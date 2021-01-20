What’s on at BFI Southbank
Four screens open seven days a week for the widest choice of great films.Find out more
The Odyssey at BFI IMAX
Experience IMAX 70mm screenings of The Odyssey on the UK’s biggest screen.Find out more
See something different
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The Greatest Films of All Time issue
Once a decade the magazine asks critics to select the best films ever made. Explore the results in a special edition.Subscribe now
Features and reviews
Ashley Walters on his prison-drama directorial debut Animol: “I wanted it to look like how it really is”
As Animol, his first feature as director, reaches audiences, Ashley Walters talks to us about bringing authenticity to prison drama, nurturing young talent and broadening the stories told about Black British lives.
By Whelan Barzey
Imran Perretta on community, collaboration and composing Ish: highlights from a BFI Film Academy masterclass
By Ivie Uzebu
“I don’t know if auteur’s the right word”: a career interview with Roger Corman
By Matthew Thrift
10 great witch films
By Kelly Robinson
Cannes winner Everytime coming to UK and Irish cinemas on 26 FebruaryCannes winner Everytime coming to UK and Irish cinemas on 26 February
Kiss kiss bang bang: Baz Luhrmann’s Romeo + Juliet
By José Arroyo
The world moves on: Billy Wilder’s cinema of ageing and obsolescence
By Chloe Walker
Events
Andrew Scott returns to the BFI London Film Festival with his new film Elsinore and visits BFI Southbank to reflect on his career.More on YouTube
Watch archive collections
The BFI National Archive has one of the most important film and TV collections in the world. Choose from a selection of 11,000 titles that cover 120 years of British life, and the history and art of film.Explore
Screen Culture 2033
Our Screen Culture 2033 strategy for the BFI and ten-year National Lottery funding strategy from 2023 to 2033.Find out more