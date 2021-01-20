Discover the world of cinema with the BFI

What’s on at BFI Southbank

Four screens open seven days a week for the widest choice of great films.

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The Odyssey at BFI IMAX

Experience IMAX 70mm screenings of The Odyssey on the UK’s biggest screen.

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Stream hand-picked films from £6.99 per month.

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The Greatest Films of All Time issue

Once a decade the magazine asks critics to select the best films ever made. Explore the results in a special edition.

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Features and reviews

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Events

Andrew Scott returns to the BFI London Film Festival with his new film Elsinore and visits BFI Southbank to reflect on his career.

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Watch archive collections

The BFI National Archive has one of the most important film and TV collections in the world. Choose from a selection of 11,000 titles that cover 120 years of British life, and the history and art of film.

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Screen Culture 2033

Our Screen Culture 2033 strategy for the BFI and ten-year National Lottery funding strategy from 2023 to 2033.

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