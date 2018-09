This gallery celebrates some of the remarkable women at work in the British film industry in the postwar era. Although these women were typically invisible from public view, the photographs show them at work with the tools of their trade – the camera, the script, the brush, the pen, the scissor, the makeup and the Moviola.

Many other women working in the film world at the time were often uncredited, such as script supervisor June Faithfull or stills photographer Lynda Swarbrick, but each left their indelible mark on the history of film.