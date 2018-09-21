Choose your poison: the FrightFest 2018 critics’ roundtable post-mortem podcast

Discussed in this podcast
Poison, spiked drinks and cautionary tales across
Arrow Video FrightFest 2018 ran 23-27 August, at Cineworld Empire Leicester Square and the Prince Charles Cinema.
- Climax (Gaspar Noé, France)
- Ravers (Bernhard Pucher, UK)
- Secret Santa (Adam Marcus, USA)
Family havens and rebuilding exercises in
- The Witch in the Window (Andy Mitton, USA)
- He’s Out There (Quinn Lasher, USA)
- Hell Is Where the Home Is (Orson Oblowitz, USA)
- Await Further Instructions (Johnny Kevorkian, UK)
Ghosts and monsters in
- Tigers Are not Afraid (Issa López, Mexico)
- Terrified (Demian Rugna, Argentina);
Nuns and religious rituals in
- Luciferina (Gonzalo Calzada, Argentina)
- St Agatha (Darren Lynn Bousman, USA)
- The Devil’s Doorway (Aislinn Clarke, UK)
- Heretiks (Paul Hyett, UK)
Dollshouses and manipulative child’s play in
- The Cleaning Lady (Jon Knautz, USA)
- Braid (Mitzi Peirone, USA)
- The Laplace’s Demon (Giordano Giulivi, Italy)
- Incident in a Ghost Land (Pascal Laugier, France/Canada)
- Piercing (Nicolas Pesce, USA)
-
Buy a Sight & Sound subscription
Subscribe today and discover the world’s best cinema.
-
The Digital Edition and Archive quick link
Log in here to your digital edition and archive subscription, take a look at the packages on offer and buy a subscription.