Podcast: Six highlights of Sheffield Doc/Fest 2018

Films discussed include:
- RaMell Ross’s Hale County This Morning, This Evening
- Bing Liu’s Minding the Gap
- Khalik Allah’s Black Mother
- Nathaniel Dorsky’s Arboretum Cycle and Scott Barley’s Sleep Has Her House
- Sandi Tan’s Shirkers
- and Erick Stoll and Chase Whiteside’s América
See our futher coverage of Sheffield Doc/Fest 2018
