BFI Recommends: Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?





Saar Maoz came to London 17 years ago after being thrown out of his home on a kibbutz as punishment for over-enthusiastic partying as a teenager. Since then, he’s been rejected by his father and six siblings. Now in his late 30s, he wonders if it’s time to go home… Watching his story unfold we’re soon rooting for him as he attempts to re-establish his relationship with his extended family, who still live on the kibbutz, many of whom vehemently disapprove of his ‘irresponsible’ lifestyle and HIV+ status.

For many years Saar found emotional support through the London Gay Men’s Chorus, and their stirring musical numbers punctuate this moving documentary that speaks to issues around identity and the power of family ties. There are beautifully observed moments throughout the film, hinting that all may not be as it initially appears. I particularly loved the scene in which the silent wife of Saar’s domineering brother listens as her husband holds court about the risks to his children posed by Saar being part of their lives – and then makes a gloriously unexpected intervention.

Ros Cranston

Non-Fiction Curator

@RosCranston

