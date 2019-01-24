You are here

The departed: the filmmakers we lost in 2018

Our roll call of film figures who passed away in 2018, compiled by Bob Mastrangelo, with links to individual obituaries.

Bob Mastrangelo

from our forthcoming March 2019 issue

Hong Kong thriller director Ringo Lam

Obituaries

Late 2017

Albert Bettcher, 97: veteran Hollywood camera operator (The Graduate; Blade Runner).

Darlanne Fluegel, 64: actor remembered for her roles from the 1980s (Once upon a Time in America; To Live and Die in L.A.).

Cyril Frankel, 95: made documentaries with the Crown Film Unit, launching a long career as a director of episodic TV and features (Man of Africa; Never Take Sweets from a Stranger).

 

Actors

Leila Abashidze, 88: popular star of Soviet Georgian cinema (The Dragonfly; Meeting Past).

Susan Anspach, 75: distinctive actor underutilised by Hollywood and at her most prominent in the early 1970s (Five Easy Pieces; Play It Again, Sam; Blume in Love).

 
 

Stéphane Audran, 85: played the title role in Babette’s Feast, was the hostess in The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie and acted in more than 20 films for then-husband Claude Chabrol.

 

Charles Aznavour, 94: enormously popular French singer-songwriter who also gave some memorable screen performances (Shoot the Pianist; Ararat).

Thomas Baptiste, 89: Guyanese actor who was among a handful of black performers working in British films in the 1960s and 70s (The Ipcress File; Sunday Bloody Sunday).

Philip Bosco, 88: stage veteran whose film roles became more frequent beginning in the 1980s (Working Girl; The Savages).

Peter Brace, 94: stuntman who was a staple of action films from the James Bond and Indiana Jones series to doubling for Chewbacca in Star Wars.

Colin Campbell, 81: starred as Reggie in The Leather Boys but was only sporadically seen in films thereafter.

Joe Canutt, 81: stuntman and stunt coordinator who frequently doubled for Charlton Heston, most famously during the chariot race in Ben-Hur.

Michele Carey, 75: had her first significant film role for Howard Hawks in El Dorado and was leading lady to Elvis Presley in Live a Little, Love a Little.

Mary Carlisle, 104: actor who was very active in the 1930s, typically typecast as wholesome young women (Sweetheart of Sigma Chi; Doctor Rhythm).

Choi Eun-hee, 91: South Korean actor who was kidnapped with her ex-husband, director Shin Sang-ok, and forced to make movies in North Korea before their dramatic escape to freedom.

George A. Cooper, 93: supporting player usually cast as tough characters (Hell Is a City; Tom Jones).

Bradford Dillman, 87: shared the best actor prize at Cannes for Compulsion and worked steadily in supporting parts (The Iceman Cometh; The Way We Were).

Milena Dravić, 78: Serbian star who played the lead in WR: Mysteries of the Organism and won best supporting actress at Cannes for Special Treatment.

Glynn Edwards, 87: reliable supporting player of films (Zulu; Hodges’s Get Carter) and, more frequently, TV (Minder).

Ezzatolah Entezami, 94: preeminent actor of Iranian cinema, notably in the films of Dariush Mehrjui (The Cow; The Cycle).

R. Lee Ermey, 74: parlayed his years as a U.S. Marine into a long career as a character actor, most famously as the drill instructor in Full Metal Jacket.

Nanette Fabray, 97: showbiz veteran of stage and screen who performed the memorable Triplets number with Fred Astaire and Jack Buchanan in The Band Wagon.

Anna Maria Ferrero, 84: Italian leading lady of the 1950s and early 60s (Toto and Carolina; The Hunchback of Rome).

Fenella Fielding, 90: comic actor usually typecast as an eccentric seductress (William Castle’s The Old Dark House; Carry on Screaming!).

Liz Fraser, 88: supporting actor who excelled in comic parts (I’m All Right Jack; Carry On film series).

 

John Gavin, 86: actor-turned-diplomat who was Sam Loomis in Psycho and Julius Caesar in Spartacus and starred in films for Douglas Sirk.

Eunice Gayson, 90: actor whose performance as Sylvia Trench in Dr. No and From Russia with Love made her the first cinematic ‘Bond girl’.

Ann Gillis, 90: child actor who was Becky Thatcher in 1938’s The Adventures of Tom Sawyer, played Little Orphan Annie and was the voice of the adult Faline in Bambi.

Carlo Giuffrè, 89: veteran Italian actor (The Girl with a Pistol; Benigni’s Pinocchio).

Barbara Harris, 83: actor known for her offbeat characters and scene-stealing improvisational skills (A Thousand Clowns; Nashville; Family Plot).

 

Rolf Hoppe, 87: prominent German supporting actor (Three Wishes for Cinderella; Mephisto).

Tab Hunter, 86: all-American teen idol of the 1950s (Battle Cry; Damn Yankees) who made an unexpected comeback via John Waters (Polyester).

Ricky Jay, 72: magician and master of the sleight-of-hand who nurtured a side career as a character actor (The Spanish Prisoner; Magnolia).

Gloria Jean, 92: teenaged star of 1940s’ Universal musicals who also played W.C. Fields’s niece in Never Give a Sucker an Even Break.

James Karen, 94: typically played serious men of authority (The China Syndrome; Poltergeist) but displayed his comedic skills in the cult film The Return of the Living Dead.

Kawachi Tamio, 79: actor noted for his roles in the films of Kurahara Koreyoshi and Suzuki Seijun (The Warped Ones; Story of a Prostitute).

Margot Kidder, 69: actor who was memorable as Lois Lane opposite Christopher Reeve’s Superman and had other notable leading roles (De Palma’s Sisters; Heartaches).

 

Kiki Kirin, 75: actor who was a frequent presence in the films of Kore-eda Hirokazu (Tokyo Tower: Mom and Me, and Sometimes Dad; Still Walking; Sweet Bean).

Morgana King, 87: jazz singer who played Mama Corleone in The Godfather Parts I & II.

Louise Latham, 95: made her biggest impression on film in her debut role as Marnie’s mother in Marnie.

Barlang Tom E. Lewis, 59: Indigenous Australian actor and musician who played the title role in The Chant of Jimmie Blacksmith.

Sondra Locke, 74: received an Oscar nomination for The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter, was a frequent co-star of then-partner Clint Eastwood and later turned to directing (Impulse).

John Mahoney, 77: came to films in his 40s and delivered a series of outstanding performances (Say Anything…; Barton Fink) before finding wider fame with TV’s Frasier.

 

Dorothy Malone, 93: turned Bogart’s head in The Big Sleep, had two of her best roles for Douglas Sirk (Written on the Wind; The Tarnished Angels) and starred on TV’s Peyton Place.

Jerry Maren, 98: the last surviving adult Munchkin in The Wizard of Oz, he was the center member of the Lollipop Guild who welcome Dorothy to Munchkinland.

Peter Masterson, 84: supporting actor (The Stepford Wives), writer (The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas) and director (The Trip to Bountiful).

Allyn Ann McLerie, 91: re-created her Broadway role in Where’s Charley? for the film version and became a dependable character actor (They Shoot Horses, Don’t They?).

Donald Moffat, 87: British-born actor who was a standout supporting player in Hollywood (The Thing; The Right Stuff; Clear and Present Danger).

 

Patricia Morison, 103: leading lady of the 1940s (Hitler’s Madman; 1946’s Dressed to Kill) who fared better on Broadway as the original star of Kiss Me, Kate.

Nazif Mujic, 48: Bosnian actor who won best actor at Berlin for An Episode in the Life of an Iron Picker.

Jimmy Nickerson, 68: stuntman and stunt coordinator who introduced a greater realism to boxing movies with his choreography of the fight scenes for Rocky, Rocky II and Raging Bull.

Winston Ntshona, 76: South African actor acclaimed for his stage performances who also had some significant film roles (Marigolds in August; A Dry White Season).

Derrick O’Connor, 77: Irish character actor who also found steady work in the U.S. (Hope and Glory; Lethal Weapon 2).

Ôsugi Ren, 66: prolific Japanese supporting actor who was especially known for his roles for Kitano Takeshi (Hana-bi; Brother).

Jacqueline Pearce, 74: had memorable roles for Hammer, playing the title character in The Reptile and rising from the dead in The Plague of the Zombies.

Jean Porter, 95: leading lady of the 1940s whose career suffered after her husband, director Edward Dmytryk, was blacklisted (The Youngest Profession; Till the End of Time).

Douglas Rain, 90: Canadian actor who was the unsettling, emotionless voice of HAL 9000 in 2001: A Space Odyssey and 2010.

Burt Reynolds, 82: drew praise for his dramatic performances (Deliverance; Boogie Nights) but will be most remembered for driving that black Trans Am while outracing the law in Smokey and the Bandit.

 

Maria Rohm, 72: Austrian actor, typically seen in films for Jess Franco and her husband Harry Alan Towers (Venus in Furs; Count Dracula).

Shin Sung-il, 81: superstar of South Korean cinema beginning in its Golden Age in the 1960s (Barefooted Youth; Gilsoddeum).

Sridevi, 54: emerged in the 1980s as one of Bollywood’s biggest stars (Mr. India; English Vinglish).

David Ogden Stiers, 75: played Winchester on TV’s M*A*S*H and also frequently worked for Disney (1991’s Beauty and the Beast) and Woody Allen (The Curse of the Jade Scorpion).

Dudley Sutton, 85: supporting actor (The Devils; Edward II) whose performance in The Leather Boys is considered a milestone in the depiction of gay characters on screen.

Oleg Tabakov, 82: giant of the Russian theatre who was also a regular presence on screen (Bondarchuk’s War and Peace; Mikhalkov’s Oblomov).

Delores Taylor, 85: wrote, produced and starred in the Billy Jack films with her husband, Tom Laughlin.

Nini Theilade, 102: ballet dancer whose ethereal performance as a forest fairy who floats up to the stars was a highlight of Reinhardt & Dieterle’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

Verne Troyer, 49: supporting player known for his scene-stealing role as Mini-Me in the Austin Powers movies.

Tsugawa Masahiko, 78: actor who was the younger brother in Crazed Fruit and had notable roles for Oshima (The Sun’s Burial) and Itami (A Taxing Woman).

Clint Walker, 90: rugged star of TV’s Cheyenne often seen in westerns or action pictures (The Night of the Grizzly; The Dirty Dozen).

Wang Danfeng, 93: one of China’s biggest film stars from the 1940s until the Cultural Revolution (New Fisherman’s Song; Woman Barber).

Scott Wilson, 76: character actor (In Cold Blood; The Ninth Configuration) who enjoyed a late-career resurgence on TV’s The Walking Dead.

 

Peter Wyngarde, 90: played the ghostly Quint in The Innocents and starred in the occult thriller Night of the Eagle before earning a following as the stylish TV sleuth Jason King.

Jack N. Young, 91: stuntman who worked on numerous westerns, especially in the 1950s (Winchester ’73; Rio Bravo).

Yueh Hua, 76: had his breakthrough role as Drunken Cat in Come Drink with Me, beginning a long line of wuxia films for Shaw Brothers.

Zhu Xu, 88: played the title role in The King of Masks and also starred in Zhang Yang’s Shower.

 

Animation

Zlatko Bourek, 88: Croatian animation filmmaker who was among the central figures of the Zagreb school (Dancing Songs; The Cat).

Bud Luckey, 83: animation veteran who left his mark on many of Pixar’s best-known films, including designing the character Woody for Toy Story and directing the short Boundin’.

 

Don Lusk, 105: whose decades at Disney include animating the Arabian Dance goldfish in Fantasia’s Nutcracker Suite and Alice falling down the rabbit hole in 1951’s Alice in Wonderland.

 

Roger Mainwood, 65: animator (When the Wind Blows) who made his feature directorial debut in 2016 with Ethel & Ernest.

 

Dave Michener, 85: animator and story artist with 30-plus years at Disney (The AristoCats; The Rescuers) who also co-directed The Great Mouse Detective.

 

Børge Ring, 97: award-winning Danish animator whose shorts triumphed both at Cannes (Oh My Darling) and the Oscars (Anna & Bella).

Takahata Isao, 82: director who was a giant of Japanese anime and co-founded Studio Ghibli (Grave of the Fireflies; Pom Poko; The Tale of the Princess Kaguya).

 

Will Vinton, 70: animator and filmmaker who innovated the claymation process (Closed Mondays; 1985’s The Adventures of Mark Twain).

 

Cinematographers

Richard H. Kline, 91: versatile cinematographer of Camelot, The Boston Strangler and Body Heat.

Robby Müller, 78: Dutch DP lauded for his work with Jim Jarmusch, Lars von Trier, William Friedkin and especially his long collaboration with Wim Wenders.

 

Witold Sobociński, 89: Polish cinematographer who worked with Wajda (The Wedding), Polanski (Frantic) and Wojciech Has (The Hourglass Sanatorium).

Tamura Masaki, 79: whose wide-ranging career spanned over 40 years of Japanese cinema (Sanrizuka film series; Lady Snowblood; Aoyama Shinji’s Eureka).

 

Ronnie Taylor, 93: served as camera operator on several key British films (The Innocents) before graduating to cinematographer, notably for Attenborough (Gandhi).

Ralph Woolsey, 104: helped establish the unique visual style of the 1960s’ Batman TV series and shot such features as The Iceman Cometh and The Great Santini.

 

 

Composers and musicians

Norman Gimbel, 91: lyricist on many hit songs who also regularly contributed to movie soundtracks (Foul Play; Norma Rae).

Jóhann Jóhannsson, 48: Icelandic composer who was widely seen as an important emerging talent (The Theory of Everything; Sicario; Arrival).

 

Francis Lai, 86: French composer whose catchy themes for A Man and a Woman and Love Story became popular successes.

John Morris, 91: composer whose music was an essential element of Mel Brooks’s films (The Producers; Young Frankenstein) and who also scored The Elephant Man.

Arthur B. Rubinstein, 80: composer especially admired for his scores for John Badham’s films (Blue Thunder; WarGames).

Patrick Williams, 79: prolific composer for TV and, less often, films (Breaking Away; Swing Shift).

 

Directors

Michael Anderson, 98: director of the classic WWII picture The Dam Busters, the all-star extravaganza Around the World in Eighty Days and the sci-fi film Logan’s Run.

Alexander Askoldov, 85: Soviet director whose sole work, The Commissar, received a triumphant release after being banned for 20 years.

Bernardo Bertolucci, 77: preeminent Italian director who explored sex and politics, often with provocative results (The Conformist; Last Tango in Paris; The Last Emperor).

 

Paul Clipson, 52: San Francisco-based experimental filmmaker (Hypnosis Display; Feeler).

David Cobham, 87: wildlife filmmaker whose feature Tarka the Otter remains a family favourite.

Milos Forman, 86: leading light of the Czech New Wave (Loves of a Blonde; The Firemen’s Ball) who subsequently found great success in the U.S. (One Flew over the Cuckoo’s Nest; Amadeus).

 

Lewis Gilbert, 97: versatile filmmaker who was long a fixture of British cinema (Reach for the Sky; Alfie; The Spy Who Loved Me; Educating Rita).

 

Juraj Herz, 83: member of the Czech New Wave whose work often had a Gothic flavor (The Cremator; Morgiana).

 

Matti Kassila, 94: Finnish director whose career spanned six decades but was at its height in the 1950s and 60s (The Harvest Month; Inspector Palmu’s Error).

Palle Kjærulff-Schmidt, 86: director at the center of Danish cinema in the 1960s (1962’s Weekend; Once There Was a War).

Ferenc Kósa, 81: Hungarian filmmaker who won best director at Cannes for Ten Thousand Days, but often faced censorship problems at home.

Kazimierz Kutz, 89: Polish filmmaker who frequently explored his native region of Silesia (Salt of the Black Earth; Pearl in the Crown).

Ringo Lam, 63: director of Hong Kong action thrillers (City on Fire) who also worked in Hollywood (Maximum Risk).

Claude Lanzmann, 92: examined the legacy of the Holocaust through a series of documentaries from Shoah to The Last of the Unjust.

Danny Leiner, 57: director of the hit comedies Dude, Where’s My Car? and Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle.

Marceline Loridan-Ivens, 90: appeared in Chronique d’un été and made documentaries both solo and with her husband Joris Ivens (17th Parallel: Vietnam in War; The Birch-Tree Meadow).

Taïeb Louhichi, 69: Tunisian filmmaker whose debut feature, Shadow of the Earth, gained him international attention.

Penny Marshall, 75: TV sitcom star (Laverne & Shirley) who joined the front ranks of Hollywood directors in the late 1980s (Big; Awakenings; A League of Their Own).

Warren Miller, 93: prolific filmmaker who pioneered the genre of ski films and helped to popularise the sport in the U.S. (Deep and Light; Steep and Deep).

Moshe Mizrahi, 86: Israeli filmmaker who was internationally prominent in the 1970s (I Love You Rosa; Madame Rosa).

Kira Muratova, 83: boldly original, often challenging voice of Soviet and Ukrainian cinema (Brief Encounters; The Asthenic Syndrome; The Sentimental Policeman).

 

Geoff Murphy, 80: filmmaker who was important to New Zealand cinema (Goodbye Pork Pie; Utu) and later was a second unit director on Peter Jackson’s Lord of the Rings trilogy.

Ermanno Olmi, 86: started in documentaries before bringing his own personal spin to the Italian neo-realist tradition (Il Posto; The Tree of Wooden Clogs; The Legend of the Holy Drinker).

 

Idrissa Ouédraogo, 64: Burkinabé director who was one of African cinema’s leading voices in the 1980s and 90s (Yaaba; Tilaï; Samba Traoré).

 

Gianfranco Parolini (aka Frank Kramer), 93: directed a variety of action films but was best known for his spaghetti westerns (If You Meet Sartana Pray for Your Death; Sabata).

Nelson Pereira dos Santos, 89: a founder of Cinema Novo and one of Brazil’s most influential and subversive filmmakers (Rio 40 Degrees; Barren Lives; How Tasty Was My Little Frenchman).

Lester James Peries, 99: filmmaker who put Sri Lankan cinema on the international map (Rekava; Changes in the Village; The Treasure).

Lucian Pintilie, 84: key Romanian director who suffered through censorship and exile but rebounded in the post-Ceausescu era (Reconstruction; The Oak).

 

Folco Quilici, 87: Italian explorer, author and filmmaker who was an innovator of the nature documentary (The Sixth Continent; Oceano).

Nicolas Roeg, 90: cinematographer who became a director of fiercely original, often hypnotic films (Walkabout; Don’t Look Now; The Man Who Fell to Earth).

 

Maria Saakyan, 37: filmmaker who was one of the most important current voices of Armenian cinema (The Lighthouse; I’m Going to Change My Name).

 

Mrinal Sen, 95: Bengali filmmaker whose groundbreaking work placed him at the forefront of India’s Parallel Cinema (Bhuvan Shome; In Search of Famine).

Kirk Simon, 63: documentarian who earned four Oscar nominations over his long career, winning for the short Strangers No More.

Piotr Szulkin, 68: Polish director known for his dystopian sci-fi films (Golem; The War of the Worlds: Next Century).

Vittorio Taviani, 88: Italian director who partnered with his brother Paolo on a long run of acclaimed dramas (Padre padrone; The Night of the Shooting Stars; Caesar Must Die).

 

Hugh Wilson, 74: comedy writer-director-producer for TV (WKRP in Cincinnati) and film (Police Academy; Guarding Tess).

 

Editors

Françoise Bonnot, 78: edited eight films for Costa-Gavras (Z; Missing) and also worked with Julie Taymor, Melville, Polanski and her husband Henri Verneuil.

Pasquale Buba, 72: editor on Michael Mann’s Heat, Looking for Richard and several films for George Romero (Day of the Dead).

John Carter, 95: editor who was the first African-American to join the American Cinema Editors society (King: A Filmed Record… Montgomery to Memphis; The Heartbreak Kid).

Anne V. Coates, 92: editor celebrated for her work on Becket, The Elephant Man and especially Lawrence of Arabia, for which she created one of the most famous match cuts.

 

Mark Livolsi, 56: edited popular Hollywood films (The Devil Wears Prada; The Blind Side).

 

Producers and executives

Andre Blay, 81: businessman who convinced 20th Century-Fox to make its films available to the public on videocassette, launching the VHS era.

Martin Bregman, 92: manager-turned-producer known for his long association with Al Pacino (Serpico; Dog Day Afternoon; De Palma’s Scarface).

Raymond Chow, 91: founder of Golden Harvest studio who was a major player in Hong Kong’s film industry and helped make stars of Bruce Lee and Jackie Chan.

Raymond Danon, 88: French producer especially known for his long partnership with Alain Delon (Flic Story; Mr. Klein).

Philip D’Antoni, 89: turned the car chase sequence into a staple of the modern police drama as the producer of Bullitt and The French Connection and the director of The Seven-Ups.

Joel Freeman, 95: had a long career in Hollywood as an assistant director, producer (Gordon Parks’s Shaft) and production supervisor (The Music Man).

Harry Gulkin, 90: Canadian producer (Lies My Father Told Me) who also played a central role in Sarah Polley’s autobiographical documentary Stories We Tell.

Arnold Kopelson, 83: won an Oscar for Platoon and also produced The Fugitive and Seven.

Gary Kurtz, 78: producer who was a key, if often unheralded, collaborator with George Lucas on American Graffiti, Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back.

 

Benjamin Melniker, 104: producer who helped introduce filmgoers to a darker, more modern Batman and was credited on every film in the franchise from 1989 to the present day.

 

Anthony Tony Ray, 80: son of Nicholas Ray who started as an actor (Cassavetes’s Shadows) and became a producer (An Unmarried Woman; The Rose).

Allison Shearmur, 54: executive with various studios and a producer of recent blockbusters (The Hunger Games series; Rogue One).

Barbara Stone, 83: renaissance woman of independent film as producer (Film Portrait; Milestones), exhibitor and distributor, often in collaboration with her husband David.

 

Paul Junger Witt, 77: producer of popular films (Dead Poets Society; Three Kings) and TV sitcoms (The Golden Girls).

 

Screenwriters

Ray Galton, 88: comedy writer for TV (Hancock’s Half Hour) and occasionally films (The Wrong Arm of the Law) known for his long collaboration with Alan Simpson.

 

William Goldman, 87: screenwriter and novelist (Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid; All the President’s Men; The Princess Bride) who famously said of Hollywood, “Nobody knows anything.”

Hashimoto Shinobu, 100: one of Kurosawa’s most trusted collaborators (Rashomon; Seven Samurai), he also wrote for Naruse, Kobayashi Masaki and Okamoto Kihachi.

Muthuvel Karunanidhi, 94: powerful Indian politician who was also a major force in the Tamil film industry as a screenwriter (Parasakthi; Manohara).

Gloria Katz, 76: screenwriter who collaborated with husband Willard Huyck (American Graffiti) and did uncredited work on Star Wars.

Stan Lee, 95: comic book writer & editor, film producer and bit-part actor who co-created many of the Marvel superheroes that have dominated Hollywood for almost 20 years.

 

Tom Rickman, 78: writer who explored Hollywood stuntmen (Hooper), country music (Coal Miner’s Daughter) and U.S. football (Everybody’s All-American).

David Sherwin, 75: writer who was the unsung partner of Lindsay Anderson and Malcolm McDowell on the Mick Travis trilogy (If….; O Lucky Man!; Britannia Hospital).

Neil Simon, 91: playwright who dominated Broadway for 30 years and also wrote a string of hit films (The Odd Couple; The Heartbreak Kid; The Goodbye Girl).

David Stevens, 77: co-wrote Breaker Morant, occasionally directed (The Clinic) and worked a great deal in television both in Australia and the U.S.

Audrey Wells, 58: writer (The Hate U Give) and occasional director (Under the Tuscan Sun), often of stories centred around women.

Eleanor Witcombe, 95: acclaimed Australian TV writer who also had some key screenwriting credits (The Getting of Wisdom; My Brilliant Career).

 

Set and costume designers

Yvonne Blake, 78: costume designer on international productions (Nicholas and Alexandra; Lester’s The Three Musketeers; Donner’s Superman).

Hubert de Givenchy, 91: trendsetting fashion designer who defined the iconic Audrey Hepburn style (Funny Face; Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

John M. Dwyer, 83: long-time set decorator for the Star Trek TV series and movies who also helped create the distinctive look for Jaws and Carpenter’s The Thing.

Michael Ford, 89: set decorator who won Oscars for Raiders of the Lost Ark and Titanic and also worked on the Star Wars and James Bond franchises.

Michael Howells, 61: production designer (Oliver Parker’s An Ideal Husband) and art director (Orlando) who was perhaps better known for staging elaborate fashion shows and parties.

Terence Marsh, 86: art director and production designer who helped create such vastly different worlds as Doctor Zhivago, Oliver!, The Hunt for Red October and The Shawshank Redemption.

Michael Pickwoad, 73: production designer (Comrades; Withnail & I) who in recent years worked on Doctor Who.

 

Miscellaneous

Silvano Campeggi, 95: Italian poster artist who worked for many of the major Hollywood studios, especially MGM (Singin’ in the Rain; Wyler’s Ben-Hur; West Side Story).

Stanley Cavell, 91: philosopher who examined the influence of film on society, notably in his book Pursuits of Happiness: The Hollywood Comedy of Remarriage.

 

Pablo Ferro, 83: innovative designer behind the opening credits for Dr. Strangelove, the split-screen effects for Jewison’s The Thomas Crown Affair and the trailer for A Clockwork Orange.

Bill Gold, 97: illustrator and designer who created some of the cinema’s most recognisable and enduring posters (Casablanca; A Streetcar Named Desire; The Exorcist; Unforgiven).

Richard Greenberg, 71: title designer who helped create the opening credits for such films as Donner’s Superman, Alien and The Untouchables.

Margaret Hinxman, 94: film critic and journalist with notable tenures at Picturegoer, the Sunday Telegraph and the Daily Mail.

William Hobbs, 79: fencing master who choreographed some of the outstanding swashbuckling scenes of modern movies (Lester’s Musketeers trilogy; The Duellists; Rob Roy).

Alan Johnson, 81: choreographer who staged elaborate comic musical numbers for Mel Brooks (The Producers; History of the World Part I).

André S. Labarthe, 86: French critic who made the long-running documentary series Cinéastes de notre temps and Cinéma, de notre temps with Janine Bazin and acted in films for Godard and Rivette.

Annette Michelson, 95: scholar, critic and editor who co-founded the journal October and was an early developer of cinema studies in the U.S.

Miriam Nelson, 98: dancer and actor who became one of Hollywood’s first female choreographers (Picnic; Breakfast at Tiffany’s).

Enno Patalas, 88: archivist, historian, critic and long-time director of the Munich Film Museum who restored key works by Lang, Murnau, Lubitsch, Eisenstein, et al.

Pierre Rissient, 81: French publicist, longtime fixture at Cannes, occasional director and enthusiastic promoter and discoverer of a wide range of films and filmmakers.

Frank Serafine, 65: sound designer and sound effects artist considered an innovator in his field (Star Trek: The Motion Picture; Tron).

