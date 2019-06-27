BFI recruits trainees for Bond 25 mission

The BFI and EON Productions have teamed up to give eight talented young people from a range of backgrounds the opportunity to work as paid trainees on the new James Bond thriller, currently known as Bond 25, which is filming at Pinewood Studios.

The news was announced by BFI Patron HRH The Prince of Wales while on a tour of the Bond set with BFI CEO Amanda Nevill, Bond producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli of EON Productions, the young trainees, cast and crew.

The trainees, all graduates of the BFI Film Academy, which provides training for 16-19 year olds from across the UK, were recruited through the BFI Film Academy Future Skills Programme as part of the Bond 25 production’s dedicated apprenticeship scheme. They join another eight trainees, also on the production, but who are not part of the BFI-EON scheme.

The Future Skills Programme is an industry-led training programme designed to give young people from under-represented backgrounds the opportunity to have a career in film production. The programme is made possible thanks to National Lottery funding.

The trainees working on the production are in a variety of roles across the crew, including camera, sound, props, costume, grips, video assistant and two trainees in the locations department. The Programme is a key initiative of the BFI led UK Film Skills Strategy, an industry-wide drive to meet the UK’s production boom with a call for a more diverse work force.





“Our screen industries are thriving, and it’s vital that, as we build the UK’s skills base, people from all backgrounds are given the opportunity to forge a career in this exciting industry,” said Digital and Creative Industries Minister Margot James. “A diverse creative sector is a healthy one, so it’s great to see the BFI, with government support, providing opportunities for young people to work on iconic films such as Bond and helping develop the next generation of world class behind the scenes talent.”

Amanda Nevill, CEO BFI said, “It is a real privilege to work with EON Productions on Bond 25 – they truly understand the future of our industry depends on finding talent and providing real training and job opportunities to young people regardless of their backgrounds, or where they live. The chance for our BFI Film Academy graduates to work on Bond, an iconic UK production, is unique and incredibly special. Crucially this programme will equip them with the skills and experience to grow a sustainable career.”

Bond 25 stars Daniel Craig in his fifth feature appearance as Ian Fleming’s iconic spy. The film is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and also stars the Oscar-winning Bohemian Rhapsody star Rami Malek.

The BFI is in discussion with other major studios to run the training programme on other upcoming UK-shot productions.