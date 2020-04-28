BFI Recommends: Ghost World





I first found this film in a bargain bin at my local Blockbuster when I was a moody teenager trying to figure out my goth aesthetic. Enter Enid Coleslaw (Thora Birch), the deadpan, painfully cynical punk who opened my world up to American indie cinema.

Terry Zwigoff’s fiction debut has stayed with me ever since, and although I’ve now decided that Enid is wrong and it’s actually cool to be kind, I can’t help but think the reason I have green hair today is down to my formative love of her character.

A cult classic with wit and spirit for those fed up with ‘adulting’ but doing it anyway.

Caragh Davison

BFI NETWORK Co-ordinator

Socials: @caraghdavison

