Wanted: Editor-in-Chief, Sight & Sound

Sight & Sound, published by the BFI, is a long established monthly magazine and website, mainly subscription-based, offering readers in the UK and around the world in-depth criticism and review of the best of British and international filmmaking.

After 21 years Nick James is standing down as Editor and we offer thanks for his contribution to developing the magazine. Sight & Sound is now committed to a digital-first future while retaining its print edition, and forging a new and dynamic relationship between the two fit for the demands of 21st-century publishing. To inspire and preside over this transformation we are seeking an Editor-in-Chief to manage the transition from a primarily print-based monthly title to a vibrant digital-first brand with a complementary print edition.

You may not be working on a film magazine but you will have a deep love, understanding and knowledge of film, a track record in film journalism and would relish the chance to apply that enthusiasm, coupled with your hard won journalistic skills, to modernising the Sight & Sound brand. You’ve probably managed the transition from print to digital-first before, have an eye for what works both digitally and in print and would love to apply those skills to a subject you’re passionate about. You’re used to working with small teams and dealing with outside contributors and getting the best out of both.

If you think the above sounds like you, we’d love to hear from you.

