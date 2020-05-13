BFI Recommends: Honeyland





Those of us whose lives are determined by urban rhythms can easily become detached from natural life cycles. Recently, many have witnessed the birth of spring in parks, gardens and from our windows with a new intensity. In lockdown we have needed to become more self reliant and, in antithesis, at our most vulnerable, are more dependent on others. In this context I revisited one of my favourite documentaries of 2019, Honeyland; immersive, poetic and politically charged. The big picture – in microcosm.

Honeyland’s compelling observational narrative draws you in from the first golden moments, watching a woman practise the skills of generations, keeping bees in the isolated North Macedonian hills. Her strength, resilience and fundamental optimism are inspirational as she faces the potential of change, even as it threatens her survival. Deservedly winning many awards, this documentary forefronts the importance of interconnectedness, of family and social cohesion, and, in particular, the value of keeping our eco-system in balance. Without doubt, a film for our times.

Maggi Hurt

Advance Programme Co-ordinator

