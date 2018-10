What does Steve McQueen’s new heist thriller Widows – Sight & Sound’s November 2018 cover film and gala opener of this year’s London Film Festival – tell us about race and class in contemporary America?

Philip Concannon, Nick James, Isabel Stevens and Kelli Weston discuss this, Jia Zhang-ke’s crime drama Ash Is Purest White, and three more picks from this year’s festival: Sudabeh Mortezai’s Joy, Andrew Bujalski’s Support the Girls and Bi Gan’s Long Day’s Journey into Night.