Cannes competition line-up announced for 2019

The 72nd Cannes Film Festival has announced the line-up for 2019’s official competition section, with new films from Pedro Almodóvar, Terence Malick, the Dardennes, Ira Sachs and Marco Bellocchio.
Also among the films competing for the Palme d’Or are Sorry We Missed You, directed by Ken Loach and written by Paul Laverty, and Little Joe, directed by Jessica Hausner and starring Ben Whishaw and Emily Beecham, both of which are backed by the BFI, awarding National Lottery funding.
Screening out of competition is Asif Kapadia’s Diego Maradona doc as well as the Elton John biopic Rocketman.
Opening with The Dead Don’t Die by Jim Jarmusch, the festival will run from 14 May — 25 May 2019.
Ben Roberts, BFI Deputy CEO, said:
“Congratulations to all the films and filmmakers in selection, and I’m incredibly proud to have two BFI backed films, supported by National Lottery funding, screening in competition. It has been a pleasure to work with both Jessica and Ken and their respective teams on these extraordinary films. As European co-productions, they are also brilliant examples of what can be achieved through our vital creative and economic partnerships with Europe.”
Official competition
Atlantique, Mati Diop
A Hidden Life, Terrence Malick
Bacurau, Kleber Mendonça Filho & Juliano Dornelles
Frankie, Ira Sachs
It Must Be Heaven, Elia Suleiman
Matthias and Maxime, Xavier Dolan
Oh Mercy!, Arnaud Desplechin
Les Misérables, Ladj Ly
Pain and Glory, Pedro Almodóvar
Little Joe, Jessica Hausner
Parasite, Bong Joon Ho
Portrait of a Lady on Fire, Céline Sciamma
Sibyl, Justine Triet
Sorry We Missed You, Ken Loach
The Traitor, Marco Bellocchio
The Whistlers, Corneliu Porumboiu
The Wild Goose Lake, Diao Yinan
The Young Ahmed, Jean-Pierre Dardenne & Luc Dardenne
Out of competition
La Belle Époque, Nicolas Bedos
The Best Years of a Life, Claude Lelouch
Diego Maradona, Asif Kapadia
Rocketman, Dexter Fletcher
Too Old to Die Young — North of Hollywood, West of Hell, Nicolas Winding Refn
Un Certain Regard
Adam, Maryam Touzani
Beanpole, Kantemir Balagov
A Brother’s Love, Monia Chokri
Bull, Annie Silverstein
Room 212, Christophe Honoré
The Climb, Michael Covino
Evge, Nariman Aliev
Invisible Life, Karim Aïnouz
Joan of Arc, Bruno Dumont
Liberté, Albert Serra
Papicha, Mounia Meddour
Port Authority, Danielle Lessovitz
Summer of Changsha, Zu Feng
The Swallows of Kabul, Zabou Breitman & Eléa Gobé Mévellec
A Sun That Never Sets, Olivier Laxe
Zhuo Ren Mi Mi, Midi Z
Special screenings
Family Romance, LLC., Werner Herzog
For Sama, Waad Al Kateab, Edward Watts
Que Sea Ley, Juan Solanas
Share, Pippa Bianco
To Be Alive and Know It, Alain Cavalier
Tommaso, Abel Ferrara
Midnight screenings
The Gangster, the Cop, the Devil, Lee Won-Tae