Aisle remember you: the 90s video store

With online streaming platforms multiplying and expanding at a seemingly unstoppable rate, we thought we’d take a look back to the days of dial-up internet, when the only way to watch a film from the comfort of your home was to leave it first. As BFI Southbank mounts an installation in honour of the long-lost pleasures of trawling the aisles of the local video store, we tasked BFI staff to come up with some nostalgic memories – and choice DVD and VHS picks – from their many hours spent finding that perfect film for the night in question.

My local video shop: Jay’s newsagent and two other nameless video shops in south-east London

What it is now: Newsagent; Barbershop; Local food deli

The six-week school holidays in the pre-Blockbuster era were filled with underage video rentals from the local newsagent, where my dad let me rent absolutely anything rated 18. Back then you could rent a VHS for a week, and this is where I was schooled in film: the genius of Sam Peckinpah, Martin Scorsese, classic comedy, musicals, exploitation, horror.

One of the joys of renting a VHS was the artwork. You’d sometimes base rentals on the cover art – for exploitation films it was more often than not better than the film itself.

Unless you’re a certain age you wouldn’t understand the trauma of reserving a VHS and anxiously waiting for it to be returned, the horrendous worn out copies where you’d sit for hours messing with the tracking, the bad manners of a previous renter who did not rewind the VHS, and, worst of all, the wrong VHS in the case – labelled incorrectly and leading to a three-week wait because someone ‘forgot to return it’. I was such a regular in the video shops that the staff would always give me old posters, which I still have to this day. And when these glorious dens of childhood film delight closed I was lucky enough to inherit a ton of those huge VHS tapes to add to my ridiculously large collection.

Standout VHS cover: The Wild Bunch (1969)

Victoria Millington

The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)





My local video shop: Global Video, Milngavie (Mulguye), Glasgow

What it is now: an Oxfam charity shop

Friday night in Galbraith Drive was ‘film night’. Although I didn’t realise it at the time, while my younger brother and I cosied up to watch a video, my parents ate their meal together in a kitchen without the interruption of any wee intruders.

At the end of each week, my mum, usually, would take Donald and I to Global Video on the high street. I remember circling the stands that I was most interested in at least three, four, five times before sitting on the shop floor, laying out my top picks on the fuzzy industrial carpet.

After lengthy debate with my brother we would (somewhat democratically) decide which to take home to watch that evening. He preferred animation and cartoons; I always liked videos that had animals – talking dogs if possible. It’s unsurprising, of course, that we both adored the Muppets.

We rented The Muppets Take Manhattan so many times, knew all the songs and could quote our favourite scenes. Mum would buy us microwave popcorn, and we were allowed to drink the tiny mixer cans of Coke and pretend that we were at the pictures.

Standout VHS cover: The Muppets Take Manhattan (1984)

Gabrielle Smith

Critters (1986)





My local video shop: Universal Video

What it is now: Running shop

When Universal Video opened at 186a Upper Richmond Road in the early 1990s my own little universe expanded too. My parents weren’t interested in cinema, so I was allowed to grab whatever took my fancy off the shelf (within reason) while they waited, patiently, in the car. I was a three-video-a-night kind of kid, and once I had my own rental card I gorged indiscriminately. It was strictly Hollywood for me and for a short period of time I was hooked on broad and wacky comedies like The Naked Gun, Hot Shots and Chevvy Chase’s Fletch. But there, always there, was the horror section.

Sat under the strip lights and beckoning quietly were the likes of Pennywise, Hellraiser, Freddie and Chucky, their demonic faces front and centre on those reassuringly sturdy cases. I wasn’t allowed them, which made me want them even more. Eventually I came to an accommodation with my parents: Critters, a ludicrous 1986 horror-comedy about vicious furballs that arrive from space and demonise a town somewhere in the US. I was 10, I wasn’t ready, and I had to sleep at the end of my parents’ bed for over a year. Eventually, Universal Video was bought out by Blockbuster, and now it’s a shop selling running gear (the irony). But every time I pass, I hear a critter growling.

Standout VHS cover: Critters (1986)

Will Massa

Hellraiser (1987)





My local video shop: Blockbuster Halifax

What it is now: SNAP FITNESS 24/7

We were never allowed the popcorn or the chocolate at the till. Too expensive, mum said, but it was that much more appealing than anything Woolworths had to offer. We were never allowed anything above a PG certificate either. That didn’t stop me lingering in the horror aisle, wishing I could pluck its forbidden fruit from the shelves. Even if I did, the cases were empty, and there was no way the attendant would allow an eight-year-old to rent Children of the Corn, Scream, Candyman, or even Gremlins.

The pull of that deep, blood red 18 certificate at the bottom of the box held fast in my consciousness, strong and enduring as any of the film artwork. How lucky, I thought, were those with less scrupulous parents, who let them rent ‘an 18’ without second thought.

In an age where kids can access any film instantly, the prohibitive power of a number on a box seems a quaint anachronism, but it was an immensely powerful symbol. It promised transgression. It promised swear words. It promised sex and violence, and all the things I wasn’t allowed to watch. In Halifax Blockbuster on a Friday night in 1999, staring at the box of Hellraiser, a film I have still never seen, it was the promise of a life of film ahead of me, as yet unlived.

Standout VHS cover: Hellraiser (1987)

Harry Pasek

Curly Sue (1991)