BFI International News – autumn 2018

Black History Month





This October celebrate outstanding cinematic contributions from some of Britain’s best black filmmakers, as part of the UK’s annual Black History Month.

Book and license landmark works from Isaac Julien (Young Soul Rebels, Frantz Fanon: Black Skin White Mask), Menelik Shabazz (Burning an Illusion) and Horace Ové (Pressure), and discover the Cannes-nominated Man of Africa and Black Joy and the award-winning short Jemima & Johnny.

For queries about screenings or live events please contact BFI Bookings, and for licensing please email our sales team.

BFI at MIPCOM

MIPCOM 2018 takes place between 15-18 October at the Palais des Festivals, Cannes.

BFI Sales will be in attendance and available to discuss their new slate, library catalogue and licensing opportunities.

To arrange a meeting or for more information please email our sales team or phone +44 (0)20 7957 8905.

This is Britain at Internationale Kurzfilmtage Winterthur





Two years after the Brexit vote, Kurzfilmtage presents a cinematic survey of a nation on the move at this year’s festival.

A selection of the BFI’s Free Cinema titles will feature as part of the This is Britain – Main Focus strand, running throughout the festival from 6-11 November.

Free Cinema films – including titles like O Dreamland and Momma Don’t Allow – are available to book and license in the UK and internationally now. For queries about screenings or live events please contact BFI Bookings and for licensing please email our sales team.

Distant Voices, Still Lives at 30





Terence Davies’ debut feature film Distant Voices, Still Lives, celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. To mark the occasion the film has been newly remastered in 4K from the original camera negative by the BFI, in collaboration with Davies himself.

For queries about screenings or live events please contact BFI Bookings and for licensing please email our sales team.

BFI titles on tour





A New History of British Animation will screen at the prestigious KLIK Animation Festival at the EYE, Netherlands on 13 October.

The BFI curated programme of newly remastered shorts traces the history of the art and the industry and showcases the innovative work of British animators from 1907 to the 1990s.

For more information on the event and festival click here.

Paul Wright’s Arcadia receives its Asian Premiere on 14 October at the National Gallery, Singapore, screening as part of Painting with Light: Festival of International Films on Art. For more information on the event and festival click here.

Newly available titles





A trio of titles from female filmmakers are now newly available on DCP via the BFI.

Pat Murphy’s experimental Maeve posits an alternative, feminist perspective on the Troubles.

Newly remastered in 2K to mark her centenary, Margaret Tait’s Blue Black Permanent – the first film directed by a Scottish woman – explores loss and remembrance in characteristically bold and original fashion.

And Laura Mulvey and Peter Wollen address the position of women in the patriarchy in their visually accomplished and intellectually rigorous Riddles of the Sphinx.

On the 40th anniversary of its release, Ron Peck’s landmark British LGBT drama Nighthawks is newly available on DCP – a gritty and moving depiction of the day-to-day life of a gay man in 1970s London.

All of these titles are available to book and license in the UK and internationally now.

Down Syndrome Awareness Month





October also sees many countries mark Down Syndrome Awareness Month, with events and screenings designed to better understanding about the condition.

The BFI’s My Feral Heart, about a fiercely independent young man with the syndrome, has screened at the Incomodarte Festival in Lisbon earlier this month and is available now to license for screening worldwide.