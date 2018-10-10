All the female directors in the BFI London Film Festival

It’s now a regular feature of film festival coverage that as soon as a programme is announced, the numbers are counted and the statistics are analysed. How many films are directed by women? What percentage of the programme?

The logical next question, although one that often gets less coverage, is: who are they?

This year the BFI London Film Festival has a higher percentage of female directors than ever before, and that tells a story about the work that has excited our programme team, and that we believe will enthral London audiences.

The more interesting stories, though, are to be found in the films themselves. As film criticism has its own moment of self-reflection on the diversity within its ranks, now is a good time to celebrate publications like Women and Hollywood, Another Gaze and cléo, among others, who continue to do the work of considering those films, interviewing female filmmakers and giving their work a depth of appreciation and critique.

There is also space to expand beyond film culture’s director-fixation, and celebrate women’s contribution to this most collaborative of artforms, as you encounter Maria Djurkovic’s production design on The Little Drummer Girl, or revel in the work of Hélène Louvart the cinematographer responsible for the penetrating visual lushness of Happy as Lazzaro, Petra and Maya. We are also hosting a timely Screen Talk with Maggie Gyllenhaal, an actress and producer, on the cusp of turning director herself with an upcoming Elena Ferrante adaptation.

Female contributions to film history in the Festival include restorations in the Treasures section, Euzhan Palcy’s Sugar Cane Alley and the films of Maria Lassnig, while a cinema pioneer is celebrated in Pamela B. Green’s Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché.

And if you are interested in taking an expansive and instinctive journey through cinema via the work of female directors including Barbara Loden, Cheryl Dunye and Binka Zhelyazkova (+ 139 more!) then I also highly recommend Mark Cousins’ Women Make Film: A New Road Movie through Cinema.

Before duly noting every film in the festival by a female filmmaker, let me entice those eyeballs towards a few highlights that may be under the radar: three particularly bold visions, each of which is sharply intelligent, makes very different formal choices and has a startling provocation at its core.





Director Catherine Corsini was last seen at BFI Southbank closing BFI Flare 2016 with her sun-kissed lesbian romance, Summertime. She returns with An Impossible Love, a film so exquisite on the surface that the emotional devastation it leaves in its wake comes as something of a shock. Based on a book by controversial novelist Christine Angot (co-writer of Claire Denis’ Let the Sunshine In), and featuring Jehnny Beth from Savages as a woman narrating the story of her parents’ romance, this is not the film that it seems as first glance, and is certainly not one you should miss.





Mainly shown in galleries, Bouchra Khalili’s work is poised to excite a broader cinematic audience. With the stated influences of Pier Paolo Pasolini, Chris Marker and Dziga Vertov Group-era Godard, Twenty-two Hours is a political essay film where the notion of who is telling the story is central to the film’s form. Collaborating with two young African-American women, Khalili charts Jean Genet’s 1970 visit to America in support of the Black Panther party, creating a timely exploration of activism, ally-ship and what it means to be a witness. The film, combined with short films by Morgan Quaintance, Laura Horelli and Emma Wolukau-Wanambwa, has also inspired this year’s Experimenta Debate.





Expect to hear a lot more about Suba Sivakumaran following her striking debut feature, House of My Fathers. Considering the legacy of Sri Lanka’s civil war via myth and folklore, Sivakumaran creates a world where the living and dead co-exist, as a Sinhalese man and Tamil woman travel on a journey to lift a curse. A potent mix of brutality and catharsis, it’s a film of immense beauty that does not shy away from the trauma of conflict. Intriguingly, Sivakumaran’s next project is a road-trip thriller set in London, about refugees escaping from a state whose post-Brexit immigration policy has become increasingly inhuman.

And so below we present every film in the Festival with a female director. Many of these films have tickets still available, and there is a Discovery Pass of Female Filmmakers if you would like to try three films for £30. We hope you enjoy experiencing a multitude of perspectives during the next 12 days.

23 Red / Julia Hart / short

A Is for Artist / Ayo Akingbade / short

Are You Still Singing? / Gillian Barnes / short

Be Natural: The Untold Story of Alice Guy-Blaché / Pamela B. Green / feature

Been So Long / Tinge Krishnan / feature

Bergman – A Year in a Life / Jane Magnusson / feature

Between My Flesh and the World’s Fingers / Talena Sanders / short

Between Relating and Use / Nazli Dincel / short

Birds of Passage / Ciro Guerra, Cristina Gallego / feature

A Bit Lost / Hélène Ducrocq / short

The Breaker Upperers / Madeleine Sami, Jackie van Beek / feature

The Broker / Azadi Moghadam / feature

The Camel Boy / Chabname Zariâb / short

Can You Ever Forgive Me? / Marielle Heller / feature

Capernaum / Nadine Labaki / feature

Carmen and Lola / Arantxa Echevarria / feature

Catcalls / Kate Dolan / short

The Chambermaid / Lila Aviles / feature

Circle / Jayisha Patel / short

Cladach / Margaret Salmon / feature

Coucouleurs / Oana Lacroix / short

Crystal Swan / Darya Zhuk / feature

Daughter of Mine / Laura Bispuri / feature

The Day I Lost My Shadow / Soudade Kaadan / feature

The Dead and the Others / Joao Salaviza, Renee Nada Messora / feature

De Natura / Lucile Hadzihalilovic / short

Dead Pigs / Cathy Yan / feature

Delia Derbyshire: The Myths and Legendary Tapes / Caroline Catz / short

Destroyer / Karyn Kusama / feature

Dodgy Dave / Charlotte Regan / short

Dreamaway / Maouan Omara, Johanna Domke / feature

Eat the Dust Trilogy: Footnote; Crime Scene; Eat the Dust / Ruth Novaczek / short

The Elephant Queen / Victoria Stone, Mark Deeble / feature

Evidentiary Bodies / Barbara Hammer / short

Fake News Fairytale / Kate Stonehill / short

A Female Body / Thais Fernandes / short

The Field / Sandhya Suri / short

The Fight / Jessica Hynes / feature

Fitting / Emily Avila / short

Five Men and a Caravaggio / Xiaolu Guo / feature

Florianópolis Dream / Ana Katz / feature

Fly / Nadira Amrani / short

Freedom Fields / Naziha Arebi / feature

Fruits of Clouds / Martina Netíková / short

Girl / Lowri Roberts / short

Girls of the Sun / Eva Husson / feature

Good Intentions / Anna Mantzaris / short

Gordon and Paddy / Linda Hambäck / feature

Hair Wolf / Mariama Diallo / short

Happy as Lazzaro / Alice Rohrwacher / feature

Happy Ending / EunJu Choi / short

Holiday / Isabella Eklöf / feature

Holy Tour / Valery Rosier, Meryl Fortunat-Rossi / feature

House of My Fathers / Suba Sivakumaran / feature

House of Women / Michelle Williams Gamaker / short

How to Make a Bomb in the Kitchen of Your Mom / Shakti Bhagchandani / short

An Impossible Love / Catherine Corsini / feature

The Invaders / Mateo Márquez, Claudia Murdoch, Carrie Radigan, Alastair Murdoch / short

I Used to Be Normal: A Boyband Fangirl Story / Jessica Leski / feature

I Want to Live in the Zoo / Evgenia Golubeva / short

Inanimate / Lucia Bulgheroni / short

It’s Easier to Raise Cattle / Amanda Nell Eu / short

Jerk / Raine Allen-Miller / short

Jinn / Nijla Mu’min / feature

Journey to a Mother’s Room / Celia Rico Clavellino / feature

Joy / Sudabeh Mortezai / feature

Juck / Olivia Kastebring, Julia Gumpert, Ulrika Bandeira / short

The Kindergarten Teacher / Sara Colangelo / feature

Kleptomami / Pola Beck / short

Ladyworld / Amanda Kramer / feature

Little Forest / Yim Soon-rye / feature

Lola, 15 / Jennifer Reeder / short

The Lost Films of Bloody Nora / Sophia Di Martino / short

Madeline’s Madeline / Josephine Decker / feature

Mahogany Too / Akosua Adoma Owusu / short

Make Me Up / Rachel Maclean / feature

Maki’la / Machérie Ekwa Bahango / feature

Manto / Nandita Das / feature

Mari / Georgia Parris / feature

Maria Lassnig: New York Films 1970–1980 / Maria Lassnig / short

Maya / Mia Hansen-Løve / feature

Mayfair / Sara Blecher / feature

Miriam Lies / Natalia Cabral, Oriol Estrada / feature

Mr. Soul! / Melissa Haizlip, Samuel D. Pollard / feature

Namdev Bhau in Search of Silence / Dar Gai / feature

Namibia Today / Laura Horelli / short

Nancy / Christina Choe / feature

Nevada / Emily Ann Hoffman / short

Night Out / Amelia Hashemi / short

No Ifs or Buts / Sarah Lewis / feature

Nosebleed / Luna Carmoon / short

Of Love & Law / Hikaru Toda / feature

Oh God / Betina Bozek / short

Olhe Bem as Montanhas / Ana Vaz / short

Only You / Harry Wootliff / feature

Optimism / Deborah Stratman / short

Ordinary Time / Susana Nobre / feature

Out of Blue / Carol Morley / feature

Penguin / Julia Ocker / short

People of the Wasteland / Heba Khaled / short

Piggy / Carlota Pereda / short

Promised Lands / Emma Wolukau-Wanambwa / short

The Queen of Fear / Valeria Bertuccelli, Fabiana Tiscornia / feature

Rafiki / Wanuri Kahiu / feature

Rajma Chawal / Leena Yadav / feature

Rebirth Is Necessary / Jenn Nkiru / short

Salam / Claire Fowler / short

Second Time Around / Dora Garcia / feature

Sex Ed / Alice Seabright / short

Shock Waves — Diary of My Mind / Ursula Meier / feature

Skip Day / Patrick Bresnan, Ivete Lucas / short

Slumberparty 2018 / Cait McKinney and Hazel Meyer / short

Solar Walk / Reka Bucsi / short

Special Works School / Bambitchell (Sharlene Bamboat and Alexis Mitchell) / short

The Startled Faction / Catherine Sullivan / short

Still Water Runs Deep / Abbesi Akhamie / short

Sugar Cane Alley / Euzhan Palcy / feature

The Sun Quartet / Colectivo Los Ingravidos / short

Tåke / Inger Lise Hansen / short

That Time of Year / Paprika Steen / feature

Theatre of War / Lola Arias / feature

Third Sorrow / Myriam Raja / short

Time Away / Maxine Peake / short

Too Late to Die Young / Dominga Sotomayor / feature

Touch Me Not / Adina Pintilie / feature

Tween / Raven Johnson / short

Twenty-two Hours / Bouchra Khalili / feature

Twin Flower / Laura Luchetti / feature

Two Plains & a Fancy / Lev Kalman and Whitney Horn / feature

United Skates / Dyana Winkler, Tina Brown / feature

Unsettling / Iris Zaki / feature

Veslemøy’s Song / Sofia Bohdanowicz / short

Volte / Monika Kotecka, Karolina Poryzala / short

Vox Lipoma / Jane Magnusson, Liv Stromquist / short

Waiting / Amberley Jo Aumua / short

We Are the Road / Jenna Collins / short

Yours in Sisterhood / Irene Lusztig / feature