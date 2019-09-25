What is monstrous? The FrightFest 2019 podcast

Discussed in this podcast
Demonic conspiracies and satanic possession in
Arrow Video FrightFest 2019 ran 22-26 August, at Cineworld Empire Leicester Square and the Prince Charles Cinema in London, UK.
- For We Are Many (Lawrie Brewster, Andrew Ionides, Brad Watson, Mitch Wilson, Carlos Omar De Leon, Matthan Harris, Dane Keil, Mark Logan; UK)
- Porno (Keola Racela, USA)
- Ready or Not (Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett, USA)
- Daniel Isn’t Real (Adam Egypt Mortimer, USA)
- The Black String (Brian Hanson, USA)
The slipperiness of truth and safety online in
- Death of a Vlogger (Graham Hughes, UK)
- Deadcon (Caryn Waechter, USA)
- Ghost Killers vs Bloody Mary (Fabrício Bittar, Brazil)
- Halloween Party (Jay Dahl, Canada)
- The Drone (Jordan Rubin, USA)
Differences of sexuality, class and gender in
- Spiral (Kurtis David Harder, Canada)
- The Dark Red (Dan Bush, USA)
- Satanic Panic (Chelsea Stardust, USA)
- The Wind (Emma Tammi, USA)
- Criminal Audition (Samuel Gridley, UK)
- Why Don’t You Just Die! (Kirill Sokolov, Russia)
Female survivors in
- A Good Woman Is Hard to Find (Abner Pastoll, UK)
- Feedback (Pedro C. Alonso, Spain/USA)
Parental angst in
- Freaks (Zach Lipovsky, Canada)
- The Deeper You Dig (Toby Poser & John Adams, USA)
- Knives and Skin (Jennifer Reeder, USA)
The monstrous in
- Rabid (Jen & Sylvia Soska, Canada)
- The Depraved (Larry Fessenden, USA)
-
