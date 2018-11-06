You are here

Top up your watchlist... 19 foreign-language comedies

Laugh your way around the world with this selection of international comedies – all available to watch with a free 14-day trial on BFI Player.

Boccaccio ’70 (1962)

Directors Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti, Vittorio De Sica and Mario Monicelli 

Boccaccio &#039;70 (1962)

Four of the greatest Italian directors – Federico Fellini, Luchino Visconti, Vittorio De Sica and Mario Monicelli – join forces with show-stoppers Sophia Loren, Anita Ekberg and Romy Schneider in a carousel of sex and satire mocking the mores of 60s Italian society.

Daisies (1966)

Director Vera Chytilová

Daisies (1966)

Two self-confessed hedonists wreak wanton havoc in Věra Chytilová’s visually spectacular neo-dadaist farce.

Delicatessen (1990)

Directors Jean-Pierre Jeunet and Marc Caro

Delicatessen (1990)

Jeunet and Caro’s endlessly inventive and wildly enjoyable post-apocalyptic black comedy, about a sinister butcher and the circus clown who becomes his nemesis.

For Love’s Sake (2013)

Director Takashi Miike

For Love&#039;s Sake (2013)

Takashi Miike’s awesome riff on Romeo and Juliet, done as a pop musical stuffed with golden oldies from the 60s.

Good Morning (1959)

Director Yasujiro Ozu

Good Morning (1959)

A Tokyo suburb buzzing with gossip is the backdrop to Yasujiro Ozu’s cheerful comedy, in which two brothers take a vow of silence when their parents refuse to buy them a TV.

How to Use Guys with Secret Tips (2013)

Director Wonsuk Lee

How to Use Guys with Secret Tips (2013)

This hyperkinetic Korean comedy for the #MeToo era follows Bo-na, a dorky girl lacking social skills, self-confidence or any shred of fashion sense. That is until she discovers a secret video manual called ‘How to Use Men’…

Intimate Lighting (1965)

Director Ivan Passer

Intimate Lighting (1965)

This wonderfully subtle comedy of provincial life is the debut film of the great director Ivan Passer (Cutter’s Way) and one of the signature works of the Czech New Wave.

The King of Escape (2009)

Director Alain Guiraudie

King of Escape (2009)

A film about tractors, aphrodisiacs and forbidden love from Alain Guiraudie, the Cannes award-winning director of Stranger by the Lake.

La Règle du jeu (1939)

Director Jean Renoir

La Règle du jeu (The Rules of the Game, 1939)

Jean Renoir’s depiction of an intransigent society teetering towards disaster was derided upon release and only later acclaimed as one of cinema’s most vital films.

La Grande Bouffe (1973)

Director Marco Ferreri

La Grande Bouffe (1973)

Marco Ferreri’s provocative and controversial satire about four friends who retreat to a country mansion with the intention of eating themselves to death.

Mammuth (2010)

Directors Benoît Delépine and Gustave de Ververn

Mammuth (2010)

Legendary actor Gérard Depardieu is at his most uninhibited as an abattoir worker who hits the road with wild abandon.

Sawako Decides (2010)

Director Yuya Ishii

Sawako Decides

Sawako tries to save her father’s ailing clam-packing business, but it’s an uphill struggle, in Yuya Ishii’s joyous, nuanced, comic drama.

Smiles of a Summer Night (1955)

Director Ingmar Bergman

Smiles of a Summer Night (1955)

Ingmar Bergman’s Cannes prize-winning comedy assembles various couples in a country house in 1900.

The Machine That Kills Bad People (1952)

Director Roberto Rossellini

The Machine That Kills Bad People (1952)

Roberto Rossellini’s film about a photographer who is given the power to rid the Earth of ‘evil-doers’.

The Tree, the Mayor and the Mediatheque (1993)

Director Eric Rohmer

The Tree, the Mayor and the Mediatheque (1993)

Eric Rohmer’s needle-sharp satire of a mayor whose plans to build a provincial arts centre are scuppered by a local teacher.

Vulgaria (2012)

Director Pang Ho-cheung

Vulgaria (2012)

Pang Ho-cheung’s wild, ribald comedy about a Hong Kong movie producer who will do anything to get his projects off the ground.

The Wayward Cloud (2005)

Director Tsai Ming-liang

The Wayward Cloud (2005)

Tsai Ming-Liang’s outrageous blend of sex, comedy, musical and drama is a daring, controversial and hilarious smorgasbord from one of Taiwan’s most acclaimed directors.

The Woodsman and the Rain (2011)

Director Shûichi Okita

Woodsman and the Rain (2011)

A redneck lumberjack is recruited to work on a rookie producer’s inane zombie movie, in this hilarious movie-making satire.

Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow (1963)

Director Vittorio De Sica

Yesterday Today and Tomorrow (1963)

The irrepressible Vittorio De Sica (Bicycle Thieves) directs this Oscar-winning film of three comic tales of love and sex in three cities.

Discover classic cinema on BFI Player
Enjoy landmark classic and cult films from across the decades. Free for 14 days, then £4.99 a month — cancel any time

Start your free trial

