and futuristically surreal horror about patients at a mysterious clinic whose memories are disintegrating.

Paris, Texas (1984)

Director Wim Wenders

The late, great Harry Dean Stanton’s finest role came as the near-mute Travis, on a journey across America to reunite his family, in Wim Wenders’ moving tale of loss and redemption.

Saturn 3 (1980)

Director Stanley Donen

A pair of scientists’ idyllic life on Saturn’s moon is ruptured by the arrival of a sinister psychopath and his murderous robot.

Scanners (1981)

Director David Cronenberg

From singularly talented Canadian director David Cronenberg comes this sci-fi/horror classic about people with powerfully violent telepathic powers.

Straight to Hell (1987)

Director Alex Cox

Alex Cox’s anarchic homage to the spaghetti western, with arguably cinema’s wildest cast: Dennis Hopper, Joe Strummer, Courtney Love, Grace Jones and Shane MacGowan.

The Strange Case of Dr Jekyll & Miss Osbourne (1981)

Director Walerian Borowczyk

Udo Kier stars in Walerian Borowczyk’s delirious erotic fever dream, which re-imagines Robert Louis Stephenson’s moral tale as a deranged domestic sex farce.

White of the Eye (1986)

Director Donald Cammell

British visionary Donald Cammell directs this kaleidoscopic, highly stylised thriller about a series of brutal murders in an isolated desert community.

A Zed and Two Noughts (1985)

Director Peter Greenaway

Following a fatal car crash involving a swan outside a zoo, twin-brother zoologists Oliver and Oswald become fascinated by the processes of decay.

