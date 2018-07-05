You are here

Podcast: Six highlights of Sheffield Doc/Fest 2018

Kelli Weston hosts a conversation with Sophie Brown, Simran Hans and Ben Nicholson to discuss some of the picks of this year’s Sheffield documentary festival.

Kelli Weston , Sophie Brown , Simran Hans , Ben Nicholson

 

Films discussed include:

  • RaMell Ross’s Hale County This Morning, This Evening
  • Bing Liu’s Minding the Gap
  • Khalik Allah’s Black Mother
  • Nathaniel Dorsky’s Arboretum Cycle and Scott Barley’s Sleep Has Her House
  • Sandi Tan’s Shirkers
  • and Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside’s América

 

