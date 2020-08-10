You are here

Critics’ talk: an introduction to anime (for BFI at Home)

For BFI at Home, Ghibliotheque host and S&S contributor Michael Leader talks with three anime critics about what anime means to them.

Michael Leader , Kambole Campbell , Helen McCarthy , Michiko Yamakawa

To celebrate the launch of Japan 2020 Anime collection on BFI Player, along with Sight & Sound’s bumper Summer 2020 anime special issue, Ghibliotheque host Michael Leader meets with enthusiasts and experts to delve into the world of anime. Exploring the initial films that captured their imagination, the moments that defied expectation and what is most exciting about the industry today, this is for anyone looking to expand their perception of anime and what it represents to those who love it. Featuring Helen McCarthy, Kambole Campbell and Michiko Yamakawa.

