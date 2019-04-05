Blackface, whitewashing and the grey zone – part 1 of a two-part video inquiry

If only every film that dealt in blackface, whitewashing and other racial slurs were The Birth of a Nation.

Not that D.W. Griffith’s technical and historical milestone need ever be replicated. The dynamic mise-en-scène and editing, which helped found Classical Hollywood Cinema, quickly became the dominant industry style. But the glorifying of the Ku Klux Klan, denigration of African-Americans, and elision of those very people by having white actors play up malicious black stereotypes is so mind-bogglingly relentless and shameless that its white supremacist agenda is beyond question. The film’s notoriety today – for it wasn’t always so – is down there with Leni Riefenstahl’s Nazi paean Triumph of the Will; you may admire the expertise of the telling, but if you don’t abhor the politics of the story, you’re guilty by association.

Extreme cases can also be more casual. Breakfast at Tiffany’s, the gossamer-chic valentine to 1960s Manhattan and Audrey Hepburn, also contains one of the most disgraceful Asian caricatures on film, Mickey Rooney’s buck-toothed klutz Mr. Yunioshi. Even its most ardent fans now surely cringe whenever Rooney appears, even if they still swoon over Moon River.

Rooney’s appearances are mercifully brief. But what of those films where a black (or brown, red, or yellow)-face role, or, more commonly, a whitewashed character – an ethnic minority portrayed or replaced by a white actor – is key to the story? It’s more prevalent, and sometimes more subtle, than one might imagine. At a time where identity politics and racial tensions seem to dominate social discourse, reactions to call out, condemn and, sometimes, ‘cancel’ those who facilitate offences can be fast and furious.

Righteous anger at a depressingly persistent practice is one thing. But one can, on occasion, also identify a self-righteous impulse at work, which seems to deny more complex, nuanced ideas of representation. Is Robert Downey Jr.’s blackface actor in Tropic Thunder simply unacceptable, or an incisive, funny takedown of a misguided thespian’s attempts at ‘authenticity’? Does Wes Anderson’s animated Japanese fantasy Isle of Dogs honour its national setting, or exploit it? And whose opinion counts?

This two-part video essay traces the steps that led from The Birth of a Nation to the growth of an insidious tradition in American film. It then also seeks to unpick past and more recent contentious cases. For in such a fascinating, important cultural debate, perhaps a black-and-white litmus test doesn’t help us see the bigger picture.