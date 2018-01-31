Behind the scenes on our new Derek Jarman box-sets





Last year we announced the upcoming release of a new Derek Jarman Blu-ray box set. This limited edition will contain his first five features, newly scanned at 2K from original film elements, as well as an array of new and archival extras.

Since then the BFI’s curators and video production team have been hard at work researching and collecting material for the set, much of it held in the BFI National Film Archive in Berkhamsted. The photos below show some of their discoveries and provide a sneak preview of the box set’s contents.

The full list of contents will be announced over the next few weeks, and the set will be on sale on 26 March 2018.



















