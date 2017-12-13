Top 10 bestselling BFI Blu-rays and DVDs of 2017

10. Céline and Julie Go Boating

At over three hours, Adrian Martin’s new commentary on Jacques Rivette’s French New Wave classic is by far the longest we have released in 2017 – though it pales in comparison with Paul Cuff’s momentous feature-length commentary for the seven-hour Napoleon.

9. Daughters of the Dust

Our new dual format (Blu-ray/DVD) edition was a welcome (and long overdue) upgrade for those collectors still hanging on to the VHS of Julie Dash’s film that we released on our Connoisseur label in 1993.

8. Charlie Chaplin: The Essanay Comedies

Our research for this release turned up a real rarity in the form of the 1951 British re-release version of A Burlesque on Carmen, which we discovered included a previously unknown voiceover by Peter Sellers.

7. The Informer

Made in 1929, this is one of the few British films to have been made as both a talkie and a silent. Our comprehensive dual format (Blu-ray/DVD) edition includes both versions.

6. El sur

Surprisingly El sur is only the second Spanish film in our DVD/Blu-ray catalogue, alongside the equally great Cría cuervos.

5. German Concentration Camps Factual Survey

This hugely important film – restored over many years by the Imperial War Museum – was the subject of acclaimed doc Night Will Fall, one of our bestselling releases of 2015.

4. The Crying Game

Ahead of this 25th anniversary, we welcomed director Neil Jordan and other members of the original cast and crew for an on-stage event at BFI Southbank.

3. Rita, Sue and Bob Too

The release of this much-loved comedy leaves Billy the Kid and the Green Baize Vampire as the only one of Alan Clarke’s existing films not commercially available on Blu-ray.

2. Letter to Brezhnev

Our artwork for this release was adapted from Jamie Reid’s original quad poster. Reid is best known as the designer of Sex Pistol’s Never Mind the Bollocks album (and is also the ex-husband of star Margi Clarke).

1. The Wages of Fear

This bestselling release marked the first time that the new 4K restoration of the original French theatrical cut – unveiled at Cannes in 2017 – has been available on Blu-ray anywhere in the world.