Top up your watchlist... 38 classics directed by women

Daisies (1966)

Director Vera Chytilová

Two self-confessed hedonists wreak wanton havoc in this visually spectacular, neo-dadaist farce. Vera Chytilová’s best known film and a stone cold classic of the Czech New Wave.

Riddles of the Sphinx (1977)

Directors Laura Mulvey, Peter Wollen

An experimental classic on the demands of motherhood from British filmmaker and theorist Laura Mulvey.

Germany, Pale Mother (1980)

Director Helma Sanders-Brahms

A key work of the New German Cinema, charting a relationship, and by extension a nation, between 1939 and 1950.

Before Stonewall (1984)

Directors Greta Schiller, Robert Rosenberg

Greta Schiller’s documentary examines the LGBTQ community at New York’s Stonewall Inn in the period leading up to the 1969 riot.

Heart of the Angel (1989)

Director Molly Dineen

One single day in the life of the London Underground’s Northern Line, from Canadian filmmaker Molly Dineen.

My 20th Century (1989)

Director Ildikó Enyedi

The sophomore feature from Hungary’s Ildikó Enyedi, who won the 2017 Golden Bear at the Berlin film festival for On Body and Soul.

Face (1997)

Director Antonia Bird

An ace British bank robbery flick from Antonia Bird. Starring Ray Winstone and Robert Carlyle, a close-knit gang of professional thieves plan an intricate heist but begin to turn on each other when things go wrong.

Under the Skin (1997)

Director Carine Adler

Samantha Morton’s Iris spins out of control following the death of her mother in one of the great British films of the 90s.

Me without You (2001)

Director Sandra Goldbacher

A coming-of-age tale set on the Isle of Wight and in Brighton in the 1970s and 80s, with a terrific pair of central performances from Michelle Williams and Anna Friel.

Somersault (2004)

Director Cate Shortland

The breakout film for Cate Shortland (soon to be directing Black Widow for Marvel) with a sensational lead turn from Abbie Cornish.

Red Road (2006)

Director Andrea Arnold

The film that brought Andrea Arnold international attention, Red Road is a magnificent study in voyeurism, confrontation and shame.

Brick Lane (2007)

Director Sarah Gavron

Adapted from the Monica Ali novel by Sarah Gavron, Brick Lane charts the arranged marriage of a young Bangladeshi woman in 1980s east London.

Unrelated (2007)

Director Joanna Hogg

With her latest film, The Souvenir, garnering raves from all directions, here’s Joanna Hogg’s debut feature, about a woman taking refuge from a broken relationship in Tuscany.

Frozen River (2008)

Director Courtney Hunt

Melissa Leo leads a thriller set at the border crossing between Quebec and New York State, where a smuggling ring threatens the local Mohawk community.

Helen (2008)

Directors Joe Lawlor, Christine Molloy

Hitchcock would’ve liked this slippery, reflexive study in assumed identity, as a young girl takes on the persona of her missing classmate for a police reconstruction.

The Headless Woman (2008)

Director Lucrecia Martel

Lucrecia Martel’s psychological stunner charts the fallout from a road accident, as María Onetto’s Verónica comes to terms with her own guilt and paranoia.

She, a Chinese (2009)

Director Xiaolu Guo

British-Chinese director Xiaolu Guo explores the itinerant existence of Chinese arrivals to London through the story of Li Mei, a Chinese girl who drifts from affair to affair, finding herself in ever more suffocating situations in a city that supposedly offers untold freedoms.

In a Better World (2010)

Director Susanne Bier

Susanne Bier’s sumptuous, Oscar-winning drama explores the duality of a doctor working in a Sudanese refugee camp and his troubled family life in rural Denmark.

The Arbor (2010)

Director Clio Barnard

An inventive play on fact, fiction and reminiscence, Clio Barnard’s film about the late Bradford playwright Andrea Dunbar is no ordinary documentary.

A Simple Life (2011)

Director Ann Hui

Ann Hui, one of the great humanists of the Hong Kong New Wave, brings a captivating story of a film executive reconnecting with the nanny who raised him.

Tomboy (2011)

Director Céline Sciamma

A 10-year-old girl, settling into her new neighbourhood outside Paris, is mistaken for a boy and has to live up to this new identity since it’s too late for the mistake to be clarified.

From the Sea to the Land Beyond (2012)

Director Penny Woolcock

Award-winning filmmaker Penny Woolcock’s beautiful film is drawn from the BFI National Archive. A collage portrait of Britain’s coastline with a score by British Sea Power.

My Brother the Devil (2012)

Director Sally El Hosaini

Sally El Hosaini’s acclaimed feature debut focuses on two teenage British-Egyptian brothers living in Hackney; their love for each other is threatened when gang life, drugs and sex come between them.

When I Saw You (2012)

Director Annemarie Jacir

Palestine’s entry for the 2013 Academy Awards follows a young boy’s attempts to be reunited with his father following the 1967 Six-Day War.

Night Moves (2013)

Director Kelly Reichardt

This taut political thriller from American master Kelly Reichardt follows a trio of radical environmental activists planning an act of terrorism.

Amour Fou (2014)

Director Jessica Hausner

Jessica Hausner’s long-awaited follow-up to Lourdes is a mischievous satire on the conceits of Romantic-era fiction, in which a German poet seeks mates for a suicide pact.

Fidelio: Alice’s Journey (2014)

Director Lucie Borleteau

When Alice takes a job as a ship’s engineer her fidelity towards her shore-bound fiancé is tested when she discovers a former lover is the ship’s captain.

Second Coming (2014)

Director Debbie Tucker Green

Debbie Tucker Green stages an immaculate conception in south London for one of the most original British films of recent years.

Brand: A Second Coming (2015)

Director Ondi Timoner

Russell Brand ponders his political awakening and messianic tendencies in Ondi Timoner’s perceptive and very funny documentary.

Evolution (2015)

Director Lucile Hadzihalilovic

The long-awaited second feature from Lucile Hadzihalilović is a gorgeously surreal coming-of-age tale laced with bizarre body-horror.

Power in Our Hands (2016)

Director Angela Spielsinger

A groundbreaking documentary that uses archive film to tell the story of the British Deaf community’s fight for civil rights.

Sweet Bean (2015)

Director Naomi Kawase

Naomi Kawase followed her acclaimed drama Still the Water with this charming, small-town drama of culinary redemption, which opened the prestigious Un Certain Regard strain of the 2015 Cannes Film Festival.

The Incident (2015)

Director Jane Linfoot

Jane Linfoot’s clinically constructed study of guilt, betrayal and responsibility concerns a comfortable family whose seemingly perfect lives are suddenly thrown into turmoil.

By the Time it Gets Dark (2016)

Director Anocha Suwichakornpong

Anocha Suwichakornpong’s mesmerising and innovative treatise on memory, politics and cinema is a formally breathtaking piece of work. Essential viewing.

Letters from Baghdad (2016)

Director Sabine Krayenbühl

Tilda Swinton narrates the extraordinary journey of Gertrude Bell, a singular woman who played a significant – often unrecognised – role in British imperial policy-making in Iraq.

Almost Heaven (2017)

Director Carol Salter

Awarded Best Documentary at the 2017 British Independent Film Awards, Carol Salter’s film is a tender portrait of a young woman training to become a mortician at one of China’s largest funeral homes.

Gholam (2017)

Director Mitra Tabrizian

This mesmerising slow-burn thriller sees a man with no past, no future and no convictions get involved in the conflict of a total stranger, carrying it through to the very end.

Island of the Hungry Ghosts (2018)

Director Gabrielle Brady

A therapist helps traumatised refugees detained on a remote island where powerful natural and tribal rituals prevail, in this extraordinary mix of fact and fiction.

