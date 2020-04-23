BFI Recommends: New Town Utopia





What happens when a utopian idea is built in brick and mortar, streets and courtyards? New Town Utopia (2017) is a fascinating, heartfelt documentary exploring the (short) history of Basildon from the voices of its residents, who talk about hope, challenges and resilience in a post-war ‘new town’ – from its concrete maze of bleak back alleys to the creativity of its underground music and art scene. Where social history of working-class Britain meets that sense of love and hate for where you belong.

I have never been to Basildon, but I loved every rusted sign, and I dreamed of walking around those roundabouts listening to Depeche Mode over and over…

Viviana Bianchini

TV Festival Coordinator, Events & Production

Insta: @vivinwonder

