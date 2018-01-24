You are here

The departed: the filmmakers we lost in 2017

Our roll call of film figures who passed away in 2017, compiled by Bob Mastrangelo, with links to individual obituaries.

Introduced with a graphic evocation of cinema’s departed in 13 panels, written by Ehsan Khoshbakht and illustrated by Naiel Ibarrola.

Ehsan Khoshbakht , Naiel Ibarrola , Bob Mastrangelo

Left to right: Emmanuelle Riva, Anne Wiazemsky, Roger Moore, Chuck Berry, John Berger, Jean Rochefort

Jeanne Moreau

George A. Romero

Richard Schickel

Danielle Darrieux

Jerry Lewis

Michael Balhaus

Harry Dean Stanton and Martin Landau

John Hurt

Jonathan Demme

John Berger

Obituaries

Late 2016

Nezu Jinpachi, 69: Japanese actor who was the middle son in Kurosawa’s Ran and won acclaim for starring in Farewell to the Land.

Franco Rosso, 75: Italian-born British director who often explored issues of race and class (Babylon; The Nature of the Beast).

 

Actors

Lola Albright, 92: gave a much-praised lead performance in A Cold Wind in August and had memorable supporting parts in Champion and Lord Love a Duck.

Hans ‘Hasse’ Alfredson, 86: Swedish actor-writer who made comedies with Tage Danielsson (The Apple War) and directed the drama The Simple-Minded Murderer.

Richard Anderson, 91: reliable supporting player who was frequently typecast as military officers and other men of authority (Paths of Glory; Seven Days in May).

Alexei Batalov, 88: star of Soviet cinema (The Cranes Are Flying; The Lady with the Dog) who also distinguished himself as a director (1959’s The Overcoat).

Geoffrey Bayldon, 93: distinctive character actor (King Rat; To Sir, with Love) best known for starring on TV’s Catweazle.

Hywel Bennett, 73: had lead roles in films in the late 1960s (Twisted Nerve; The Virgin Soldiers) and found greater prominence on TV (Shelley).

Peter Berling, 83: played bit parts for Fassbinder and was a regular for Herzog (Aguirre, the Wrath of God; Cobra Verde).

Joseph Bologna, 82: played King Kaiser in My Favorite Year and acted in and wrote comedies with his wife Renee Taylor (Made for Each Other).

Adrian Booth (aka Lorna Gray), 99: star of innumerable low-budgeters, famously as a serial queen for Republic in the 1940s (Captain America; Daughter of Don Q).

Anthony Booth, 85: had some standout film parts (The Hi-Jackers; Confessions of a Window Cleaner) and was the son-in-law on TV’s Till Death Us Do Part.

Powers Boothe, 68: excelled at playing complex, often charming villains and occasionally was cast in more heroic roles (The Emerald Forest; Tombstone; Sin City).

Brunella Bovo, 86: played ingénue roles for De Sica (Miracle in Milan) and Fellini (The White Sheik).

Glen Campbell, 81: popular singer & musician who created the role of La Boeuf in Hathaway’s True Grit.

Bernie Casey, 78: athlete who transitioned to acting, primarily in support but occasionally in the lead (Cleopatra Jones; I’m Gonna Git You Sucka).

Miriam Colón, 80: played Tony Montana’s mother in De Palma’s Scarface and the title role in Bless Me, Ultima.

Mike Connors, 91: graduated from small parts to second leads (Sudden Fear; 1966’s Stagecoach) before finding stardom as TV’s Mannix.

Peggy Cummins, 92: gave an indelible performance as the deadly Annie Laurie Starr in Gun Crazy and also starred in the cult chiller Night of the Demon.

Elsa Daniel, 78: Argentine actor who was the heroine of some of Leopoldo Torre Nilsson’s best-known films (The House of the Angel; The Hand in the Trap).

Jennifer Daniel, 81: leading lady who uncovered dark village secrets in the Hammer films The Kiss of the Vampire and The Reptile.

Mireille Darc, 79: starred in Godard’s Weekend and a long run of French comedies and crime stories (Galia; The Tall Blond Man with One Black Shoe).

Danielle Darrieux, 100: enduring and versatile star (Mayerling; Le Rouge et le noir) who reached a career peak in her films with Max Ophüls.

Paula Dell, 90: acrobat who became a pioneering Hollywood stuntwoman (Thoroughly Modern Millie; The Poseidon Adventure).

Karin Dor, 79: played a Spectre assassin in You Only Live Twice and the Cuban underground leader in Topaz and starred in Karl May and Edgar Wallace adaptations in her native Germany.

Gösta Ekman, 77: heir to an illustrious Swedish acting dynasty who was a popular comedic star in his own right (The Man Who Quit Smoking; Beware of the Jonsson Gang).

Suzan Farmer, 75: actor who starred in Hammer films of the 1960s (Dracula Prince of Darkness; Rasputin the Mad Monk).

Miguel Ferrer, 61: son of José Ferrer who played tough-talking villains and police officials on film (RoboCop; Iron Man Three) and TV (Twin Peaks).

June Foray, 99: virtuosic performer who voiced Granny for the Looney Tunes cartoons, Lucifer the cat for Disney’s Cinderella and countless other roles.

Vera Glagoleva, 61: leading Russian actor (Bednaya Sasha) and director (Two Women).

Don Gordon, 90: supporting player whose best-known roles were opposite his long-time pal Steve McQueen (Bullitt; Papillon).

Barbara Hale, 94: leading lady (The Window; A Lion Is in the Streets) who was most identified as Della Street on the Perry Mason TV series and movies.

Johnny Hallyday, 74: French rocker and cultural icon with a significant side career as an actor (Godard’s Detective; Leconte’s Man on the Train).

Robert Hardy, 91: had prominent supporting parts in films (Sense and Sensibility; the Harry Potter series) but found his most distinguished roles on TV, notably as Churchill.

Tony Haygarth, 72: supporting actor who was a distinctive presence in films spanning four decades (Unman, Wittering and Zigo; Badham’s Dracula).

Glenne Headly, 62: outwitted Michael Caine and Steve Martin in Dirty Rotten Scoundrels and was Tess Trueheart to Warren Beatty’s Dick Tracy.

John Heard, 71: played a troubled Vietnam vet in Cutter’s Way, Tom Hanks’s rival in Big and Macaulay Culkin’s father in the Home Alone films.

John Hillerman, 84: Texas-born, scene-stealing character actor (Paper Moon; Chinatown) who found popularity as the Englishman Higgins on TV’s Magnum, P.I.

Skip Homeier, 86: made his debut as a young Nazi in Tomorrow, the World!, then found steady work in Westerns (The Gunfighter; The Tall T).

John Hurt, 77: actor of extraordinary range (The Naked Civil Servant; The Elephant Man; Nineteen Eighty-Four) who had one of the cinema’s most notorious death scenes in Alien.

Clifton James, 96: cornered the market in redneck sheriffs (Live and Let Die), but received some of his best roles from John Sayles (Eight Men Out; Lone Star).

Loren Janes, 85: Olympic athlete who had a long career as a stuntman and stunt coordinator, frequently doubling for Steve McQueen (How the West Was Won; Bullitt).

Anne Jeffreys, 94: leading lady of the 1940s (Dillinger; Return of the Bad Men) who had a longer career on TV.

Shashi Kapoor, 79: Bollywood star (Deewaar; Junoon) who also made several films with Merchant-Ivory (Shakespeare Wallah).

Christine Kaufmann, 72: German actor (Bagdad Cafe) who had leading roles in Hollywood and international productions (Town without Pity).

Vinod Khanna, 70: rose from villainous parts to become one of Bollywood’s top action heroes (Mera Gaon Mera Desh; Amar Akbar Anthony).

Kim Joo-hyuk, 45: one of South Korea’s most popular actors of the past 15 years (The Servant; Confidential Assignment).

Alexandra Kluge, 80: had a brief but celebrated acting career starring in films for her brother, Alexander (Yesterday Girl; Part-Time Work of a Domestic Slave).

Martin Landau, 89: gained attention with North by Northwest, then had a career resurgence beginning in the late 1980s (Crimes and Misdemeanors; Ed Wood).

Victor Lanoux, 80: French actor at the height of his popularity in the 1970s (Cousin Cousine; Pardon mon affaire).

Daliah Lavi, 74: Israeli actor in international productions (The Whip and the Body; The Silencers).

Rosemary Leach, 81: veteran TV actor who gave some notable supporting performances in films (That’ll Be the Day; A Room with a View).

Suzanna Leigh, 72: leading lady of the 1960s and early 70s (Paradise, Hawaiian Style; The Lost Continent).

Jerry Lewis, 91: actor and filmmaker who was one of the most innovative comedic talents of his generation (Artists and Models; The Bellboy; The Nutty Professor; The King of Comedy).

Li Li-hua, 92: glamourous star of Hong Kong cinema (The Magnificent Concubine; The Fate of Lee Khan) who was also the leading lady of Borzage’s China Doll.

Federico Luppi, 83: Argentine actor (A Place in the World) who also starred in Sayles’s Men with Guns and was a favourite of Guillermo del Toro (Cronos).

Elsa Martinelli, 82: Italian actor and model who frequently worked abroad (Donatella; Manuela; Hatari!).

Matsukata Hiroki, 74: actor known for his appearances in the films of Fukasaku Kinji (Blackmail Is My Life; Battles without Honor and Humanity).

Alec McCowen, 91: had a wide variety of film roles over a 50-year span (Time without Pity; Frenzy), although his primary focus remained the theatre.

Dina Merrill, 93: actor whose roles often reflected her background as a real-life heiress (Operation Petticoat; The Young Savages).

Tomas Milian, 84: popular star of Italian genre pictures (The Big Gundown; Free Hand for a Tough Cop) who had supporting roles in Hollywood (Soderbergh’s Traffic).

Yvonne Monlaur, 77: French leading lady who starred in British horror in the early 1960s (Circus of Horrors; The Brides of Dracula).

Mary Tyler Moore, 80: star of trend-setting TV sitcoms whose most significant film role came with her dramatic turn in Ordinary People.

Roger Moore, 89: had his breakthrough as Simon Templar on TV’s The Saint and brought a refreshingly light-hearted approach to the role of James Bond for seven films.

Jeanne Moreau, 89: one of the great stars to emerge from the nouvelle vague (Lift to the Scaffold; La Notte; Jules et Jim; The Bride Wore Black).

Gastone Moschin, 88: frequently played comedic roles but was also the fascist Manganiello in The Conformist and the mobster who controls New York’s Little Italy in The Godfather Part II.

Wood Moy, 99: spent much of his career on the stage, but played the lead in the groundbreaking indie comedy Chan Is Missing.

Nakajima Haruo, 88: actor who played kaiju roles for Toho, most famously as Godzilla in a dozen films over 18 years starting with the 1954 original.

Michael Nyqvist, 56: leading Swedish actor (Moodysson’s Together; The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo trilogy) seen in supporting roles in the U.S.

Anita Pallenberg, 75: model and actor known for her close association with the Rolling Stones and her roles in Barbarella and Performance.

Michael Parks, 77: actor whose profile was raised with his roles for Tarantino, Robert Rodriguez and Kevin Smith (From Dusk till Dawn; Red State).

Terele Pávez, 78: Spanish actor, mostly in prominent supporting parts (The Holy Innocents; The Day of the Beast).

Bill Paxton, 61: Hollywood character actor who occasionally played the lead (One False Move; Apollo 13; A Simple Plan) and was a good luck charm for James Cameron.

Tim Pigott-Smith, 70: achieved his greatest recognition as Merrick on TV’s The Jewel in the Crown, but generally was underused in films (Bloody Sunday; V for Vendetta).

Om Puri, 66: commanding actor of Hindi cinema who was also in demand in Britain and Hollywood (Aakrosh; Ardh Satya; East Is East).

Claude Rich, 88: one of France’s premier character actors (Je t’aime, Je t’aime; D’Artagnan’s Daughter).

Don Rickles, 90: rapid-fire insult comic who took occasional roles in films (Kelly’s Heroes; Casino) and was the voice of Mr. Potato Head in the Toy Story movies.

Paquita Rico, 87: star of Spanish melodramas and musicals in the 1950s and early 60s (La Virgen gitana; ¿Dónde vas, Alfonso XII?).

Emmanuelle Riva, 89: actor of the nouvelle vague generation (Hiroshima mon amour; Thérèse Desqueyroux) who made a celebrated comeback with Haneke’s Amour.

Joe Robinson, 90: wrestler-turned-actor who made his screen debut opposite Diana Dors in A Kid for Two Farthings and fought Sean Connery in a lift in Diamonds Are Forever.

Jean Rochefort, 87: leading French actor, notably in comedies and period pieces (Pardon mon affaire; Ridicule), who was Terry Gilliam’s would-be Don Quixote in Lost in La Mancha.

Peter Sallis, 96: was the beloved voice of Wallace in the Wallace & Gromit films and starred on TV’s Last of the Summer Wine for almost 40 years.

Teresa Ann Savoy, 61: British actor who worked primarily in Italy, starring in some notorious erotic films (Salon Kitty; Caligula).

Shadia, 86: actor and singer who was prominent during the golden age of Egyptian cinema (The Unknown Woman; The Thief and the Dogs).

Sam Shepard, 73: playwright who made notable contributions to film as a screenwriter (Paris, Texas) and actor (Days of Heaven; The Right Stuff).

Harry Dean Stanton, 91: actor who became an unlikely cult figure thanks to his understated style and world-weary authenticity (Alien; Repo Man; Paris, Texas; Lucky).

Jan Tříska, 80: prominent Czech actor (The Elementary School; Lunacy) who also worked in Hollywood (Ronin).

Tsuchiya Yoshio, 89: supporting player whose career ranged from Kurosawa to sci-fi and kaiju films (Seven Samurai; Monster Zero).

Tsukioka Yumeji, 94: co-starred as Hara Setsuko’s friend Aya in Late Spring and played the lead in Tanaka Kinuyo’s The Eternal Breasts.

Elena Verdugo, 92: was often typecast in stereotypical exotic parts (House of Frankenstein; Panama Sal) until she had the role of her career on TV’s Marcus Welby, M.D.

Oleg Vidov, 73: popular star of Soviet cinema (The Headless Horseman) who defected to the U.S. (Red Heat).

Paolo Villaggio, 84: popular Italian comedic actor, occasionally seen in dramatic parts (Fantozzi; The Secret of the Old Woods).

Frank Vincent, 80: character actor memorably cast as gangsters by Scorsese (Raging Bull; Goodfellas; Casino).

Red West, 81: member of Elvis’s ‘Memphis Mafia’, stuntman and character actor (1989’s Road House) who had a rare leading role with Goodbye Solo.

Anne Wiazemsky, 70: gave a striking debut performance in Au Hasard Balthazar and acted in several films for then-husband Godard (La Chinoise).

Heathcote Williams, 75: iconoclastic playwright, poet and activist whose occasional acting roles included playing Prospero in Jarman’s The Tempest.

 

Animation

Bob Givens, 99: designer and layout artist with various animation studios who played a central role in the development of Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd.

Grant Munro, 94: pioneer of Canadian animation as animator, director and actor (Neighbours; Canon; Toys).

 

Cinematographers

Michael Ballhaus, 81: dynamic German cinematographer who had long collaborations with Fassbinder and Scorsese and also shot The Fabulous Baker Boys and Bram Stoker’s Dracula.

Norman T. Hatch, 96: U.S. Marine Corps cameraman whose combat footage is among the most celebrated of World War II (With the Marines at Tarawa; To the Shores of Iwo Jima).

Gerald Hirschfeld, 95: cinematographer noted for his black-and-white work on Fail-Safe and Young Frankenstein.

Fred J. Koenekamp, 94: cinematographer whose highest-profile credits came in the 1970s (Patton; The Towering Inferno).

Walter Lassally, 90: shot documentaries for the Free Cinema movement and went on to photograph multiple features for Tony Richardson, Michael Cacoyannis and James Ivory.

Harry Stradling Jr., 92: followed in his father’s footsteps to become a Hollywood cinematographer (Little Big Man; 1776; The Way We Were).

Frank Tidy, 84: started his career with Ridley Scott (The Duellists) and later shot The Grey Fox in Canada and Under Siege in Hollywood.

 

Composers & Musicians

Alessandro Alessandroni, 92: musician, whistler, arranger, composer and choral director renowned for his contributions to Ennio Morricone’s scores (Dollars trilogy; Once Upon a Time in the West).

Luis Bacalov, 84: Argentine-born composer who primarily worked in Italy (The Gospel According to St. Matthew; Django; Il Postino).

 

Directors

John G. Avildsen, 81: struck upon a winning box office formula with Rocky and The Karate Kid.

Fernando Birri, 92: Argentine filmmaker and educator whose work laid the foundation for the New Latin American Cinema (Tire dié; Los Inundados).

Bruce Brown, 80: filmmaker whose documentary The Endless Summer is considered the defining work of the surf movie genre.

Debra Chasnoff, 60: documentary filmmaker who focused on social issues (Choosing Children; Deadly Deception: General Electric, Nuclear Weapons and Our Environment).

Robert Day, 94: director whose career encompassed the Peter Sellers comedy Two Way Stretch, the Hammer hit She and two Boris Karloff vehicles.

Emile Degelin, 90: director who played an important role in the development of postwar Belgian cinema (Si le vent te fait peur; Palaver).

Jonathan Demme, 73: Roger Corman protégé who moved easily between fictional films (Something Wild; The Silence of the Lambs) and documentaries (Stop Making Sense).

Peter Duffell, 95: director whose sparse output includes the horror anthology The House That Dripped Blood and the Graham Greene adaptation England Made Me.

Kjell Grede, 81: was part of the generation of Swedish filmmakers that emerged in the late 1960s (Hugo and Josephine; Good Evening, Mr. Wallenberg).

Egon Günther, 90: was one of the first East German filmmakers to compete in international festivals but later left for the West (Her Third; Lotte in Weimar).

Peter Hall, 86: revolutionary figure of British theatre who dabbled in the cinema (Perfect Friday; The Homecoming).

Anthony Harvey, 87: film editor (Dr. Strangelove) who transitioned to the director’s chair, scoring his biggest success with The Lion in Winter.

Tobe Hooper, 74: broke ground – and shocked audiences – with The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and directed other popular horror titles (Salem’s Lot; Poltergeist).

Alain Jessua, 85: French writer-director who apprenticed under Jacques Becker and Max Ophüls (La Vie à l’envers; Traitement de choc).

Kim Ki-duk, 82: leading South Korean director of the 1960s (Barefooted Youth; Yongary: Monster from the Deep).

Nikos Koundouros, 90: one of the most important directors to emerge in Greek cinema’s postwar years (The Ogre of Athens; Young Aphrodites).

András Kovács, 91: prominent filmmaker of Hungary’s New Wave (Difficult People; Cold Days).

Grzegorz Królikiewicz, 78: Polish filmmaker of documentaries and experimental features (Through and Through; Case Pekosinski).

Umberto Lenzi, 86: Italian director who tackled various genres and gained notoriety for his grindhouse fare (Deep River Savages; Cannibal Ferox).

Murray Lerner, 90: documentarian who recorded history-making music performances (Festival; Message to Love: The Isle of Wight Festival).

Maud Linder, 93: daughter of Max Linder who helped revive her father’s reputation with her films Laugh with Max Linder and The Man in the Silk Hat.

Ulli Lommel, 72: German actor (Love Is Colder Than Death) and filmmaker (The Boogeyman) who started with Fassbinder and later made numerous low-budget horror films.

Károly Makk, 91: frequently competed at Cannes over four decades (Liliomfi; Another Way) and whose film Love is often cited as a masterwork of Hungarian cinema.

Basilio Martín Patino, 86: chronicled life in Spain during the Franco era (Nine Letters to Bertha; Songs for after a War).

Matsumoto Toshio, 85: Japanese experimental filmmaker (Funeral Parade of Roses; Pandemonium).

Radley Metzger, 88: filmmaker whose stylish erotica was briefly in vogue before the emergence of the hard-core porn industry (Thérèse and Isabelle; The Lickerish Quartet).

Robert Ellis Miller, 89: directed the Southern drama The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter and the hit comedy Reuben, Reuben.

Christopher Morahan, 87: director-producer of acclaimed TV programmes (The Jewel in the Crown) and some films (Clockwise; Paper Mask).

Werner Nekes, 72: German experimental filmmaker (Beuys; Johnny Flash).

Park Nam-ok, 94: pioneering filmmaker of The Widow, reportedly the first South Korean feature by a female director.

Gil Portes, 71: leading Filipino independent filmmaker (The Kite; Small Voices).

George A. Romero, 77: director who changed horror and invented the modern zombie picture with Night of the Living Dead and its various sequels.

Alan Root, 80: won acclaim for his groundbreaking documentaries on African wildlife, often made with then-wife Joan (The Year of the Wildebeest; Mysterious Castles of Clay).

Lazar Stojanović, 73: Serbian director who was jailed after his student film Plastic Jesus was banned and who subsequently became a dissident, journalist and documentarian.

Suzuki Seijun, 93: renegade director of Japanese genre films who was known for his bold visual style (Tokyo Drifter; Branded to Kill; Zigeunerweisen).

Svend Wam, 71: Norwegian writer-director, usually in partnership with Petter Vennerød (Lasse & Geir; The Dream Castle).

 

Editors

Bill Butler, 83: film editor (A Clockwork Orange; A Touch of Class) who started his career as a sound editor.

Clare Douglas, 73: edited films for Paul Greengrass (Bloody Sunday; United 93) and had a distinguished career in TV (1979’s Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy).

Gerald B. “Jerry” Greenberg, 81: edited the famed car chase in The French Connection and also worked on Apocalypse Now and several films for De Palma (Scarface).

José Salcedo, 68: worked with some of Spain’s foremost directors and edited all of Almodóvar’s films from Pepi, Luci, Bom to Julieta.

Lawrence Silk, 86: editor who specialised in documentaries (Pumping Iron; Kopple’s American Dream).

Thomas Stanford, 93: editor of Suddenly, Last Summer and Jeremiah Johnson who won an Oscar for his dynamic work on West Side Story.

Marie-Josèphe Yoyotte, 87: edited some of the classics of French cinema from the 1950s to the 2000s (The 400 Blows; The Testament of Orpheus; Diva).

Eric Zumbrunnen, 52: editor who was a key collaborator of Spike Jonze for 20 years (Being John Malkovich; Adaptation.; Her).

 

Producers & Executives

George Englund, 91: producer (The Shoes of the Fisherman) and occasional director (The Ugly American).

C.O. “Doc” Erickson, 93: production manager and producer whose career spanned six decades and included Chinatown, Blade Runner and five films for Hitchcock.

Mona Fong, 83: singer and wife of Run Run Shaw who was a force in Hong Kong cinema as a producer and executive with Shaw Brothers (The 36th Chamber of Shaolin; Lifeline).

Howard Gottfried, 94: producer noted for his partnership with Patty Chayefsky (The Hospital; Network).

Brad Grey, 59: major Hollywood power broker, as talent manager, producer (The Departed) and long-serving chief of Paramount.

Jack H. Harris, 98: independent producer who struck box office gold with 1958’s The Blob and released early directorial efforts by John Carpenter, John Landis and Dennis Muren.

John Heyman, 84: industry figure who was considered an innovator in film financing and foreign sales and was a talent agent and producer (The Go-Between; A Passage to India).

William “Bill” Marshall, 77: Scottish-born Canadian producer (Outrageous!) who was also the co-founder and first director of the Toronto International Film Festival.

Robin O’Hara, 62: producer at the forefront of New York independent filmmaking in the 1990s and early 2000s (What Happened Was…; Raising Victor Vargas).

Martin Ransohoff, 90: independent producer (The Americanization of Emily; Jagged Edge) who also co-founded Filmways.

David Rose, 92: TV producer and Channel 4 executive who, as the leader of Film on Four, helped revive British cinema in the 1980s.

J.C. Spink, 45: producer and manager who worked in partnership with Chris Bender (The Ring; A History of Violence; The Hangover).

 

Screenwriters

John Berger, 90: iconoclastic art critic (Ways of Seeing) whose screenwriting efforts included collaborations with Alain Tanner (La Salamandre; Jonah Who Will Be 25 in the Year 2000).

Emmanuèle Bernheim, 61: novelist and screenwriter who collaborated with Claire Denis and François Ozon (Vendredi soir; Swimming Pool).

William Peter Blatty, 89: novelist and screenwriter of the blockbuster The Exorcist who wrote comedies early in his career (A Shot in the Dark) and later directed (The Ninth Configuration).

John Gay, 92: started his screenwriting career working with Burt Lancaster (Run Silent Run Deep; Separate Tables) and later wrote a series of acclaimed literary adaptations for TV.

Robert Getchell, 81: screenwriter on Hollywood films for 20 years (Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore; Bound for Glory; The Client).

Enrico Medioli, 92: screenwriter who was a trusted collaborator of Visconti from Rocco and His Brothers to The Innocent and also co-wrote Once Upon a Time in America.

Jean Rouverol, 100: started as an actor (It’s a Gift) then turned to screenwriting, though her career was disrupted by the blacklist (So Young So Bad; Autumn Leaves).

Alan Simpson, 87: writing collaborator of Ray Galton on classic TV comedies (Hancock’s Half Hour; Steptoe and Son) as well as a handful of films (The Wrong Arm of the Law).

David Storey, 83: novelist and playwright who adapted his own work to the screen (This Sporting Life; In Celebration).

 

Set & Costume Designers

Thérèse DePrez, 52: production designer who showed great versatility over the past quarter-century (I Shot Andy Warhol; Black Swan).

Alan MacDonald, 61: production designer, frequently for Stephen Frears (The Queen) and on such hits as The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel.

John Mollo, 86: designed the distinctive costumes for the first two Star Wars movies and also worked for Richard Attenborough (Gandhi; Chaplin).

Rita Riggs, 86: costumer and wardrobe supervisor (The Birds; Marnie) who later graduated to full costume designer (Model Shop).

Thomas Sanders, 63: production designer who created the distinctive looks of Bram Stoker’s Dracula, Braveheart and Crimson Peak.

Joel Schiller, 86: art director (Rosemary’s Baby) and production designer (The Muppet Movie).

Roy Forge Smith, 87: British art director and production designer who spent much of his later career in the U.S. (Far from the Madding Crowd; Monty Python and the Holy Grail).

Herbert Strabel, 90: German art director and set decorator who also worked on international productions (Cabaret; Lili Marleen; The NeverEnding Story).

 

Sound & Special Effects

Ron Berkeley, 86: make-up artist who was a favourite of Richard Burton and whose career extended into the 2000s (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?; Good Night, and Good Luck.).

Les Lazarowitz, 75: veteran sound mixer (Saturday Night Fever; Raging Bull; Desperately Seeking Susan).

Otani Iwao, 97: sound recordist on Rashomon and several films for Mizoguchi (Ugetsu monogatari; Sansho dayu).

Richard Portman, 82: prolific sound re-recording mixer who won an Oscar for The Deer Hunter and contributed to The Godfather, Nashville and Star Wars.

Manlio Rocchetti, 73: Italian make-up artist who frequently worked on the films of Scorsese (Gangs of New York) and won an Oscar for Driving Miss Daisy.

David Yewdall, 66: sound editor celebrated for his work with John Carpenter (Escape from New York; The Thing) and for such later credits as The Fifth Element.

 

Miscellaneous

Peter Bondanella, 73: scholar and author who was an authority on Italian cinema, literature and culture.

Pamela Engel, 82: co-founder of Artificial Eye and New Wave Films and one of England’s preeminent independent film distributors and exhibitors.

Samir Farid, 73: Egyptian film critic, historian, author and festival organiser who was a leading authority on Arab cinema.

Mary Goldberg, 72: distinguished casting director (Alien; Amadeus) who became a talent agent and manager.

Joe Hyams, 90: one of Hollywood’s most renowned publicists who spent almost half a century at Warner Bros. and was closely associated with Clint Eastwood.

Kim Ji-seok, 57: co-founder and lead programmer for the Busan International Film Festival.

Barry Norman, 83: journalist and long-time film critic and presenter of the BBC’s Film… programme.

Robert Osborne, 84: journalist, author of several volumes on the history of Academy Awards and the long-time host for Turner Classic Movies.

Lillian Ross, 99: staff writer with The New Yorker whose book Picture, on the making of Huston’s The Red Badge of Courage, is considered a classic of film journalism.

Richard Schickel, 84: veteran critic for Time, prolific author (D.W. Griffith: An American Life) and documentary filmmaker (The Men Who Made the Movies).

David Shepard, 76: preservationist who played a critical role in saving, restoring and making available countless films from the silent era.

Hand-picked.