Listen to our BFI London Film Festival Experimenta discussion with Richard Squires





Using a dizzying mix of original animation, interviews and new material, Richard Squires’ ambitious new long-form work, Doozy, inventively mixes reenactments, biographical detail and expert testimonials. It follows a newly created animated antihero on the hunt through a piece of little-known Hollywood history, all involving the actor who was cast as some of the much beloved 1960s and 70s cartoon villains from the Hanna-Barbera animation studio.

In this recording of our Anatomy of an Artist’s Film Production event at the 62nd BFI London Film Festival, where Doozy had its world premiere, Experimenta programmer Helen de Witt is joined by the artist and members of the production team (producer Madeleine Molyneaux of Picture Palace Pictures, animator Elroy Simmons and sound designer Chu-Li Shewring) for an illustrated conversation that forensically examines the film’s complex production journey.