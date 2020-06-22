You are here

Home / Explore film & TV / Latest from the BFI / BFI news, features and opinion / Features

BFI Recommends: Eyes without a Face

Psycho’s evil twin, and the template for decades of fantasy sex-horror movies – Georges Franju’s haunting surgical nightmare Eyes without a Face is our recommendation of the day, chosen by William Fowler.

William Fowler

Eyes without a Face (1960)

Eyes without a Face (1960)

A compulsive, murderous doctor tries repeatedly, and by any means necessary, to repair his daughter’s damaged, once beautiful, visage. Born of a poetic fantasy tradition in French cinema that connects with the likes of Jean Cocteau, this stark film by cine-surrealist Georges Franju – a man capable of crafting stunning film images (try a Google image search) – is a brutal and bloody affair. It pushes the limits of what feels normal and natural in the creation of dramatic film.

Billy Idol stole the title for one of his hit 80s songs (his backing singers even intoning the original French in echo: “Les Yeux sans visage”), but I first heard about it in the highly influential horror tome Immoral Tales, in which writers Cathal Tohill and Pete Tombs lay it out as the ur-text for much of the fantasy sex-horror that rippled out over the following decades. It’s definitely a major work. I like to think of it as the evil twin to Alfred Hitchcock’s Psycho, released the very same year: chillingly austere in black and white, and yet shockingly visceral with murder and operation scenes.

A haunting film, and one I regularly rewatch to get a top-up hit of its strange, captivating brutal beauty.

William Fowler
Curator, Film & TV Non-Fiction

Sign up for a BFI Player account
Read more BFI Recommends articles

Read more

  • BFI Recommends

    BFI Recommends

    Are you at a loss for what to watch? Take a look at daily viewing recommendations from BFI staff.

Read more

Further reading

You are here

Home / Explore film & TV / Latest from the BFI / BFI news, features and opinion / Features

Back to the top

See something different

Subscribe now for exclusive offers and the best of cinema.
Hand-picked.