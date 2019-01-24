The departed: the filmmakers we lost in 2018

from our forthcoming March 2019 issue





Obituaries

Late 2017

Albert Bettcher, 97: veteran Hollywood camera operator (The Graduate; Blade Runner).

Darlanne Fluegel, 64: actor remembered for her roles from the 1980s (Once upon a Time in America; To Live and Die in L.A.).

Cyril Frankel, 95: made documentaries with the Crown Film Unit, launching a long career as a director of episodic TV and features (Man of Africa; Never Take Sweets from a Stranger).

Actors

Leila Abashidze, 88: popular star of Soviet Georgian cinema (The Dragonfly; Meeting Past).

Susan Anspach, 75: distinctive actor underutilised by Hollywood and at her most prominent in the early 1970s (Five Easy Pieces; Play It Again, Sam; Blume in Love).

Stéphane Audran, 85: played the title role in Babette’s Feast, was the hostess in The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and acted in more than 20 films for then-husband Claude Chabrol.

Charles Aznavour, 94: enormously popular French singer-songwriter who also gave some memorable screen performances (Shoot the Pianist; Ararat).

Thomas Baptiste, 89: Guyanese actor who was among a handful of black performers working in British films in the 1960s and 70s (The Ipcress File; Sunday Bloody Sunday).

Philip Bosco, 88: stage veteran whose film roles became more frequent beginning in the 1980s (Working Girl; The Savages).

Peter Brace, 94: stuntman who was a staple of action films from the James Bond and Indiana Jones series to doubling for Chewbacca in Star Wars.

Colin Campbell, 81: starred as Reggie in The Leather Boys but was only sporadically seen in films thereafter.

Joe Canutt, 81: stuntman and stunt coordinator who frequently doubled for Charlton Heston, most famously during the chariot race in Ben-Hur.

Michele Carey, 75: had her first significant film role for Howard Hawks in El Dorado and was leading lady to Elvis Presley in Live a Little, Love a Little.

Mary Carlisle, 104: actor who was very active in the 1930s, typically typecast as wholesome young women (Sweetheart of Sigma Chi; Doctor Rhythm).

Choi Eun-hee, 91: South Korean actor who was kidnapped with her ex-husband, director Shin Sang-ok, and forced to make movies in North Korea before their dramatic escape to freedom.

George A. Cooper, 93: supporting player usually cast as tough characters (Hell Is a City; Tom Jones).

Bradford Dillman, 87: shared the best actor prize at Cannes for Compulsion and worked steadily in supporting parts (The Iceman Cometh; The Way We Were).

Milena Dravić, 78: Serbian star who played the lead in WR: Mysteries of the Organism and won best supporting actress at Cannes for Special Treatment.

Glynn Edwards, 87: reliable supporting player of films (Zulu; Hodges’s Get Carter) and, more frequently, TV (Minder).

Ezzatolah Entezami, 94: preeminent actor of Iranian cinema, notably in the films of Dariush Mehrjui (The Cow; The Cycle).

R. Lee Ermey, 74: parlayed his years as a U.S. Marine into a long career as a character actor, most famously as the drill instructor in Full Metal Jacket.

Nanette Fabray, 97: showbiz veteran of stage and screen who performed the memorable Triplets number with Fred Astaire and Jack Buchanan in The Band Wagon.

Anna Maria Ferrero, 84: Italian leading lady of the 1950s and early 60s (Toto and Carolina; The Hunchback of Rome).

Fenella Fielding, 90: comic actor usually typecast as an eccentric seductress (William Castle’s The Old Dark House; Carry on Screaming!).

Liz Fraser, 88: supporting actor who excelled in comic parts (I’m All Right Jack; Carry On film series).

John Gavin, 86: actor-turned-diplomat who was Sam Loomis in Psycho and Julius Caesar in Spartacus and starred in films for Douglas Sirk.

Eunice Gayson, 90: actor whose performance as Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia with Love made her the first cinematic ‘Bond girl’.

Ann Gillis, 90: child actor who was Becky Thatcher in 1938’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, played Little Orphan Annie and was the voice of the adult Faline in Bambi.

Carlo Giuffrè, 89: veteran Italian actor (The Girl with a Pistol; Benigni’s Pinocchio).

Barbara Harris, 83: actor known for her offbeat characters and scene-stealing improvisational skills (A Thousand Clowns; Nashville; Family Plot).

Rolf Hoppe, 87: prominent German supporting actor (Three Wishes for Cinderella; Mephisto).

Tab Hunter, 86: all-American teen idol of the 1950s (Battle Cry; Damn Yankees) who made an unexpected comeback via John Waters (Polyester).

Ricky Jay, 72: magician and master of the sleight-of-hand who nurtured a side career as a character actor (The Spanish Prisoner; Magnolia).

Gloria Jean, 92: teenaged star of 1940s’ Universal musicals who also played W.C. Fields’s niece in Never Give a Sucker an Even Break.

James Karen, 94: typically played serious men of authority (The China Syndrome; Poltergeist) but displayed his comedic skills in the cult film The Return of the Living Dead.

Kawachi Tamio, 79: actor noted for his roles in the films of Kurahara Koreyoshi and Suzuki Seijun (The Warped Ones; Story of a Prostitute).

Margot Kidder, 69: actor who was memorable as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman and had other notable leading roles (De Palma’s Sisters; Heartaches).

Kiki Kirin, 75: actor who was a frequent presence in the films of Kore-eda Hirokazu (Tokyo Tower: Mom and Me, and Sometimes Dad; Still Walking; Sweet Bean).

Morgana King, 87: jazz singer who played Mama Corleone in The Godfather Parts I & II.

Louise Latham, 95: made her biggest impression on film in her debut role as Marnie’s mother in Marnie.

Barlang ‘Tom E.’ Lewis, 59: Indigenous Australian actor and musician who played the title role in The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith.

Sondra Locke, 74: received an Oscar nomination for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, was a frequent co-star of then-partner Clint Eastwood and later turned to directing (Impulse).

John Mahoney, 77: came to films in his 40s and delivered a series of outstanding performances (Say Anything…; Barton Fink) before finding wider fame with TV’s Frasier.

Dorothy Malone, 93: turned Bogart’s head in The Big Sleep, had two of her best roles for Douglas Sirk (Written on the Wind; The Tarnished Angels) and starred on TV’s Peyton Place.

Jerry Maren, 98: the last surviving adult Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, he was the center member of the Lollipop Guild who welcome Dorothy to Munchkinland.

Peter Masterson, 84: supporting actor (The Stepford Wives), writer (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) and director (The Trip to Bountiful).

Allyn Ann McLerie, 91: re-created her Broadway role in Where’s Charley? for the film version and became a dependable character actor (They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?).

Donald Moffat, 87: British-born actor who was a standout supporting player in Hollywood (The Thing; The Right Stuff; Clear and Present Danger).

Patricia Morison, 103: leading lady of the 1940s (Hitler’s Madman; 1946’s Dressed to Kill) who fared better on Broadway as the original star of Kiss Me, Kate.

Nazif Mujic, 48: Bosnian actor who won best actor at Berlin for An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker.

Jimmy Nickerson, 68: stuntman and stunt coordinator who introduced a greater realism to boxing movies with his choreography of the fight scenes for Rocky, Rocky II and Raging Bull.

Winston Ntshona, 76: South African actor acclaimed for his stage performances who also had some significant film roles (Marigolds in August; A Dry White Season).

Derrick O’Connor, 77: Irish character actor who also found steady work in the U.S. (Hope and Glory; Lethal Weapon 2).

Ôsugi Ren, 66: prolific Japanese supporting actor who was especially known for his roles for Kitano Takeshi (Hana-bi; Brother).

Jacqueline Pearce, 74: had memorable roles for Hammer, playing the title character in The Reptile and rising from the dead in The Plague of the Zombies.

Jean Porter, 95: leading lady of the 1940s whose career suffered after her husband, director Edward Dmytryk, was blacklisted (The Youngest Profession; Till the End of Time).

Douglas Rain, 90: Canadian actor who was the unsettling, emotionless voice of HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey and 2010.

Burt Reynolds, 82: drew praise for his dramatic performances (Deliverance; Boogie Nights) but will be most remembered for driving that black Trans Am while outracing the law in Smokey and the Bandit.

Maria Rohm, 72: Austrian actor, typically seen in films for Jess Franco and her husband Harry Alan Towers (Venus in Furs; Count Dracula).

Shin Sung-il, 81: superstar of South Korean cinema beginning in its Golden Age in the 1960s (Barefooted Youth; Gilsoddeum).

Sridevi, 54: emerged in the 1980s as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars (Mr. India; English Vinglish).

David Ogden Stiers, 75: played Winchester on TV’s M*A*S*H and also frequently worked for Disney (1991’s Beauty and the Beast) and Woody Allen (The Curse of the Jade Scorpion).

Dudley Sutton, 85: supporting actor (The Devils; Edward II) whose performance in The Leather Boys is considered a milestone in the depiction of gay characters on screen.

Oleg Tabakov, 82: giant of the Russian theatre who was also a regular presence on screen (Bondarchuk’s War and Peace; Mikhalkov’s Oblomov).

Delores Taylor, 85: wrote, produced and starred in the Billy Jack films with her husband, Tom Laughlin.

Nini Theilade, 102: ballet dancer whose ethereal performance as a forest fairy who floats up to the stars was a highlight of Reinhardt & Dieterle’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Verne Troyer, 49: supporting player known for his scene-stealing role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies.

Tsugawa Masahiko, 78: actor who was the younger brother in Crazed Fruit and had notable roles for Oshima (The Sun’s Burial) and Itami (A Taxing Woman).

Clint Walker, 90: rugged star of TV’s Cheyenne often seen in westerns or action pictures (The Night of the Grizzly; The Dirty Dozen).

Wang Danfeng, 93: one of China’s biggest film stars from the 1940s until the Cultural Revolution (New Fisherman’s Song; Woman Barber).

Scott Wilson, 76: character actor (In Cold Blood; The Ninth Configuration) who enjoyed a late-career resurgence on TV’s The Walking Dead.

Peter Wyngarde, 90: played the ghostly Quint in The Innocents and starred in the occult thriller Night of the Eagle before earning a following as the stylish TV sleuth Jason King.

Jack N. Young, 91: stuntman who worked on numerous westerns, especially in the 1950s (Winchester ’73; Rio Bravo).

Yueh Hua, 76: had his breakthrough role as Drunken Cat in Come Drink with Me, beginning a long line of wuxia films for Shaw Brothers.

Zhu Xu, 88: played the title role in The King of Masks and also starred in Zhang Yang’s Shower.

Animation

Zlatko Bourek, 88: Croatian animation filmmaker who was among the central figures of the Zagreb school (Dancing Songs; The Cat).

Bud Luckey, 83: animation veteran who left his mark on many of Pixar’s best-known films, including designing the character Woody for Toy Story and directing the short Boundin’.

Don Lusk, 105: whose decades at Disney include animating the Arabian Dance goldfish in Fantasia’s Nutcracker Suite and Alice falling down the rabbit hole in 1951’s Alice in Wonderland.

Roger Mainwood, 65: animator (When the Wind Blows) who made his feature directorial debut in 2016 with Ethel & Ernest.

Dave Michener, 85: animator and story artist with 30-plus years at Disney (The AristoCats; The Rescuers) who also co-directed The Great Mouse Detective.

Børge Ring, 97: award-winning Danish animator whose shorts triumphed both at Cannes (Oh My Darling) and the Oscars (Anna & Bella).

Takahata Isao, 82: director who was a giant of Japanese anime and co-founded Studio Ghibli (Grave of the Fireflies; Pom Poko; The Tale of the Princess Kaguya).

Will Vinton, 70: animator and filmmaker who innovated the claymation process (Closed Mondays; 1985’s The Adventures of Mark Twain).

Cinematographers

Richard H. Kline, 91: versatile cinematographer of Camelot, The Boston Strangler and Body Heat.

Robby Müller, 78: Dutch DP lauded for his work with Jim Jarmusch, Lars von Trier, William Friedkin and especially his long collaboration with Wim Wenders.

Witold Sobociński, 89: Polish cinematographer who worked with Wajda (The Wedding), Polanski (Frantic) and Wojciech Has (The Hourglass Sanatorium).

Tamura Masaki, 79: whose wide-ranging career spanned over 40 years of Japanese cinema (Sanrizuka film series; Lady Snowblood; Aoyama Shinji’s Eureka).

Ronnie Taylor, 93: served as camera operator on several key British films (The Innocents) before graduating to cinematographer, notably for Attenborough (Gandhi).

Ralph Woolsey, 104: helped establish the unique visual style of the 1960s’ Batman TV series and shot such features as The Iceman Cometh and The Great Santini.

Composers and musicians

Norman Gimbel, 91: lyricist on many hit songs who also regularly contributed to movie soundtracks (Foul Play; Norma Rae).

Jóhann Jóhannsson, 48: Icelandic composer who was widely seen as an important emerging talent (The Theory of Everything; Sicario; Arrival).

Francis Lai, 86: French composer whose catchy themes for A Man and a Woman and Love Story became popular successes.

John Morris, 91: composer whose music was an essential element of Mel Brooks’s films (The Producers; Young Frankenstein) and who also scored The Elephant Man.

Arthur B. Rubinstein, 80: composer especially admired for his scores for John Badham’s films (Blue Thunder; WarGames).

Patrick Williams, 79: prolific composer for TV and, less often, films (Breaking Away; Swing Shift).

Directors

Michael Anderson, 98: director of the classic WWII picture The Dam Busters, the all-star extravaganza Around the World in Eighty Days and the sci-fi film Logan’s Run.

Alexander Askoldov, 85: Soviet director whose sole work, The Commissar, received a triumphant release after being banned for 20 years.

Bernardo Bertolucci, 77: preeminent Italian director who explored sex and politics, often with provocative results (The Conformist; Last Tango in Paris; The Last Emperor).

Paul Clipson, 52: San Francisco-based experimental filmmaker (Hypnosis Display; Feeler).

David Cobham, 87: wildlife filmmaker whose feature Tarka the Otter remains a family favourite.

Milos Forman, 86: leading light of the Czech New Wave (Loves of a Blonde; The Firemen’s Ball) who subsequently found great success in the U.S. (One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest; Amadeus).

Lewis Gilbert, 97: versatile filmmaker who was long a fixture of British cinema (Reach for the Sky; Alfie; The Spy Who Loved Me; Educating Rita).

Juraj Herz, 83: member of the Czech New Wave whose work often had a Gothic flavor (The Cremator; Morgiana).

Matti Kassila, 94: Finnish director whose career spanned six decades but was at its height in the 1950s and 60s (The Harvest Month; Inspector Palmu’s Error).

Palle Kjærulff-Schmidt, 86: director at the center of Danish cinema in the 1960s (1962’s Weekend; Once There Was a War).

Ferenc Kósa, 81: Hungarian filmmaker who won best director at Cannes for Ten Thousand Days, but often faced censorship problems at home.

Kazimierz Kutz, 89: Polish filmmaker who frequently explored his native region of Silesia (Salt of the Black Earth; Pearl in the Crown).

Ringo Lam, 63: director of Hong Kong action thrillers (City on Fire) who also worked in Hollywood (Maximum Risk).

Claude Lanzmann, 92: examined the legacy of the Holocaust through a series of documentaries from Shoah to The Last of the Unjust.

Danny Leiner, 57: director of the hit comedies Dude, Where’s My Car? and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

Marceline Loridan-Ivens, 90: appeared in Chronique d’un été and made documentaries both solo and with her husband Joris Ivens (17th Parallel: Vietnam in War; The Birch-Tree Meadow).

Taïeb Louhichi, 69: Tunisian filmmaker whose debut feature, Shadow of the Earth, gained him international attention.

Penny Marshall, 75: TV sitcom star (Laverne & Shirley) who joined the front ranks of Hollywood directors in the late 1980s (Big; Awakenings; A League of Their Own).

Warren Miller, 93: prolific filmmaker who pioneered the genre of ski films and helped to popularise the sport in the U.S. (Deep and Light; Steep and Deep).

Moshe Mizrahi, 86: Israeli filmmaker who was internationally prominent in the 1970s (I Love You Rosa; Madame Rosa).

Kira Muratova, 83: boldly original, often challenging voice of Soviet and Ukrainian cinema (Brief Encounters; The Asthenic Syndrome; The Sentimental Policeman).

Geoff Murphy, 80: filmmaker who was important to New Zealand cinema (Goodbye Pork Pie; Utu) and later was a second unit director on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Ermanno Olmi, 86: started in documentaries before bringing his own personal spin to the Italian neo-realist tradition (Il Posto; The Tree of Wooden Clogs; The Legend of the Holy Drinker).

Idrissa Ouédraogo, 64: Burkinabé director who was one of African cinema’s leading voices in the 1980s and 90s (Yaaba; Tilaï; Samba Traoré).

Gianfranco Parolini (aka Frank Kramer), 93: directed a variety of action films but was best known for his spaghetti westerns (If You Meet Sartana Pray for Your Death; Sabata).

Nelson Pereira dos Santos, 89: a founder of Cinema Novo and one of Brazil’s most influential and subversive filmmakers (Rio 40 Degrees; Barren Lives; How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman).

Lester James Peries, 99: filmmaker who put Sri Lankan cinema on the international map (Rekava; Changes in the Village; The Treasure).

Lucian Pintilie, 84: key Romanian director who suffered through censorship and exile but rebounded in the post-Ceausescu era (Reconstruction; The Oak).

Folco Quilici, 87: Italian explorer, author and filmmaker who was an innovator of the nature documentary (The Sixth Continent; Oceano).

Nicolas Roeg, 90: cinematographer who became a director of fiercely original, often hypnotic films (Walkabout; Don’t Look Now; The Man Who Fell to Earth).

Maria Saakyan, 37: filmmaker who was one of the most important current voices of Armenian cinema (The Lighthouse; I’m Going to Change My Name).

Mrinal Sen, 95: Bengali filmmaker whose groundbreaking work placed him at the forefront of India’s Parallel Cinema (Bhuvan Shome; In Search of Famine).

Kirk Simon, 63: documentarian who earned four Oscar nominations over his long career, winning for the short Strangers No More.

Piotr Szulkin, 68: Polish director known for his dystopian sci-fi films (Golem; The War of the Worlds: Next Century).

Vittorio Taviani, 88: Italian director who partnered with his brother Paolo on a long run of acclaimed dramas (Padre padrone; The Night of the Shooting Stars; Caesar Must Die).

Hugh Wilson, 74: comedy writer-director-producer for TV (WKRP in Cincinnati) and film (Police Academy; Guarding Tess).

Editors

Françoise Bonnot, 78: edited eight films for Costa-Gavras (Z; Missing) and also worked with Julie Taymor, Melville, Polanski and her husband Henri Verneuil.

Pasquale Buba, 72: editor on Michael Mann’s Heat, Looking for Richard and several films for George Romero (Day of the Dead).

John Carter, 95: editor who was the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors society (King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis; The Heartbreak Kid).

Anne V. Coates, 92: editor celebrated for her work on Becket, The Elephant Man and especially Lawrence of Arabia, for which she created one of the most famous match cuts.

Mark Livolsi, 56: edited popular Hollywood films (The Devil Wears Prada; The Blind Side).

Producers and executives

Andre Blay, 81: businessman who convinced 20th Century-Fox to make its films available to the public on videocassette, launching the VHS era.

Martin Bregman, 92: manager-turned-producer known for his long association with Al Pacino (Serpico; Dog Day Afternoon; De Palma’s Scarface).

Raymond Chow, 91: founder of Golden Harvest studio who was a major player in Hong Kong’s film industry and helped make stars of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan.

Raymond Danon, 88: French producer especially known for his long partnership with Alain Delon (Flic Story; Mr. Klein).

Philip D’Antoni, 89: turned the car chase sequence into a staple of the modern police drama as the producer of Bullitt and The French Connection and the director of The Seven-Ups.

Joel Freeman, 95: had a long career in Hollywood as an assistant director, producer (Gordon Parks’s Shaft) and production supervisor (The Music Man).

Harry Gulkin, 90: Canadian producer (Lies My Father Told Me) who also played a central role in Sarah Polley’s autobiographical documentary Stories We Tell.

Arnold Kopelson, 83: won an Oscar for Platoon and also produced The Fugitive and Seven.

Gary Kurtz, 78: producer who was a key, if often unheralded, collaborator with George Lucas on American Graffiti, Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back.

Benjamin Melniker, 104: producer who helped introduce filmgoers to a darker, more modern Batman and was credited on every film in the franchise from 1989 to the present day.

Anthony ‘Tony’ Ray, 80: son of Nicholas Ray who started as an actor (Cassavetes’s Shadows) and became a producer (An Unmarried Woman; The Rose).

Allison Shearmur, 54: executive with various studios and a producer of recent blockbusters (The Hunger Games series; Rogue One).

Barbara Stone, 83: renaissance woman of independent film as producer (Film Portrait; Milestones), exhibitor and distributor, often in collaboration with her husband David.

Paul Junger Witt, 77: producer of popular films (Dead Poets Society; Three Kings) and TV sitcoms (The Golden Girls).

Screenwriters

Ray Galton, 88: comedy writer for TV (Hancock’s Half Hour) and occasionally films (The Wrong Arm of the Law) known for his long collaboration with Alan Simpson.

William Goldman, 87: screenwriter and novelist (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid; All the President’s Men; The Princess Bride) who famously said of Hollywood, “Nobody knows anything.”

Hashimoto Shinobu, 100: one of Kurosawa’s most trusted collaborators (Rashomon; Seven Samurai), he also wrote for Naruse, Kobayashi Masaki and Okamoto Kihachi.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, 94: powerful Indian politician who was also a major force in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter (Parasakthi; Manohara).

Gloria Katz, 76: screenwriter who collaborated with husband Willard Huyck (American Graffiti) and did uncredited work on Star Wars.

Stan Lee, 95: comic book writer & editor, film producer and bit-part actor who co-created many of the Marvel superheroes that have dominated Hollywood for almost 20 years.

Tom Rickman, 78: writer who explored Hollywood stuntmen (Hooper), country music (Coal Miner’s Daughter) and U.S. football (Everybody’s All-American).

David Sherwin, 75: writer who was the unsung partner of Lindsay Anderson and Malcolm McDowell on the Mick Travis trilogy (If….; O Lucky Man!; Britannia Hospital).

Neil Simon, 91: playwright who dominated Broadway for 30 years and also wrote a string of hit films (The Odd Couple; The Heartbreak Kid; The Goodbye Girl).

David Stevens, 77: co-wrote Breaker Morant, occasionally directed (The Clinic) and worked a great deal in television both in Australia and the U.S.

Audrey Wells, 58: writer (The Hate U Give) and occasional director (Under the Tuscan Sun), often of stories centred around women.

Eleanor Witcombe, 95: acclaimed Australian TV writer who also had some key screenwriting credits (The Getting of Wisdom; My Brilliant Career).

Set and costume designers

Yvonne Blake, 78: costume designer on international productions (Nicholas and Alexandra; Lester’s The Three Musketeers; Donner’s Superman).

Hubert de Givenchy, 91: trendsetting fashion designer who defined the iconic Audrey Hepburn style (Funny Face; Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

John M. Dwyer, 83: long-time set decorator for the Star Trek TV series and movies who also helped create the distinctive look for Jaws and Carpenter’s The Thing.

Michael Ford, 89: set decorator who won Oscars for Raiders of the Lost Ark and Titanic and also worked on the Star Wars and James Bond franchises.

Michael Howells, 61: production designer (Oliver Parker’s An Ideal Husband) and art director (Orlando) who was perhaps better known for staging elaborate fashion shows and parties.

Terence Marsh, 86: art director and production designer who helped create such vastly different worlds as Doctor Zhivago, Oliver!, The Hunt for Red October and The Shawshank Redemption.

Michael Pickwoad, 73: production designer (Comrades; Withnail & I) who in recent years worked on Doctor Who.

Miscellaneous

Silvano Campeggi, 95: Italian poster artist who worked for many of the major Hollywood studios, especially MGM (Singin’ in the Rain; Wyler’s Ben-Hur; West Side Story).

Stanley Cavell, 91: philosopher who examined the influence of film on society, notably in his book Pursuits of Happiness: The Hollywood Comedy of Remarriage.

Pablo Ferro, 83: innovative designer behind the opening credits for Dr. Strangelove, the split-screen effects for Jewison’s The Thomas Crown Affair and the trailer for A Clockwork Orange.

Bill Gold, 97: illustrator and designer who created some of the cinema’s most recognisable and enduring posters (Casablanca; A Streetcar Named Desire; The Exorcist; Unforgiven).

Richard Greenberg, 71: title designer who helped create the opening credits for such films as Donner’s Superman, Alien and The Untouchables.

Margaret Hinxman, 94: film critic and journalist with notable tenures at Picturegoer, the Sunday Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

William Hobbs, 79: fencing master who choreographed some of the outstanding swashbuckling scenes of modern movies (Lester’s Musketeers trilogy; The Duellists; Rob Roy).

Alan Johnson, 81: choreographer who staged elaborate comic musical numbers for Mel Brooks (The Producers; History of the World Part I).

André S. Labarthe, 86: French critic who made the long-running documentary series Cinéastes de notre temps and Cinéma, de notre temps with Janine Bazin and acted in films for Godard and Rivette.

Annette Michelson, 95: scholar, critic and editor who co-founded the journal October and was an early developer of cinema studies in the U.S.

Miriam Nelson, 98: dancer and actor who became one of Hollywood’s first female choreographers (Picnic; Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

Enno Patalas, 88: archivist, historian, critic and long-time director of the Munich Film Museum who restored key works by Lang, Murnau, Lubitsch, Eisenstein, et al.

Pierre Rissient, 81: French publicist, longtime fixture at Cannes, occasional director and enthusiastic promoter and discoverer of a wide range of films and filmmakers.

Frank Serafine, 65: sound designer and sound effects artist considered an innovator in his field (Star Trek: The Motion Picture; Tron).